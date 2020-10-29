The stock has pulled back over the last 10 weeks and is now in oversold territory.

Wingstop (WING) saw its stock move tremendously higher over the last three years, with the price moving up six-fold from August ’17 through August of this year. For the first two years of that rally, there were very few downturns in the stock, but from August ’19 to now, we have seen big swings in the stock.

From the high in mid-August ’19 through mid-November of that year, the stock fell 33%. The stock then rallied 43.5% from that low through the high in February, and then proceeded to fall sharply during the market meltdown in February and March. The stock nearly quadrupled from its March low through the August high, but it has dropped 27% in the last 10 weeks.

Because the rally off the March low was so steep, the stock was trading well above its 52-week moving average, and the recent pullback has brought the trend line back in to play now. The selloff also brought the stock out of overbought territory and down into oversold territory based on the weekly stochastic readings. The only two times the indicators have been in oversold territory in the last three years was in the fourth quarter of 2019 and again in March.

Wingstop is getting ready to report third-quarter earnings results before the open on November 2.

Analysts Expect Huge Earnings Growth for Q3

Wingstop has seen earnings grow at a modest pace over the last few years, but the rate of growth has increased in recent quarters. Over the last three years, earnings have only grown by 7% per year, but second-quarter earnings were up 100% compared to 2019 and first-quarter results were up 22.7%. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.34 per share in Q3, and that is up 70% from the $0.20 EPS reported last year.

Revenue has been growing faster than earnings over the last few years. The average annual growth rate for the last three years is 24%, and we saw revenue jump by 36% in the second quarter. The current consensus estimate for Q3 is $63.81 million, and that would represent growth of 27.9% compared to last year. Analysts expect revenue to grow by 25.1% for 2020 as a whole.

I ran in to a bit of a problem when researching the management efficiency measurements for Wingstop. I checked Investor’s Business Daily, the Wall Street Journal, and Yahoo Finance, and none of the three had a return on equity for the company. The other measurements for the company are pretty solid. The return on assets is 20%, the profit margin is 13.7%, and the operating margin is 25%.

The valuation measurements for Wingstop are pretty high with a trailing P/E 128.5 and a forward P/E of 90.9. That valuation doesn’t bother me too much, but it’s probably too high for value investors.

Despite the Growth, there are Signs of Pessimism Toward the Stock

Sentiment toward Wingstop isn’t as bullish as it is for the average stock. There are 19 analysts covering the stock at this time with 11 “Buy” ratings and eight “Hold” ratings. This gives us a buy percentage of 57.9%, and that is below the average range of 65-75%.

Short-sellers are also more bearish toward Wingstop than the average stock. The current short interest ratio is at 5.43, and that is well above the average ratio, which falls in the 3.0 range. The ratio nearly doubled in the first half of October as the number of shares sold short increased and the average daily trading volume fell.

The put/call ratio is one sentiment indicator that shows investors are slightly more bullish toward Wingstop than they are the average stock. The ratio comes in at 0.89, and that is slightly below the average reading of 1.0. There are 6,224 puts and 6,986 calls open at this time. The ratio was at 1.07 back on July 29, when the company last reported. It jumped up to 1.28 in early September, but then fell below 0.90 at the end of the month and has remained there since.

My Overall Take on Wingstop

I like Wingstop’s long-term outlook - the earnings growth, the revenue growth and the strong management efficiency measurements. I am a little concerned about the increased volatility over the last 14 months, but I do like the fact that the weekly stochastic indicators are in oversold territory at this time. More often than not, that has been a good sign that a rally was coming.

Wingstop has beaten its EPS estimate in each of the last two quarters, but it missed in two of the three before that. Like most stocks, it hasn’t always rallied when it beat estimates and it hasn’t always fallen when it missed. That boils down to the expectations of investors and how they react after the report.

In the current earnings season, if a company has the slightest disappointment in the earnings report, the stock is getting punished big time. I saw a stat on Bloomberg TV this week that showed stocks for companies that missed EPS or revenue estimates. Those stocks were falling by an average of 4%. For companies that beat EPS and revenue estimates, the stocks were only gaining around 0.25%. Those numbers were for the first trading session after the report.

With the stats above and with Wingstop beating 50% of the time and missing 50% of the time, I feel it is best to wait until after the earnings report to buy the stock. If the company beats and does move up slightly, that could be just enough to cause the weekly stochastic indicators to make a bullish crossover, and that would be a confirmation for me that the stock was getting ready to reverse.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week One or two option recommendations per month Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.