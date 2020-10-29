CVS Health has been further beaten down by the recent market weakness, and I see this as an excellent buying opportunity.

In the hunt for deep value, investors often look to small-cap names, whose share prices tend to be more volatile, thereby creating opportunities to profit when there is a substantial dislocation between perceived value and price. Sometimes, however, one doesn’t need to look far and wide for deep value. Such is the case I find with CVS Health (CVS), which I see as now being back in deep value territory. In this article, I show what makes CVS a compelling buy at the current price and valuation; so let’s get started.

A Deep-Value Stock

This week’s market weakness reminds me of the “sell everything” phase that we saw back in the March timeframe, during which nearly all names saw precipitous declines in share price. Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, Avi Gilburt, published an excellent piece on Oct. 26th, in which he remarked on how the market has the “probabilistic conditions” for a broad 10-15% decline in the near-term.

He goes on to say that while it’s hard to speculate on the reasons for market declines before they happen, nearly everyone will believe that they have found the “EXACT reason for the decline after it happens”. He sees this bout of market weakness as a buying opportunity, and expects the S&P 500 (SPY) to get to the 4,000 to 4,250 range by the middle of 2021.

While CVS Health certainly does not represent the whole market, it is an integrated healthcare company that’s playing an increasingly important role in the healthcare landscape. This is supported by the fact that CVS is already providing 70% of COVID-testing in a retail setting, and as of this week, CVS has already administered 5M+ tests.

As the nation contends with the second large surge in COVID infections, CVS’s shares are seeing a second dip in its share price, as seen below.

If the recent history is of any indication, I see the current share price weakness as being largely unwarranted. That’s because CVS had already weathered a difficult Q2, which largely bore the brunt of the current pandemic thus far. For one thing, Q2 adjusted EPS grew by 40% YoY. Much of this increase came from an unprecedented low MBR (medical benefits ratio) of just 70.3%, and a 22% membership growth in Government products.

To be fair, the low MBR ratio was an anomaly due to many insured members putting off doctor’s office visits and elective procedures. Over time, I expect this ratio to trend upwards to a more normal level in the mid-80%’s. For reference, Q2’19 saw an MBR ratio of 84%. This leaves us with the Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC business segments, which saw 2% YoY growth and -37% YoY decline.

Looking forward to Q3 results, I expect to see a strong rebound in Retail performance. As seen below, this is supported by the strong uptick that CVS saw in all parts of its retail business in the early part of Q3.

Of course, the current surge in infection rates across America could put another wrench into Retail performance, as the company navigates through Q4. However, this is where I see CVS’s diverse business model being a key advantage for the company. A repeat of what we saw in Q2 could lead to another deferral of doctor’s office visits and elective procedures, which would, in turn, suppress the MBR ratio and thereby provide a solid boost to Q4 earnings.

Meanwhile, I see CVS’s HealthHub concept (clinics and wellness services) as being a long-term growth driver for the company. That’s because HealthHubs provide strong synergies for the overall business, in that CVS is able to leverage its existing physical stores. This gives CVS a low cost advantage in providing care to its members, while helping to drive increased store traffic at the same time.

I also see HealthHubs as providing a moat around its insurance business, as this offers convenience and ease of accessibility for its members. Currently, there are 205 HealthHub locations across 22 states, and CVS expects to grow to 1,500 locations, representing 15% of its existing locations, by the end of 2021.

In addition, CVS recently launched its Health Advisor service for its Caremark clients. This platform leverages data and analytics to advise members on the next best course of action. Pilot results have shown a 12% reduction in unnecessary ER visits, and an 8% reduction in out-of-network and non-preferred provider utilization versus the control group. As such, I see this as having the potential to benefit the company’s margins and profitability.

One of the overhangs for CVS has been its large debt load, which is a result of the Aetna acquisition. I’m encouraged, however, by management’s commitment to paying down debt, as supported by the $2.75B repayment of debt principle in July 2020. Management expects to reach a target leverage ratio in the low 3x range in 2022.

Turning to valuation, I wanted to calculate a fair value for the shares. The model that I use assumes a 15-year holding period, and is based on the midpoint of management’s 2020 EPS guidance, at $7.21 per share. For the growth rate, I apply a modest 5.5% rate, which is 100 basis points below the average of the 2021 and 2022 analyst estimated growth rates.

Lastly, given that CVS carries a high debt load, I apply an 8% discount rate, which, as seen below, reflects the average annual return (without dividends reinvested) of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past 25 years. By the way, 8/1/1995 was the default starting point for SPY.

Based on the results below, I calculated a fair value of just over $92, which is substantially above where the shares are trading at today. For reference, current analyst price targets range from a low of $61 to a high of $100.

Investor Takeaway

There is currently a lot of doom and gloom sentiment around beaten down names such as CVS. While the current resurgence of COVID-19 infection rates will have negative impacts on parts of CVS’s business, I see the diversified business model as being a big risk-mitigating factor, as the demonstrated by company’s Q2 results. I also see the integrated healthcare model (Pharmacy/Insurance/Wellness) that CVS is adopting as both forming a solid moat, and being a long-term growth driver. Meanwhile, I’m encouraged by management’s commitment towards continued pay-down of its debt load.

I see strong upside for the shares, at the current price of $56.57 with a blended P/E of 7.9, which sits far below the normal P/E of 14.3. As the valuation exercise demonstrated, I estimated a fair value of just over $92 per share. For this, and the reasons stated above, I see the currently low price as being an excellent opportunity to initiate or increase exposure to this moat-worthy integrated healthcare company.

