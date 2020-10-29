Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) (OTCPK:VWAPY) is currently executing a full-scale reorganization, as it plans to become a global manufacturer of all-electric cars in the next few decades. After its diesel scandal in 2015, the company has dramatically shifted its policies on EV and ICE vehicles and last year it was announced that Volkswagen will spend $66 billion on electrification projects. However, there’s now a risk that amid the pandemic, certain executive groups inside the company might prevent Volkswagen from aggressively expanding its presence in the EV market. In addition, the ongoing economic recession along with the increased competition will make it harder for Volkswagen to successfully pivot to the new market.

From Diesel Scandal to a Standout Green Company

In addition to being known for its vast portfolio of car brands like Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, Skoda, and others, Volkswagen Group is also very well-known for the emissions scandal of 2015, which led to the loss of the company’s reputation and the destruction of shareholder value. Since that time, Volkswagen’s shares have not fully recovered to its all-time high levels and the ongoing pandemic made it even worse for the business to drive growth.

The earnings report for the first half of the year showed that the pandemic has significantly slowed the company’s business. In the first six months of the year, Volkswagen sales were down 40% Y/Y, while its sales revenues decreased by 35% Y/Y to €28.6 billion. In addition, its operating profit fell to -€1.5 billion.

The total deliveries from January to August also decreased by 21.5% Y/Y to 5,571 million. However, Volkswagen expects the deliveries to increase in the following months, as most economies are now reopened and its dealerships are once again operational.

Going forward, we believe that Volkswagen will be able to thrive in a post-pandemic world and the current decline in sales will not lead to the decline of the overall business in the long run. There are several reasons why we believe that to be the case, but the most important thing that we need to understand about Volkswagen is that it has systemic importance to Germany and as a result, the company will be able to recover from any bad situation, as it did in 2015.

Last year, Volkswagen decided to forget its past and focus on the development of electric vehicles. The company announced that it will spend $66 billion on the electrification program and by 2029 it plans to release a total of 75 EVs. Considering that cities start to ban diesel cars while governments create stricter environmental regulations, investing in the development of EVs makes sense. Volkswagen already developed its own MEB platform for electric vehicles to make the process of building them between its brands much easier and more efficient. As part of its electrification efforts, Volkswagen has also started to reorganize its Chattanooga plant in the US, which will develop the company’s flagship EVs for the North American region. To secure the supply of batteries, Volkswagen made a smart move of investing in the Chinese battery manufacturer Guoxuan High-Tech.

A few months ago, Volkswagen released its flagship ID.3 hatchback in Europe, which quickly became the bestselling EV in Norway, one of the continent’s biggest markets for electric vehicles. Later this year, Volkswagen will release ID.4 crossover, which will be available first in Europe and then in the US and China. Considering all of those investments and the upcoming releases, it’s safe to say that in a few decades Volkswagen will be able to ditch ICEVs and become a manufacturer of clean energy cars with a substantial market share in the ever-growing EV business.

While all of those efforts will help Volkswagen to prepare for an all-electric future, we see several risks, which will make it harder for the company to achieve its goals. First of all, the increased competition in the EV space means that Volkswagen will need to continue to pour more money into the field in order to establish a stronger presence in the market. Companies like General Motors (GM), Ford (F), Toyota (TM), and others are also not wasting any time and are either reorganizing their own plants or entering into strategic partnerships in order to prepare for an all-electric future.

In addition, we should not forget that nearly all of the Volkswagen cars are ICEVs. As a result, the transition from gas-powered cars to all-electric cars will take a long time. For that reason, Volkswagen will continue to pay regulatory credits to companies like Tesla (TSLA) and other direct competitors in order to comply with environmental regulations.

There’s also a risk that the biggest obstacle in achieving an all-electric future might come from within Volkswagen. Recently, a number of high-ranking executives began to leave the company due to the internal strife. As a result, there are now fears that Volkswagen might scale back its electrification projects. Recently, Audi’s CEO Markus Duesmann was saying that the company will continue to invest in the development of ICEVs. If Volkswagen will slow down the implementation of its EV programs, then it will lose valuable time and a market share to those competitors that understand that the future of the automotive industry belongs to automakers, who are aggressively developing clean energy vehicles.

In addition to internal struggles, the delay of Volkswagen’s ID.3 earlier this year shows that implementing electrification projects is not going to be smooth for the company. In the EV space, software competency is a very important thing, and Tesla is probably the only company that understands it well. As for Volkswagen, due to the software problems the company failed to release its car on time and was forced to look for a new head of software in order to fix its problems.

And last but not least, we should not forget that the pandemic and the ongoing recession will continue to limit consumers' purchasing power. The latest forecasts suggest that the global economy will return to its pre-pandemic levels only in 2022 at the earliest. Considering this, it’s very likely that Volkswagen’s earnings power in the short term will be hurt and that’s probably the main reason why the company expects its operating profit for the year to be in the negative territory.

Because of all of those risks, we decided not to open a position in Volkswagen, as we want to see how quickly the company can recover from the current crisis and whether it will not back down on its electrification projects.

