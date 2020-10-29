Prepared by Chris, CEO of Quad 7 Capital, and team leader at BAD BEAT Investing

Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) is a name that our firm has held since the last time the yield curves inverted a decade ago. Over the last decade plus the stock has been pretty volatile, rising and falling with rates, reacting to dividend adjustments, and moving in tandem with the general mREIT sector as well as the general market. As we are all aware, stocks were crushed in March thanks to the COVID-19 crisis and mREITs were clobbered. There were massive hits to portfolio values, managements liquidating assets, margin calls, and more. It was ugly, and only the best survived. Many are still hanging on, by suspending dividends, or completely revamping their approach. Annaly for the most part has held up, though it too saw hits to its agency holdings. We rely on management to position the portfolio correctly, but are pleased that recent interest rate volatility has settled. It is our thesis that the dividend remains safe. Right now, we are holding, and the stock, while being range-bound, continues to come with a bountiful dividend, which we are reinvesting to harness the power of compound interest. In this column, we assess recently reported performance and discuss critical metrics investors should be aware of, while offering our thoughts going forward.

Own for the dividend

The reason we buy an mREIT like NLY is for the yield. However, this sector has seen time and again investors' principal get crushed (at least on paper) every time there are dividend cuts, not even counting what happened in March and April. So, NLY has not cut its dividend in years now, and as a result, shares have been mostly range-bound. But there are always questions of safety. In the quarter, Annaly delivered decent results that were essentially in line with our expectations. It was a mostly neutral report, some positives and some negatives, but a little better than the sector average in our opinion and most importantly suggests the name is on sale here under $7 a share.

In Q3, Annaly saw GAAP net income of $0.709 per share in the quarter. While using GAAP income is not always very useful for an mREIT, it has merit. But it's certainly not a strong measure for dividend coverage. It was up from the sequential quarter's $0.58 and the year ago's loss of $0.54. As such, with Annaly, we prefer to use core earnings. Annaly's core earnings have been stable in recent quarters, while the dividend has been maintained as seen below:

Now, we want to be clear. Core income as a figure is being actively managed by the team at Annaly. By that we mean that management is actively working to ensure core income hits this figure. To hit the core income mark, management uses different strategies. Management works on adjusting its hedges, portfolio activity etc., to generate this result. While this implies dividend coverage, we need to ensure this is sustainable.

Even if it is managed, core earnings per share is preferred as they closely approximate net interest income. While the indicator is strongly aligned with dividend coverage, it doesn't always reflect what could be large hedging spending. But core income per share (excluding the PAA, a measure of premium amortization authorization) hit $0.32. The dividends were very well covered. From what we see now, we believe the dividend will be maintained in 2021 as far as Annaly's core operations are concerned. These solid results were derived with lower leverage.

Prepayments

The constant prepayment rate, sometimes abbreviated CPR, remains a critical indicator to monitor in the mREIT sector. This metric weighs on many others. Now, comparing prepayments across companies doesn't really make sense because these are driven by the portfolio strategy of the underlying company, and so it varies widely across the sector.

Still, in this case, prepayments rose again for Annaly. In general, the higher the prepayment rate, the worse the results will be on average, as there is less time to collect a yield on the asset, and it can hit the spread. The constant prepayment rate for Annaly Capital has been much higher than the sector average over the last year.

We are still on the side of believing that the prepayment rate should subside in 2021, but this will depend on the portfolio activity of the company in the coming months. We were a bit surprised to see that in Q3 2020, the prepayments rose to 22.9%, after rising in Q2 to 19.5%. Ideally, we would like to see 5-6% on this measure given what is being held, as it usually helps benefit the net interest rate spread, but this is an extraordinary year.

The net interest rate spread

The net interest rate spread has been volatile just like prepayments. The spread bottomed under 1% back in 2017 and rebounded coming into 2018. However, with the pressure of a flattening yield curve, in conjunction with a tick up in prepayments, we thought the spread would have faced a lot more pressure.

In Q3, the average yield on interest earning assets fell to 2.86% from 3.01% in the sequential quarter. This was largely due to the changes in the portfolio mix and in part due to a higher prepayment rate. At the same time, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was much lower, reflective of a move in the yield curve and lower rates. Costs were 0.93%, up from 1.29%. Combining the average yields and costs to acquire assets, the net interest rate spread widened quite a bit from 1.72% to 1.93%, and is up significantly from 0.98% at the end of Q1 2020. What is more, the company did this on reduced leverage with over $7 billion in assets ready to deploy. Book value benefited as well.

Book value

Book value can be volatile especially when share issuances occur and of course by the regular payment of a dividend. Book value matters when valuing an mREIT in addition to the dividend coverage. What also matters is the price of the stock versus book value if you are looking at common stock. Book value continues to be volatile in the mREIT sector in the last year, along with the spreads and earnings power of the companies operating in this sector. Much of the moves in book value came from the massive changes to the portfolios for most of the companies in the sector. This was the same for Annaly, but things have been improving since the doldrums of Q1. While hedging is done to protect the portfolio, the reality is the situation had been dire for so many companies operating in the space. The action in not just the spread but the value of the portfolio is really impacted by the motion in rates and the yield curve. It also depends what is being held in the portfolio.

Book value rose for Annaly in Q3 3.7% to $8.70, from $8.39 in the sequential quarter. Still it is down from $9.21 a year ago, but we can all admit the recovery has been impressive considering how poor things were in Q1 2020. It was a really dire time. in Q1 2018. The discount-to-book is now very large. At $6.98, shares are at a 19.7% discount-to-book. We feel this is a level that you can buy comfortably.

Thoughts going forward

We like to buy quality names at a discount if we are going to play the sector. Right now, we are content to hold, but think new money can consider shares here. The 20% discount-to-book is impressive. The portfolio leverage is reduced. The interest rate situation has calmed. The spread is wider. Prepayments are a bit high but stem from the holdings and are likely to subside in 2021. The dividend is safe, with excellent coverage as measured by core income. We like NLY stock here.

If you like the material, click "follow"

We turn losers into winners Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. We're available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long-term.

You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.