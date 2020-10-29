Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) had a setback, failing a phase 3 study for FXS for the entire population. However, further analysis showed that Zygel may potentially still be used to treat patients with Fragile X syndrome (FXS). This may come in the way of treating patients with full methylation of the FMR1 gene. This still accounts for a huge portion of the population, and pending a positive readout specifically for this set of patients, it will still be possible to move forward with this indication. Besides this program, Zynerba still has a large pipeline using Zygel targeting many other indications. The company had recently announced positive findings in a single-arm study using Zygel to treat patients with Autism spectrum disorder (ASD). With these recent findings, plus many other indications it is going after, I still believe Zynerba can provide investors with a great speculative buying opportunity.

Encouraging Preliminary Data Leading To Next Study

Zynerba announced positive results from its phase 2 BRIGHT study. This was a single-center open-label study using Zygel to treat patients with Autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Specifically, these were children and adolescents with ASD who were age 3 to less than 18 years old. The primary endpoint of this study was to determine safety and tolerability of the drug over a 38-week period. Secondary objectives in the study included: symptoms of ASD, Autism Impact Measure (AIM) and caregiver-reported behavior problems. Results showed that patients receiving Zygel in the study had achieved statistically significant caregiver-reported improvements compared to baseline for all subscales involved with AIM. Core ASD symptoms where the drug achieved statistical significance for were:

Communication

Peer interaction

Atypical behavior

Social reciprocity

Repetitive behavior

The preliminary results are very good. The drug has shown promise in that it may be able to address the symptoms that plague patients with ASD. However, this was just the drug being compared to baseline only. The next step is to test the drug against placebo and see if the same end result is achieved.

Path Forward Remains For Zygel In Fragile X Syndrome

This program was moving along well, but was with a roadblock. This was when Zynerba released the results from its pivotal study known as CONNECT-FX. The phase 3 CONNECT-FX study recruited a total of 245 patients with Fragile X syndrome, along with full mutation of the FMR1 gene. The final analysis was done in 210 patients when all was said and done. The breakdown was as follows:

About 109 patients who took Zygel

About 101 patients who took placebo

As far as the total population goes for this phase 3 study, Zynerba with Zygel failed to achieve the primary endpoint of change in baseline to the end of treatment for Aberrant Behavior Checklist-Community FXS Specific (ABC-CFXS) Social Avoidance subscale. It also failed in key secondary objectives as well, which are:

Irritability subscale score of ABC-CFXS

Improvement in Clinical Global Impression (CGI-I)

Despite failing the primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints, there is still a chance to move forward. How is that possible? That's because Zynerba had a preplanned analysis done for FXS patients with methylation of the FMR1 gene. For its study, it had about 80% of FXS patients who had this mutation. However, Zynerba can still go after sizeable population by completing a phase 3 study in FXS patients who have the FMR1 gene. The biotech believes that about 60% of the entire FXS population holds this specific gene. To prove this finding with the subpopulation of FXS patients with the FMR1 gene, there was data released on this. These patients who took Zygel had achieved statistical significance in the primary endpoint of improvement at 12 weeks in ABC-CFXS compared to placebo. This was statistically significant with a p-value of p=0.02.

Why do I bring this up? That's because this now sets up a catalyst in the next few months. Zynerba is expected to hold a meeting with the FDA in Q4 2020. Not only will the meeting be held then, but the company expects to provide an update to shareholders during the same quarter. That is, it will reveal if the FDA will allow it to move forward with a phase 3 study specifically targeting FXS patients with the FMR1 gene.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals had cash and cash equivalents of $77 million as of June 30, 2020. A big reason why the company had so much cash ending this period is because of a large cash raise that was done back in Q2 2020. That is when it chose to sell roughly 5.68 million shares of its common stock at a price of $4.92 per share. In total, it raised roughly $27.2 million in net proceeds after deducting all expenses relating to the offering. Zynerba believes that it will have enough cash to fund its operations into Q4 2021. Based on this estimate, it is highly likely that it will likely raise additional cash by Q1 2021. I state this because biotechs like to have roughly 1 year's worth of cash.

Risks To Business

The positive results in the phase 2 BRIGHT study using Zygel to treat patients with ASD was done so as a single-arm, open- label study. Where it gets risky is when the drug ends up advancing to the next study, where the drug is compared to placebo. Therefore, to confirm indeed that Zygel works in treating this patient population, it will have to beat out placebo. The risk is that the study could ultimately end up failing, and in that case, the program could be terminated.

As far as the Fragile X syndrome program goes, there are a few risks. One risk is whether or not the FDA will allow Zynerba to move forward with a phase 3 study. A meeting is expected soon in Q4 2020, and it remains to be seen if the company has to do another separate phase 2 study targeting FXS patients with the FMR1 gene, or if it can go straight to a phase 3. The second risk is that the positive data of Zygel treating FXS patients with the FMR1 gene was done on a preplanned ad hoc analysis from the failed phase 3 study. There is no guarantee that running another phase 3 study only targeting those specific FXS patients with the FMR1 gene will yield a positive clinical outcome. This is the last shot on goal for Zygel when it comes to treating patients with FXS.

Conclusion

Zynerba still has several shots on goal with Zygel. The failing of the phase 3 study in patients with FXS was a huge blow to the company and its stock. However, that pre-planned ad hoc analysis of patients with 90% methylation of the FMR1 gene did achieve statistical significance based on the primary endpoint. Roughly 80% of the patients had this FMR1 gene in this study. However, it is said that about 60% of the FXS population has the FMR1 gene. This still provides a significant amount of patients that Zynerba could treat. It may not be the entire population, but still a majority nonetheless. While Zygel for the treatment of patients with ASD is off to a good start with preliminary data released thus far.

Besides these mentioned indications, Zynerba is still using zygel to treat other diseases like 22q deletion syndrome and developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. With a decent-sized pipeline and the ability to still move forward with Zygel in FXS, I believe Zynerba still offers a good speculative buying opportunity for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.