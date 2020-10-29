Prepared by John R Savage, analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

We have been bearish on Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) since 2019 and reiterated this bearishness in the spring when the stock was trading over $5.50 after Q1 earnings. The stock has mostly moved sideways since then. While sideways movement is usually a good thing for a dividend paying stock, in recent weeks CMO has moved lower. However, if you are buying know that the outlook for the sector has slowly become a bit better. What matters is whether moving forward the dividend is covered and the portfolio performs.

The name reported earnings that showed slight improvement in some areas, while in other key metrics, it underperformed. We will be clear. Management is trying to be stable here. This stability is a good thing. It is not going nuts to rebalance things here anymore. So know what you are buying. We see the attractiveness of buying a beaten-down dividend payer for income and capital appreciation. But in this highly pressured sector, stick with the best of the best in our opinion. We are lifting our bearish rating and moving to neutral now. While the quarter was a touch so-so relative to other reports, we think results were sufficient. In this column, we examine several of the critical metrics of the company.

Headline performance

In Q3, the company exceeded our bearish expectations. Capstead performed above our expectations for the headline results, but was mixed on what we expected for the other lines of the report. Capstead reported a GAAP net income of $29.1 million or a gain of $0.25 per share compared to net income of $22.7 million or $0.19 per share out of Q2. However, it is the core earnings we really care about as they are a better indication of dividend coverage. Core earnings were $19.9 million or $0.16 per share and was above what we expected given the $30.9 million revenue.

That said, this core income result was a bit mixed. Many other mREITs are expanding there core income from Q2 to Q3. But for Capstead, the core income figure was down $0.02 from the $0.18 per share in core earnings last quarter. Still, it was overall a good result because the dividend that was paid of $0.15 in the quarter was covered. Many mREITs are seeing book value start to recover. So what about Capstead?

Book value

Let us move to the valuation on the name. One of the most important is the book value. You know, about five years ago, this was the most stable book value you could buy in the entire sector. My, how things have changed over the years. That said, book value has been improving much like the sector, helping to ease our bearish outlook. Back in Q1, it fell 6.6% to $6.07. Ouch. Then it rose 10% to $6.79 in Q2, and here in Q3 was stable, coming in up a penny at $6.80.

The metric had been declining for years with gains every once in a while. However, it had been a race to the bottom for many in the sector. At the time of this writing, shares are at $5.46, so it is a $1.34 discount-to-book. This is attractive at a 19.7% discount. We like to consider buying these large discounts especially when the fundamentals are improving.

Spread and constant prepayment rate

How about the net interest rate spread and the constant prepayment rate? The constant prepayment rate had historically been way too high for this company, though it had improved in recent times. The constant prepayment has been volatile, and much of that is with rate movements, but is way too high. Over 20% is unnerving while over 30% is a warning sign. FOr Capstead it was 40%. Now this has a lot to do with portfolio moves and holdings but still that is really high. It is still ugly. Prepayments increased during the quarter to an average annualized constant prepayment rate of 39.9% compared to 32.9% in the prior quarter. The strongest names in the sector boast prepayments around or under 10%, with our ideal target being 5%. Obviously, with moves in rates we expected some big moves in the sector on this vital metric, but this is definitely far too high.

Well, the financing spreads for Capstead are among the lowest of the low in the sector unfortunately. That said, the financing spread fell slightly given the prepayments. In fact, on residential mortgages the financing spread hit 1.18%. This is much better than in Q1, and better than historic numbers, helped by reduced costs to borrow. Costs to borrow were 0.67%, while yields were 1.85%.

Take home

We have been bearish here but are moving to neutral. There is some good news. This is still 'one of the worst houses in the neighborhood', though it is improving and being stable. We like that fact. The dividend was covered but core income declined from Q2 bucking the trend of the sector. The prepayments are disgustingly high. There is mixed news overall on most of the key metrics although if you are a shareholder hoping the dividend cuts are finally over, you should take some solace in the fact that the situation is mildly improving with the dividend being covered. A 20% discount-to-book is attractive though.

If you like the material and want to see more click "follow" and if you want guidance from a professional team to pad your returns, check out BAD BEAT Investing

Let us help you navigate this terrible market Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at an annual 50% discount. It is simple. We turn losers into winners with rapid-return gains You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.