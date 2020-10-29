2 Wonderful Dividend Stocks To Consider As The Market Melts Down

Leggett & Platt has the makings of a 10/11 SWAN quality Dividend King, but for now, is a speculative 7/11 quality Dividend Aristocrat that's reasonably priced. Hubbell is a 10/11 SWAN that's about fairly valued, and that I've added to the DK Phoenix watchlist for its strong long-term growth potential fueled by future infrastructure spending.

These are the companies most likely to rise from the ashes of this recession and soar to new heights.

Today, I analyzed Leggett & Platt and Hubbell per Dividend King member request for possible inclusion in the Phoenix watchlist, the highest-quality and safest companies in America.

Every market downturn is a glorious long-term opportunity for locking in safe income and strong returns, if you have the right watchlist.

The market is melting down over news that Europe is starting to lock down again, causing many investors flashbacks of the economic collapse we faced in April.

Every week, I spend 80 hours analyzing and updating companies in the Dividend Kings 473 company Master List. Many of those are specific member requests to analyze companies our members are interested in. Often, I get asked whether or not a company is worthy of the Phoenix watchlist.

This is the only watchlist from which Dividend Kings and my retirement portfolio are buying during this recession.

(Source: Dividend Kings Research Terminal)

The Phoenix watchlist represents the strongest and highest-quality blue-chips, SWANs, and Super SWANS in America. These are the companies that I'm confident will rise like a phoenix from the ashes of this recession and soar to new heights.

The quality of these companies is so great that I buy literally every single recommendation from the Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos we make each morning, to the tune of about $100K per year.

Why am I so confident in Phoenix caliber companies?

Average quality 10/11 SWAN vs. 9.7 average Dividend Aristocrat

Average dividend safety: 4.8/5 very safe vs. 4.5 average aristocrat

Average dividend growth streak 22.6 years vs. 20 Ben Graham Standard of excellence

The average return on capital: 112% (top 16% of their respective peers): wide moat, exceptional quality according to Joel Greenblatt

Average credit rating: A- stable (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk) vs. A- stable Dividend Aristocrats

Within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, Phoenix watchlist companies, if purchased at a reasonable to attractive valuation, are as close to a guaranteed way to achieve your long-term financial goals as exist on Wall Street.

Today, with the market melting down once again over the pandemic, stimulus gridlock, and election uncertainty, I analyzed two high-quality companies to see whether they are worthy of a spot on the Dividend Kings Phoenix Watchlist.

Here are the results, which might be helpful for anyone looking for potentially attractive long-term income growth opportunities in the market downturn.

Leggett & Platt (LEG): A Dividend Aristocrat On The Cusp Of Greatness

Leggett & Platt is famous for its 48-year dividend growth streak, which analysts expect to extend to 50 years by 2022, making it a Dividend King. However, LEG hasn't raised its dividend in six quarters, meaning it has just two more chances to avoid snapping a nearly half-century payout growth streak.

Business Summary

Leggett & Platt designs and produces engineered components and products found in homes, offices, retail stores, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates its business through four segments: residential products, furniture products, industrial products, and specialized products.



Its products include components and machinery, steel infrastructure, furniture and components, and various other products. The company operates all around the world, with the residential products and specialized product segments contributing heavily to the company’s revenue."



- Morningstar

Leggett's 3/5 safety rating and 7/11 average speculative overall quality stem from one major issue: high debt. In 2019, it made a $1.25 billion acquisition that caused debt/EBITDA to rise to about 2.8, close to the 3.0 safety guideline used by rating agencies for most BBB-rated investment-grade companies.

S&P Rating Guidelines For Leverage

Rating Safe Debt/EBITDA for Most Companies BBB 3.0 or less A 2.5 or less A+ 1.8 or less AA 1.5 or less AAA 1.0 or less

The worst recession in 75 years has complicated management's plans to deleverage, to say the least.

However, there is good news for LEG, that it's not a high risk of short-term insolvency or bankruptcy.

(Source: GuruFocus)

While LEG's debt/EBITDA is currently very high, by the end of 2021 analysts expect it to fall to 3.0 and interest coverage to rise from 4.6 to 6.2.

3.0 or less debt/EBITDA is safe for this industry

8+ interest coverage is safe

The advanced accounting metrics indicate LEG is holding up rather well in the worst recession in 75 years.

F-score: 5 vs. 4+ safe = low short-term bankruptcy risk

Z-score: 3.18 vs. 3+ very safe = very low long-term bankruptcy risk

M-score: -2.99 vs. -2.22 or less safe = very low accounting fraud risk

While LEG won't likely achieve a safe interest coverage ratio for a few more years, the rating agencies are confident that the deleveraging plan will succeed.

S&P credit rating: BBB- stable outlook = 11% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Fitch credit rating: BBB stable outlook = 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Moody's credit rating: Baa2 (BBB equivalent), stable outlook = 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

The company may wait until the last possible quarter to hike its dividend by a token amount to preserve the streak. But with analysts not expecting a cut, strong growth expected next year, and the rating agencies not pressuring for a cut, I estimate about a 6% probability that LEG actually cuts its dividend.

Safety Score Out of 5 Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 0.5% 1% to 2%

In the meantime, the company enjoys a relatively stable narrow moat profitability with a positive outlook.

All of its key profitability metrics are stable over time when adjusted for industry cycles and M&A.

(Source: GuruFocus)

Over the past year, its average profitability has been in the top 27% of furniture makers, despite the current pandemic.

(Source: GuruFocus)

Return on capital is Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for overall company quality and moatiness.

(Source: Imgflip)

ROC = annualized pre-tax profit/operating capital (the money it takes to run the business)

8% ROC is considered the proxy for average-quality companies

80% ROC is the average for 9/11 blue-chip quality companies

127% ROC is the average for 11/11 Super SWAN quality companies

In the last year, including the current recession, LEG's ROC was 26%, in the top 77% of its peers. I define stable profitability in the top 25% of peers as wide moat, and LEG is not far from a wide-moat 3/3 business model score.

Historically, the company has generated 40% ROC, which is about 4X that of its peers. Following the pandemic, analysts expect it to return to those profitability levels, which would earn it a 3/3 wide-, stable-moat rating.

Management quality/dividend culture is currently 2/3 but could be upgraded to 3/3 following the pandemic.

Management quality is based on capital allocation over time = maintaining a wide and stable moat

Dividend culture = dividend-friendly balance sheet and dividend growth streak of 20+ years (Graham standard of excellence)

(Source: Imgflip)

If LEG's profitability improves just a bit, which analysts expect in 2021, then it would get upgraded from a speculative 7/11 average-quality aristocrat, which is what Dividend Kings currently rates it as.

3/5 dividend safety

2/3 above-average business model

2/3 above-average management quality/dividend culture

7/11 average quality - speculative during this pandemic (2.5% or less max portfolio risk cap recommendation)

If the profitability improves to the top 25% of its peers, then it becomes a speculative 9/11 blue-chip quality aristocrat due to the business model and management quality getting upgraded to 3/3.

If the leverage falls to 3.0 or less by the end of the year, as analysts expect next year, then the safety would become 4/5 and LEG would become a speculative 10/11 quality SWAN Dividend Aristocrat.

If the interest coverage rises to 8+, the safety guideline from rating agencies, then LEG would earn a 5/5 safety rating and become an 11/11 speculative Super SWAN.

And, of course, once the pandemic is over and the risk of a double-dip recession derailing the deleveraging plan is passed, it will lose its speculative designation.

In order to qualify for the Dividend Kings Phoenix list, LEG needs to have 9/11 blue-chip quality or better, as well as 4/5 above-average dividend safety or better.

How likely is LEG to become a Super SWAN, as close to a perfect dividend growth stock as exists on Wall Street? The 13-year median interest coverage ratio is 7.5, so it has a decent shot, though it might end up stuck as a SWAN quality Dividend King. But that's still good enough to potentially make it an exceptional investment if you buy it at the right price and as part of a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

Leggett & Platt Rolling Returns Since 1988

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

LEG's superior quality is evident from its average 10- and 15-year rolling returns over the last 32 years. That's a period of time when 91% of total returns is a function of fundamentals, not luck.

From bear market lows, LEG has been able to deliver up to 17% CAGR total returns over the next 15 years, which is 5% CAGR more than the S&P 500's best 15 years returns since 1988.

Over the next 30+ years, analysts expect LEG to deliver approximately 14% CAGR total returns due to its strong growth prospects.

Leggett & Platt Consensus Growth Rates

Metric 2020 consensus growth 2021 consensus growth 2022 consensus growth Dividend 1% 5% 5% EPS -24% 30% 11% Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed-out FCF) -35% 22% -1% Operating Cash Flow -40% 32% 15% EBITDA -12% 14% 10% EBIT (pre-tax profit) -23% 33% 6%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

In 2020, analysts expect LEG will raise its dividend a token amount, just enough to extend the dividend streak to 49 years. But 5% growth is expected for the next two years, turning this Dividend Aristocrat into a Dividend King.

FactSet Long-term growth forecast: 10% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 10% CAGR

Reuters 5-year growth forecast (includes recession): 5.2% CAGR

FactSet growth forecast through 2023 (includes recession): 6.2% CAGR

Can LEG really grow at 10% CAGR over time?

2021 growth consensus: 30%

2022 growth consensus: 11%

2023 growth consensus 7%

It appears that analysts think it can. How reliable are analyst forecasts on this cyclical company?

Leggett & Platt Analyst Scorecard

Despite being a cyclical business, analysts have been relatively accurate at forecasting LEG's growth over time. Within a reasonable 20% margin of error for two-year EPS forecasts, it has grown as expected 82% of the time over the last 20 years.

Long-term growth consensus range: 5.2-10% CAGR

The margin of error adjusted consensus growth range: 4-12% CAGR

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

LEG's growth rates over the past 20 years have ranged from 1% to 12% CAGR, and over the past decade, it's grown at almost 12%.

If the company becomes Phoenix caliber, I'll happily add it to the Phoenix list, and if I can buy it at the appropriate margin of safety, then I'll buy LEG for the Phoenix portfolio and my personal retirement portfolio.

Dividend Kings Rating Scale

Quality Score Meaning Max Invested Capital Risk Recommendation Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Terrible, Very High Long-Term Bankruptcy Risk 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average, Fallen Angels (very speculative) 1% 35% 45% 55% 65% 7 Average 2.5% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 8 Above-Average 5% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 9 Blue-Chip 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

Leggett & Platt Historical Market-Determined Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (all years) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 3.20% $50 $53 $55 13-Year Median Yield 3.65% $44 $46 $48 25-year average yield 3.18% $50 $53 $56 Earnings 18.8 $37 $48 $53 Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed-out FCF) 14.8 $41 $49 $49 Operating Cash Flow 10.5 $31 $41 $47 EBITDA 8.7 $39 $45 $50 EBIT (Pre-Tax Profit) 12.0 $35 $47 $50 Average $40 $47 $51 Current Price $40.67 Discount To Fair Value -2% 14% 20% Upside To Fair Value -2% 17% 25% Annualized Total Return Potential -11% 13% 11%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

LEG's 2021 fair value range is $41-50, with a harmonic average (which smooths out outliers) of $47. This is a reasonable estimate of its intrinsic value as determined by the historical multiples tens of millions of investors have paid for its fundamentals over the past 20 years.

Dividend Kings Rating On Leggett & Platt

Rating Margin Of Safety For speculative 7/11 Average-Quality Companies 2020 Price 2021 Price 2022 Price Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $40 $47 $51 Potentially Good Buy 30% $28 $33 $36 Potentially Strong Buy 40% $24 $28 $31 Potentially Very Strong Buy 50% $20 $24 $25 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 60% $16 $19 $20 Current Discount $40.67 -2% 14% 20%

Dividend Kings considers LEG to be a potentially reasonable buy at the moment, given its overall quality and risk profile.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If the company grows as analysts expect through 2022 and returns to fair value, it could generate 15% CAGR total returns.

S&P 500 Total Return Potential Profile

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (CAGR) 2020 -31.3% -87.50% -65.6% 2021 -12.8% -11.0% -8.3% 2022 2.7% 1.2% 0.9% 2025 25.6% 4.6% 3.4%

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Potential Tool)

Compared to the S&P 500, higher-yielding and faster-growing LEG might make a potentially good investment at the right price. Once the quality and safety are back to historical norms (4/5 safety and 10/11 SWAN quality), it most certainly is worth considering.

Leggett & Platt Investment Decision Tool

I never recommend a company, much less put my own money at risk, without first knowing exactly how prudent a potential investment it is relative to the S&P 500, most people's default alternative.

The investment decision score is based on valuation and the three core principles of all successful long-term investors.

Ticker Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Investment Grade 5Yr Risk Adj. Return LEG 7 (Average - speculative) 3 (average) A- 7.9% Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 3 Reasonable Buy LEG's 12.9% discount to fair value earns it a 2-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 5 Average LEG's credit rating of BBB- implies an 11% chance of bankruptcy, and earns it a 5-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional LEG's 25.5% vs. the S&P's 10.3% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional LEG's 7.9% vs. the S&P's 3.5% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 28 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 90% Very Good 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A-

(Source: Dividend King's Automated Investment Decision Tool)

For those comfortable with LEG's risk profile, it's a potentially reasonable and prudent long-term investment. However, at the $33 potential good buy price, it becomes a 94% A excellent investment idea.

Hubbell (HUBB): A SWAN Industrial Poised To Profit From Increased Infrastructure Spending

Business Summary

Hubbell is a diversified conglomerate industrial company that mostly competes in the electrical components market. Its products and services serve vital portions of the U.S. electrical supply chain, including transmission and distribution as well as the commercial, industrial, and residential end markets.



The company organizes its business into two segments--electrical and power systems. The consolidated business sells about two-thirds of its products via distributors, with the remainder sold via direct sales to utilities and contractors. The 2018 acquisition of Aclara, folded into the utility solutions segment, brought Hubbell a portfolio of smart meters and communication sensors that serves electrical, water, and gas utilities."



- Morningstar

Business Update

We think of Hubbell as an intelligent play on industrial infrastructure spending, particularly from improvements made to the U.S. power grid. About 90% of Hubbell’s total consolidated sales are made in the U.S. Hubbell has one of the most complete offerings across the entire electrical supply chain, from power generation to the end-user. In our view, it has wisely chosen to competitively position itself in the highly differentiated approximately $58 billion electrical components market, avoiding larger-scaled global players that focus on the apparatus markets as well as highly fragmented and commoditized portions of the market that sell easily replicable products, such as wires and cables."



- Morningstar

Hubbell is one of the leading suppliers of electrical equipment in the US and is a great potential way to profit from the internet of things or IOT. Specifically, the upgrading of US infrastructure to monitor real-time data across all infrastructure is a major growth catalyst.

Similarly, the construction of the US smart grid could make this an excellent long-term dividend growth stock.

Why Hubbell Is A 9/11 Quality Blue-Chip

Dividend Safety: 5/5 Very Safe

Safety Score Out of 5 Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 0.5% 1% to 2%

2021 consensus FCF payout ratio: 41% vs. 60% safe

Debt/capital: 44% vs. 40% safe

13-year dividend growth streak, no cuts for at least 36 years

S&P credit rating: BBB+ stable outlook = 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Fitch credit rating: A- stable outlook = 2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Moody's credit rating: Baa1 (BBB+ equivalent), stable outlook 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

(Source: GuruFocus)

Even in the Q2 lockdown quarter, HUBB's debt/EBITDA peaked at just 2.8 vs. 3.0, or less safe per rating agency guidelines for this industry.

Its interest coverage ratio bottomed at 8.4 vs. 8+ safe, and its advanced accounting safety metrics are incredibly impressive.

F-score: 8 vs. 4+ safe, 7+ very safe = very low short-term bankruptcy risk

Z-score: 3.02 vs. 3+ very safe = very low long-term bankruptcy risk

M-score: -2.95 vs. -2.22 or less safe = very low accounting fraud risk

This BBB+ stable rated company has a balance sheet that was built to weather any recession, even the worst in 75 years.

Business Model: 3/3 Wide Moat

HUBB's profitability is, adjusted for the natural cyclicality of this industry and the timing of M&A deals, relatively stable over time.

(Source: GuruFocus)

HUBB's profitability is in the top 14% of industrial product companies over the past year, and that industry-leading profitability is something the company is known for.

(Source: GuruFocus)

In the Q2 lockdown quarter, it still managed to deliver 46% returns on capital, and historically, its ROC is 55%. That's about 5X the industry median over time. According to Joel Greenblatt, this is one of the highest-quality industrials you can own.

Management Quality/Dividend Culture: 2/3 Above-Average

Maintaining such a wide and stable moat over more than a third of a century indicates very skilled capital allocation by management. The 13-year dividend growth streak also indicates a dependable and shareholder-friendly corporate culture.

When HUBB hits a 20-year dividend growth streak in 2027, it will get upgraded to 3/3 management quality.

Overall Quality: 10/11 SWAN

5/5 dividend safety

3/3 wide and stable moat

2/3 above-average management quality/dividend culture

10/11 SWAN quality company

Hubbell Analyst Growth Consensus

Metric 2020 consensus growth 2021 consensus growth 2022 consensus growth Dividend 8% (official) 7% 26% EPS -9% 8% 11% Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed-out FCF) -17% 27% 7% Operating Cash Flow 2% -7% 13% Free cash flow 11% -4% 6% EBITDA -11% 7% 7% EBIT (pre-tax profit) -5% 7% 6%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

HUBB is expected to rebound nicely from the recession, with accelerating earnings growth in the coming years. That's likely due to the $1-2 trillion in stimulus economists expect, much of which could be in the form of increased infrastructure spending.

In 2023, preliminary consensus estimates are for 16% growth, and a major dividend hike that would still represent just a 50% payout ratio, well below the safe 60% for this industry.

Hubbell Analyst Scorecard

HUBB is a bit more cyclical than LEG and fails to grow as expected 73% of the time. The margins of error are 30% to the downside and 20% to the upside.

Long-term analyst growth consensus range: 7.8-10% CAGR

The margin of error adjusted long-term growth consensus range: 5-12% CAGR

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

HUBB's historical growth rate over the last 20 years is 6-22% CAGR. The 5-12% CAGR analysts expect is reasonable, not just due to the historical growth rates but also due to its strong secular growth catalysts.

Hubbell Historical Market-Determined Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (all years) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 2.51% $156 $160 $202 13-Year Median Yield 2.31% $170 $174 $219 25-year average yield 3.13% $125 $128 $162 Earnings 17.9 $132 $143 $159 Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed-out FCF) 15.2 $122 $155 $166 Operating Cash Flow 13.6 $149 $139 $157 Free Cash Flow 17.1 $172 $165 $175 EBITDA 9.6 $122 $131 $141 EBIT (Pre-Tax Profit) 11.7 $127 $136 $144 Average $139 $146 $166 Current Price $144.23 Discount To Fair Value -4% 1% 13% Upside To Fair Value -3% 1% 15% Annualized Total Return Potential -17% 1% 7%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

*HUBB's 2021 fair value is $145 because the 7% dividend hike analysts expect isn't coming until late 2021.

HUBB's 2021 historical fair value is between $125 and $170 (Morningstar estimates $161). The harmonic average is $145 using 2021 consensus fundamentals and the current dividend.

That means HUBB is trading just under fair value.

(Source: Imgflip)

According to Warren Buffett, it's never unreasonable to buy a quality company at fair value, thus I consider HUBB to be a potential reasonable buy.

Dividend Kings Rating On Hubbell

Rating Margin Of Safety For 10/11 SWAN Quality Companies 2020 Price 2021 Price 2022 Price Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $139 $145 $166 Potentially Good Buy 10% $125 $131 $150 Potentially Strong Buy 20% $111 $116 $133 Potentially Very Strong Buy 30% $97 $102 $116 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 40% $84 $87 $100 Current Discount $144.16 -4% 1% 13%

HUBB isn't likely to generate exceptional returns in the short term, but over the long term, its total returns and dividends are likely to be far superior to the S&P 500.

Hubbell 2022 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Hubbell 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Hubbell Investment Decision Score

Ticker Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Investment Grade 5Yr Risk Adj. Return HUBB 10 (SWAN) 5 (very safe) B+ 7.6% Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 3 Reasonable Buy HUBB's -1% discount to fair value earns it a 3-of-4 score for valuation timeliness. Preservation of Capital 6 Above Average HUBB's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital. Return of Capital 8 Very Good HUBB's 17.6% vs. the S&P's 10.3% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it an 8-of-10 Return of Capital score. Return on Capital 10 Very Good HUBB's 7.6% vs. the S&P's 3.5% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return earns it an 8-of-10 Return on Capital score. Total Score 27 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 87% Good 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade B+

(Source: Dividend King's Automated Investment Decision Tool)

Compared to the overvalued, lower-yielding, and slower-growing S&P 500, HUBB is a potentially good buy for conservative income investors.

However, I personally would wait until $131, the potentially good buy price at which HUBB scores a 94% A excellent.

I've added HUBB to the Phoenix list to potentially profit from its double-digit long-term growth consensus, courtesy of stronger infrastructure spending in the future.

Bottom Line: Successful Investing Requires Thinking Like A Business Person, Not A Gambler

When the market is being gored by bears and panic rules Wall Street, it's more important than ever to remember the wisdom of some of the greatest long-term investors in history.

Every market downturn is ultimately a good long-term buying opportunity, as long as you remain calm, rational, and focus on the five fundamentals of successful investing.

For prudent investors who think like business people, not short-term gamblers, quality companies such as Leggett & Platt and Hubbell can make gloriously opportunistic purchases during market downturns like this.

(Source: AZ quotes)

While LEG doesn't yet meet the high standards of the Dividend Kings Phoenix list, Hubbell most assuredly does, and this latest market freakout might be just the opportunity for conservative income investors to potentially buy a wonderful company at a wonderful price.

Leggett is currently more speculative but has the makings of a SWAN quality Dividend King, and analysts, rating agencies, and bond investors are confident that it will rise like a phoenix from the ashes of this recession and soar to new heights.

Regardless of whether LEG or HUBB is a good fit for your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, never forget that long-term success isn't a result of luck. It's the result of a laser-like focus on quality first and prudent valuation and risk management always.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings don't own LEG or HUBB in our portfolios.