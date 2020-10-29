Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of October 2020

Vanadium company news - Largo Resources achieved record production in Q3. Technology Metals Australia - Life-of-mine iron-vanadium offtake and EPC Letter of Intent executed with Sinosteel Australia.

Welcome to Vanadium miners news. October saw the White House release an Executive Order on critical minerals (includes vanadium) and declared a national emergency on the critical minerals supply chain. Europe saw some similar action with the European commission officially launching the European raw materials alliance. Several vanadium juniors had some good news, including two solid off-take deals.

Vanadium uses

Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel. New Chinese rebar standards are requiring more vanadium. Also Vanadium Flow Batteries [VRFBs] are becoming increasingly popular especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China. Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] is used in VRFBs and Ferrovanadium [FeV] is used in the steel industry.

Vanadium spot price history

China Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% 1 year chart - Price = USD 7.10/lb (? if price has been updated)

China Ferrovanadium [FeV] 80% Price = USD 28.50

Vanadium demand versus supply

The charts below show energy storage to be a new source of vanadium demand, and overall demand looks likely to grow very strongly to 2025.

Vanadium total demand forecast to outstrip supply 2020-2025

Roskill estimates that vanadium demand "for VRFB markets" could rise to 31,000 tons by 2025, amounting to a rise of 3,100% in a decade.

In 2017 Robert Friedland stated:

We think there’s a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries,” he says.

Vanadium market news

On September 29 PRNewswire reported:

European commission officially launches European raw materials alliance..... as part of an Action Plan on Critical Raw Materials......To achieve its goals, ERMA will target deliverables such as an inclusive stakeholder consultation process, support EU industrial policy to mitigate regulatory and financing bottlenecks, set up a Raw Materials Investment Platform to stimulate investment into key projects, and lastly to promote public awareness and acceptance on the role of critical raw materials and their role in the transition to a green and digital economy.

On September 30 The White House announced:

Executive Order on addressing the threat to the domestic supply chain from reliance on (35) critical minerals from foreign adversaries | The White House......I therefore determine that our Nation’s undue reliance on critical minerals, in processed or unprocessed form, from foreign adversaries constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat, which has its source in substantial part outside the United States, to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. I hereby declare a national emergency to deal with that threat. In addition, I find that the United States must broadly enhance its mining and processing capacity, including for minerals not identified as critical minerals and not included within the national emergency declared in this order.

Note: The above report says the US Gov. will look into giving "grants to procure or install production equipment for the production and processing of critical minerals in the United States", "loan guarantees" and for projects that support domestic supply chains "funding awards and loans pursuant to the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing incentive program."

You can view the US critical minerals list here. It contains cobalt, graphite, lithium, manganese, PGMs for catalytic agents (Eg: palladium), rare earth elements group, scandium, titanium, vanadium etc.

On October 5 Clean Technica reported:

Discover the little-known metal many experts now believe could be the solution to renewable energy’s biggest challenges......Vanadium redox-flow, or V-flow, batteries promise to quickly transform the way energy is stored and generated in numerous industries — including the mining industry and power grids around the world.

On October 24 Forbes reported:

Why vanadium flow batteries may be the future of utility-scale energy storage. A VFB consists of two tanks of electrolyte dissolved in water and separated by a proton exchange membrane. Both electrolytes are vanadium-based. As the batteries are charged and discharged, vanadium ions are simply moved between oxidation states. According to Matt, this can be done tens of thousands of times over a time period measured in decades, with no degradation in the ability of the vanadium solutions to hold charge......Matt indicated they have products in the field that have done more than 30 years of charging and discharging cycling.

Vanadium miner news

Vanadium producers

Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTC:OTCPK:GLCNF)

Glencore is a large vanadium producer, but vanadium production represents only a small portion of their revenue.

No vanadium news for the month.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

AMG Vanadium is a leading provider of products and services for the metals, manufacturing, refinery and petrochemical industries. AMG Vanadium produces ferrovanadium and related ferroalloys from spent refinery catalysts using a proprietary pyrometallurgical process.

On October 26, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group announced:

Shell & AMG recycling B.V. sign agreement with Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Co., Ltd to assess building a spent residue upgrading catalyst recycling facility in Yantai, China.....The MOU will allow Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Co., Ltd and Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. to explore the feasibility of building a world class facility to reclaim valuable metals by recycling spent residue upgrading catalysts generated by refineries in China.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTC:BSHVF)

Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar.

On September 30, Bushveld Minerals Limited announced:

Bushveld enters into US$30 million production financing agreement with Orion Mine Finance. Announces a convertible loan note instrument to raise up to a further US$35 million. Under a separate investment agreement, Orion has also conditionally agreed to subscribe for a minimum of US$10 million, and a maximum of US$20 million of convertible loan notes under a US$35 million convertible loan notes instrument (the "Instrument"). The Company intends to seek other subscribers for the balance of the total. The Instrument's proceeds will go towards the first phase of Vanchem's critical refurbishment programme and debt repayment. Fortune Mojapelo, CEO of Bushveld Minerals Limited, commented: "We are excited to announce the innovative funding agreement with Orion, which puts us on track with our expansion plans at Vametco, and we look forward to further elaborating on these plans and the impact on our business in the coming months.....

On September 30, Bushveld Minerals Limited announced: "Unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 ." Highlights include:

"Revenue of US$43.1 million (H1 2019: US$78.0 million), impacted by the continuing lower pricing environment as well as lost production due to the Covid-19 pandemic......

Net cash used in investing activities reduced to US$5.0 million (H1 2019: US$11.4 million), in order to conserve cash during a period of suppressed vanadium prices and uncertainty surrounding the impact of Covid-19.

Cash and cash equivalent of US$24.6 million as at 30 June 2020, included revolving credit facility of ZAR125 million and term loan of ZAR250 million (31 December 2019: US$34.0 million included term loan of ZAR250 million)......

On October 23, Bushveld Minerals Limited announced: "

Exchange Control Approval received for US$30 million Production Financing Agreement with Orion Mine Finance.....

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Largo Resources [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (OTCQX:LGORF)

Largo Resources is a pure-play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil.

On October 19, Largo Resources announced: "Largo Resources announces record operational performance in q3 2020 with V2O5 production of 3,092 tonnes and lowers 2020 cost guidance." Highlights include:

"Record V 2 O 5 production of 3,092 tonnes (6.8 million lbs) in Q3 2020, a 5.0% increase over Q3 2019.

O production of 3,092 tonnes (6.8 million lbs) in Q3 2020, a 5.0% increase over Q3 2019. Total sales exceeded production levels in August and September 2020 for the first time since commercial independence, highlighting successful rollout of the Company's strategy.

Record global V 2 O 5 recovery rateof 84.2% in Q3 2020, an increase of 8.0% over Q3 2019.

O recovery rateof 84.2% in Q3 2020, an increase of 8.0% over Q3 2019. 2020 cash cost guidance reduced: Cash operating cost excluding royalties guidance lowered to US$2.60 – $2.80 / lb V 2 O 5 ; Total cash cost guidance lowered to US$3.20 to $3.40 / lb V 2 O 5 .

O ; Total cash cost guidance lowered to US$3.20 to $3.40 / lb V O . Postponing cost-efficient nameplate capacity increase to Q1 2021: Planned kiln upgrades and cooler maintenance that will increase Largo's production capacity by 10% with a CAPEX of only US$1.3 million are postponed to Q1 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Focus on safe business continuity: On track to meet lower end of 2020 production guidance with strong production results expected in Q4 2020; 2020 sales guidance maintained.

Strong vanadium demand in Q3 2020 in China from increased infrastructure spending on the back of recently announced stimulus packages as well as development of green technology applications to meet carbon footprint reduction targets."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)

Energy Fuels state they are "the No. 1 uranium producer in the U.S. with a market-leading portfolio", as well as being a recent vanadium producer.

On October 1, Energy Fuels Inc. announced:

Energy Fuels applauds President Trump's executive order declaring state of emergency to address America's overreliance on Critical Minerals from foreign adversaries; Includes uranium, vanadium and rare earth elements. Mark S. Chalmers, President and CEO of Energy Fuels stated: "President Trump made a strong statement last night on the importance of bringing the production of critical minerals back to the United States. In 2018, the Administration deemed 35 minerals critical to U.S. national security and the economy. For 31 of these 35 minerals, the U.S. imports more than half of our requirements. And, for 14 of these 35 minerals, the U.S. is effectively 100% dependent on imports. These minerals are needed for aerospace, computers, cell phones, electrical generation and transmission, renewable energy systems and batteries, and advanced electronics. This is an unacceptable situation for a superpower like the United States, and we applaud President Trump for taking bold action to address this critical need.

On October 6, Energy Fuels Inc. announced: "Energy Fuels now debt-free; Unique in uranium sector."

Ferro Alloy Resources [LON:FAR]

FAR is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya Oblast of southern Kazakhstan. FAR state: "The ore at this site has a significantly higher grade than all other primary vanadium extraction sites, which allows for much lower processing costs."

On September 30, Ferro Alloy Resources announced: "Interim financial results." Highlights include:

"Record high production: 98 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide in the first half compared with 71 tonnes production in the same period last year in spite of COVID-19 and continuing power interruptions.

Record high shipments to customers: 109.2 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide compared with 79.6 tonnes in the same period last year.

Supplies of high grade concentrates secured under long term contract.

Hydrometallurgical line closed because of COVID-19 for the three months from March until May but pyrometallurgical operations continued throughout.

Upgrade to local feasibility study at the Balasausqandiq Vanadium Project continuing....."

Vanadium developers

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX:WSTRF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. own the Sunday Mine Complex which is an advanced stage mine property consisting of five interconnected underground mines in Colorado, USA.

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RDRUY) (OTCPK:RRSSF)

Neometals 100% own the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.

No vanadium related news.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTC:ATVVF)

Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on their Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia.

On October 21, Australian Vanadium announced: "AVL extends Geraldton region vanadium processing plant land option."

On October 22, Australian Vanadium announced: "AVL to collaborate with UK company GSA Environmental on vanadium products." Highlights include:

"MOU signed for commercial and technical collaboration with UK consultancy GSA Environmental Limited [GSAE].

GSAe possesses unique intellectual property in the extraction of vanadium, nickel and other metals from a wide range of hydrocarbon, mining and industrial waste products.

AVL and GSAe will explore opportunities to value-add to AVL’s Australian Vanadium Project through additional vanadium sources and economies of scale.

The companies plan to jointly evaluate low cost vanadium feedstocks with a view to commercial and technical joint venture or investment.

AVL is advancing the Australian Vanadium Project at Gabanintha towards completion of a Bankable Feasibility Study in mid-2021, strongly focused on the Project’s ability to become the lowest cost primary vanadium producer."

Catalysts include:

Early 2020 - Possible further off-take and/or JV partner announcements.

2020 - DFS due.

or read "Australian Vanadium Managing Director Vincent Algar Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT]

The Company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km south east of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

On October 21, Technology Metals Australia announced:

Gas delivery certainty for the Gabanintha vanadium project......Gas transportation agreement [MOU] executed with APA Group [ASX: AP].

On October 26, Technology Metals Australia announced: "Premium iron –vanadium concentrate produced. LoI with Sinosteel Australia for life of mine offtake and EPC." Highlights include:

Up to 66.3%Fe2 in magnetic concentrate produced from fresh massive magnetite unit at the Yarrabubba Iron-Vanadium Project (formerly Southern Tenement).

Contained vanadium grade of up to 1.73% V2O52.

Very low levels of deleterious elements including <0.5% SiO2 and ~1.0% Al2O3 indicating scope to produce a premium Platts 65 product.

Life-of-mine iron-vanadium offtake and EPC Letter of Intent executed with Sinosteel Australia.

Testwork progressing on remaining five composite samples across the various mineralised layers."

Catalysts include:

2020/21 - Possible funding or equity partner announcements.

or read "Technology Metals Australia Executive Chairman Ian Prentice Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

TNG Ltd [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (OTC:TNGZF)

TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. TNG Ltd is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product.

On October 2, TNG Ltd announced:

TNG to undertake $12.5M entitlement issue.....Proceeds to be used for design, engineering, permitting and planning activities for the Company’s flagship Mount Peake Project as it progresses towards a potential Final Investment Decision.

On October 12, TNG Ltd announced:

Authority Certificate issued for Mount Peake. The grant of the Authority Certificate marks another key step towards full permitting of Mount Peake.

On October 15, TNG Ltd announced: "TNG signs binding life-of-mine offtake agreement with Gunvor (Singapore) for remaining vanadium production." Highlights include:

"Life-of-mine Offtake and Marketing Agreement (“Agreement”) signed with major global commodity trader Gunvor (Singapore) (“Gunvor”) for 40% of the proposed vanadium pentoxide production from TNG’s 100%-owned Mount Peake Project (“Project”) in the Northern Territory.

The Agreement with Gunvor complements the existing offtake agreement in place with Korea’s WOOJIN for 60% of the proposed vanadium pentoxide production from Mount Peake.

Under the Agreement, Gunvor will purchase vanadium pentoxide FOB for marketing and distribution on a global basis.

TNG now has completed binding life-of-mine offtake agreements for all three of its high-value, high-purity products proposed to be produced at Mount Peake-vanadium pentoxide, titanium pigment and iron oxide."

On October 26, TNG Ltd announced: "Quarterly activities and cashflow report." Highlights include:

Mount Peake vanadium-titanium-iron project [NT] [TNG: 100%]

"........Key work streams within the comprehensive Front-End Engineering and Design (“FEED”) study for the Mount Peake Project continued to be advanced during the quarter.....

Preparation of the Supplement to the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”) for the Company’s Darwin TIVAN® Processing Facility(“DPF”)advanced during the quarter......

Strategic partner development agreement executed between TNG and German based SMS group for development of carbon-neutral hydrogen technology to be applied to the TIVAN® Process."

You can view the latest investor video presentations here.

Aura Energy [ASX:AEE] [GR:VU1] (OTC:AUEEF)

Aura Energy is an Australian-based minerals company that 100% owns polymetallic and uranium projects with large resources in Sweden (Häggån Project) and Mauritania (Tiris project). Aura’s focus is on the Häggån Project, located in Sweden’s Alum Shale Province, one of the largest depositories of vanadium in the world.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. [TSX:ELEF] (OTCQX:SILEF) (100% owned subsidiary Nevada Vanadium LLC)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's objective is to advance the Gibellini Black Shale primary vanadium project and the Bisoni Vanadium Project. Gibellini aims to be the first active primary vanadium mine in North America. They also have huge silver assets in Bolivia.

On October 22, Silver Elephant Mining Corp. announced:

Silver Elephant announces upsize of its previously announced bought deal public offering to C$8 million.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Vanadium Resources Limited [ASX:VR8] (formerly Tando Resources [ASX:TNO])

Vanadium Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Vanadium Resources owns 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the Steelpoortdrift [SPD] Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

On September 28, Vanadium Resources Limited announced: "Annual report for the year ended 20 June 2020."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

King River Resources [ASX:KRR] (formerly King River Copper)

King River holds 785 square kilometres of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company state on their website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However their deposits also contain vanadium.

On October 24, King River Resources announced: "Annual report for the year ended 30 June 2020."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB][GR:NWN] (OTCPK:APAFF)

VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. 100% owns the Lac Dore Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project in Quebec Canada. The Company also has royalties on the Raglan Nickel-PGM mine. The Company is looking to take a vertically integrated approach and is also developing leading process technologies ‘VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology’ and "Electrochem globally patented Electrowinning" technology.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

First Vanadium Corp. [TSXV:FVAN] (FVANF) (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.)

Cornerstone’s Carlin Vanadium project hosts one of North America’s largest richest primary vanadium deposits, located in Nevada. Its West Jerome project targets a large scale high grade copper and zinc deposit in Arizona. Carlin has a historic Inferred Resource 28Mt at 0.525% V2O5 (2010 SRK).

On October 19, First Vanadium Corp. announced: "First Vanadium adds $954,000 to treasury through exercise of warrants."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Graphite miners with potential vanadium projects

Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR] (OTC:OTCPK:SYAAF) (OTC:SRHYY)

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON] [GR:1TG]

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT]

NextSource Materials [TSX:NEXT]

DNI Metals [TSXV:DNI] [GR:DG7N](OTCPK:DMNKF)

Other listed vanadium juniors

Golden Deeps [ASX:GED]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

Trigon Metals Inc. [TSXV:TM] (OTC:PNTZF)

Venus Metals [ASX:VMC]

Intermin Resources [ASX:IRC]

Vanadium One Energy Corp. [TSXV:VONE] [GR:9VR1] (OTC:VDMRF)

New Energy Minerals [ASX: NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources)

Maxtech Ventures [CSE:MVT]

Pursuit Minerals [ASX:PUR]

Victory Metals [TSXV:VMX]

BlackRock Metals (Private)

Gladiator Resources [ASX:GLA]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

VRFB Companies

Protean Energy [ASX:POW] [GR:SHE1]

Cellcube Energy Storage [TSXV:CUBE] (STNUF)

Conclusion

Vanadium spot prices were flat in October.

Highlights for the month include:

European commission officially launches European raw materials alliance.

White House Executive Order on critical minerals (includes vanadium) and declares a national emergency.

Vanadium can be cycled 'tens of thousands of times' over a time period measured in decades, with no degradation.

Shell & AMG recycling B.V. sign agreement with Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Co., Ltd to assess building a spent residue upgrading catalyst recycling facility in Yantai, China.

Bushveld enters into US$30 million production financing agreement with Orion Mine Finance.

Largo Resources announces record operational performance in Q3 2020 with V2O5 production of 3,092 tonnes and lowers 2020 cost guidance .

. Technology Metals Australia - Life-of-mine iron-vanadium offtake and EPC Letter of Intent executed with Sinosteel Australia.

TNG signs binding life-of-mine offtake agreement with Gunvor (Singapore) for remaining vanadium production.

