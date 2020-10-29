American Airlines remains a bargain as the company isn't in a dire financial position and should return to previous high income levels.

The airline should see daily cash burn from operations dip below $20 million in Q4 while traffic levels remain very low.

American Airlines has far better daily cash burn rates than perceived by the market.

The domestic airline industry has slowly seen TSA traffic rise to 36% of 2019 levels, but the market is now fearing another COVID-19 wave. American Airlines Group (AAL) might take a hit from some irrational fears, but the airline continues to make progress on cutting daily cash burn. My investment thesis remains bullish on the airline for a rebound as traffic eventually reaches more normal levels.

Image Source: American Airlines website

Misunderstood Cash Burn

For whatever reason, the airlines including American Airlines have regularly provided the investment community with numbers that unnecessarily scare investors away. For Q3, the airline did this with daily cash burn rates that appeared far off forecasts.

American Airlines had originally forecast a Q3 daily cash burn rate of improving on the June daily burn rate of $30 million. The airline actually hit the market with a daily burn rate of $44 million, initially catching investors off guard. CEO Doug Parker made this initial comment on the Q3 earnings call:

Our burn rate improved by approximately $14 million per day during the third quarter from $58 million down to $44 million, and we expect our fourth quarter burn rate to be improved even more to between $25 million and $30 million per day, and we expect that number to continue to drop going forward as demand for our travel continues to gradually improve.

The number sounded so somber that even analyst Duane Pfennigwerth from Evercore ISI called out the implied cash burn going forward as exceptionally large:

Another way to say $25 million to $30 million a day is $10 billion annually, which is still a pretty big number.

The reality is that American was only burning $36 million on a daily rate for Q3 and the airline didn't even provide a September rate similar to other airlines in order to show the improving trends. CFO Derek Kerr did clarify the amount included the extra $8 million in daily costs not normally included in cash burn rates:

In the third quarter, our operational cash burn rate was approximately $36 million per day and our debt principal and severance burn was approximately $8 million per day.

The key here is that American Airlines wasn't providing the operating cash flow burn. The airline is including non-operating items to come up with the larger-than-expected cash flow rates while excluding the $2.05 billion in funds provided by the U.S. Treasury via the CARES Act to keep payroll costs higher than required by current passenger demand.

Even worse, the airline never provided these operational daily cash burn numbers until prompted by analysts. The amount of money spent on debt and severance costs aren't the important factors to analyze cash burn rates going forward. The Q4 daily cash burn rate is actually around $17 million to $22 million and right on the $21 million target provided by United Airlines (UAL) as industry leading. Per CFO Derek Kerr on the earnings call:

In the fourth quarter, it's $8 million. It's the same in the third and fourth quarter. So it's $8 million in principle and interest payments in that $25 million.

The reality is that American Airlines has guided to an ongoing operational daily cash burn rate of ~$20 million with TSA traffic somewhere above the current 36% rate of 2019 levels. The airline has forecast capacity to dip by ~50% in Q4 despite rising COVID-19 cases as better testing and vaccines actually open up more air travel. Both Hawaii and the Caribbean are opening up travel due to pre-flight tests and the UK could be in the works.

Path To Breakeven

The big key to the airline story is getting to cash-flow breakeven to stop the bleeding. The airline forecasts cutting the daily burn from $36.0 million in Q3 to $19.5 million in Q4. The cut in the cash burn rate is very dramatic for an airline only increasing capacity from 41% of 2019 levels to around 50% of levels last Q4.

The airline furloughed 19,000 employees on October 1 so those immediate cuts drop to the adjusted bottom line. The numbers are difficult to analyze but average employee costs of ~$100K would cut nearly $5 million per day from operational daily cash burn rates. The rest of the reduced daily cash burn will come from higher revenues.

Clearly, the airline is a lot closer to cash-flow breakeven than thought by the market. In addition, American Airlines has only increased the net debt balance in the last year by ~$5 billion.

Data by YCharts

The airline just isn't in the dire position as outlined by the current stock price at only $11 with a market cap below $6 billion. Investors continue to forget that American Airlines generated $3.7 billion in adjusted operating income last year even with a substantial hit from the 737 Max groundings.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that American Airlines isn't doing the stock any favors by highlighting the wrong cash burn rates. The stock remains incredibly cheap here as the airline continues to whittle down daily cash burn rates despite the tough traffic levels. Investors should use any weakness heading into elections and higher COVID-19 case counts to load up on airline stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL, UAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.