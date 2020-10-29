Seeking Alpha

First Eagle Global Value Team Quarterly Commentary Q3 2020

|
Includes: ABEV, BATMF, BK, BTAFF, BTI, CHKGF, CHRW, CMCSA, CNGKY, DE, FEVAX, FNLPF, GULRF, GULRY, IMO, INTC, NOV, NTR, SGENX, SGOVX, SLB, TSM, UL, UN, XOM
by: Fund Letters
Fund Letters
Fund Holdings
Summary

First Eagle Global Value Team uses a a bottom-up, fundamental investment approach and seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in a range of asset classes from markets in the US and around the world. The firm manages ~$101B in assets for institutional and individual clients.

It would be easy to look at some data from the third quarter and mistake it for a period of blithe recovery. Covid-19 fatalities moderated in the US, while business confidence returned.

Despite these many risks, the S&P 500 Index hit a new high in September before pulling back and now trades at roughly 22 times trailing peak earnings.

Gold bullion and gold-mining stocks remain the key source of our potential ballast and longer-term deferred purchasing power.

Download PDF

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.