PNC Financial (PNC) has historically sustained a track record of strong fee revenue growth, disciplined expense control, as well as prudent risk management. But things have changed in the current interest rate regime, and financial metrics look weaker as both revenue headwinds and an excess capital position (post the BlackRock (BLK) stake sale) weigh on the earnings growth and return profile. Unless PNC successfully deploys the capital into a major strategic transaction or initiates buybacks (post-Fed restriction), I see no reason to own the stock at the current ~20x forward multiple.

A Largely In-Line 3Q

PNC posted an impressive headline EPS of $3.39, but core EPS was much lower at ~$2.80 (though still in line with consensus), in my view. The delta between the headline and core EPS mainly accounts for one-offs such as tax credits and valuation gains from private equity investments, as well as the ~$103 million loan loss reserve release.

Driving the core 3Q results were sluggish revenues, which continued to be hurt by the low rate environment and the challenging macro. With PNC also underperforming on the mortgage banking side (at least relative to peers), the disciplined expense control contributed a fair bit toward the in-line core earnings result.

All in, PNC reported a tangible book value per share of $95.71 (+2% QoQ), with a strong capital position given its CET1 ratio of 11.7% (+40bp QoQ). Core return on tangible equity (ROTE) also screens well at ~11.8% (though well below the reported ROTE at 14.5%).

Credit Losses Improve but Guided to Return in Mid-FY21

PNC’s net loan charge-off (NCO) ratio came in strongly at 0.24% in 3Q20, well above Street estimates, as the company released ~$103 million of reserves (mainly tied to the consumer loan portfolios). Supported by relatively stable macro data and loan declines through 3Q, reserves as a % of loans only rose ~3bps to 2.58%.

That said, the commentary on the post-3Q outlook was concerning - management guided toward charge-offs increasing and flowing through to the P&L in “mid-2021”, depending on how the fiscal stimulus pans out. In line with this, I am penciling in NCO increases in 2H21, though given its reserve ratio of ~2.3%, PNC looks well-reserved.

Excess Liquidity Drags on the NIM

As of end-3Q, PNC has ~$60 billion in average cash balances at the Fed, reflecting both liquidity from deposit growth as well as proceeds from the BLK stake sale. In total, the excess liquidity drove ~25bps of NIM compression in 3Q20, with core net interest income also decreasing ~240bps to $2.5 billion.

Per PNC management, the plan is to be opportunistic with deploying the excess cash. But given the low rate environment, it’s hard to see the company acquiring size while maintaining a favorable risk/reward. No surprise then that management expects to be sitting on the cash for a “pretty long period of time.” I think investors would do well to take cues and underwrite a lower NIM (and by extension, EPS) in FY21 as well.

Continued Expense Discipline Remains the Bright Spot

Core expenses of $2.5 billion represented a 3.5% YoY decline, highlighting the continued disciplined by management on the cost side. Ongoing declines were led by marketing (-12% YoY), which more than offset a 0.7% YoY rise in compensation, as well as nominal increases in occupancy and equipment costs. Headcount was also down ~0.4% YoY, driving a relatively strong ~61% core efficiency ratio (vs. the 59% reported efficiency).

More of the Same in the 4Q Guide

Going forward, net interest income should benefit from the PPP loan forgiveness tailwind (~$100 million in addition to core PPP interest). Meanwhile, core NII will continue to be pressured by a smaller loan book. Non-interest income is also guided to post high-single digit QoQ declines - though fee income will be stable, other non-interest income was guided down to the previous ~$275-325 million range.

Additional guidance highlights include non-interest expenses at +1% QoQ, average loans declining in the low single digits % QoQ, and ~$200-250 million of NCOs. With positive operating leverage for the full year (revenue down 1% but expenses down 4%), I see full-year EPS landing within the $15-16 range.

Capital Allocation is Key

The key PNC debate remains how management will handle its excess capital position (recall, PNC generated ~$6 billion in capital from the sale of the BLK stake). While management seems set on M&A to build on its franchise for now, I think buybacks could also be an option post Fed restriction. Case in point - PNC management highlighted that if it were not for existing restrictions on repurchases, it would “otherwise be in the market.”

For the foreseeable future, I see PNC’s RoTE and EPS coming under pressure from the elevated capital levels until the excess capital is either redeployed or returned to investors. That said, an excess capital position does also provide valuable resilience regardless of the economic environment going forward.

The big hurdle is the valuation - PNC currently trades at ~19x forward P/E, which strikes me as pricey, likely reflecting an accretive deal outcome down the line. Additional downside risks include the macro backdrop (e.g., interest rates and business activity), as well as capital allocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.