5 Best Stocks To Buy: Our Recent Dividend Stocks Purchases

We have another fun-filled article about dividend investing. More importantly, this article discusses the stocks (and ETFs) we have purchased lately. The last week has been insane in the market. Despite volatility, we continue to put our hard-earned cash to work. In total, we purchased 4 companies and one ETF over the last week. Let’s review our recent stocks to buy.

The stock market continues to be impacted by the coronavirus. Unfortunately, coronavirus cases continue to surge as we head towards winter. Further, Congress continues to finalize the next round of economic stimulus. Both topics have caused the market to fluctuate daily. In fact, on some days, the market fluctuates by the hour.

Despite the changing economic landscape, the stock market continues to present us with undervalued dividend stocks to buy. As you know by now, we are always on the lookout for stocks to add to our portfolio. In good times, or bad, we are always going to find ways to put our cash to work and purchase income-producing assets. After all, we need to grow our dividend income and allow our passive income stream to work for us.

In total, we purchased shares of 4 companies and 1 ETF. We purchased each of these stocks after running the company through the Dividend Diplomats Dividend Stock Screener. This is the simple, three-step stock screener that we use to identify all of our investment opportunities. The 3 stock metrics are:

Price-to-Earnings Ratio less than S&P 500 Dividend Payout Ratio less than 60% Dividend Growth History and Dividend Growth Rate

These purchases were all high-quality dividend stocks, which is always great to see. Three of the companies are Dividend Aristocrats (A company that has increased its dividend for 25+ consecutive years), and one is an exchange-traded fund that invests in dividend growth stocks!

The last few weeks in the stock market have been action-packed. Investors continue to wait on the edge of their seat for news regarding the economic stimulus package. Further, we are in the heart of earnings season. Many great dividend stocks are announcing their quarterly results daily. While the overall stock market continues to trend upwards, we are still finding undervalued dividend stocks to buy. In fact, each of the stocks we purchased performed well in the Dividend Diplomat stock screener.

Price-to-Earnings Ratio

Dividend Payout Ratio

Dividend Growth Rate

Now, let's get to the dividend stock purchases. We purchased the following stocks and ETF:

1.) International Business Machines (IBM) - The newest member of the Dividend Aristocrat family, IBM announced their 25th consecutive dividend increase earlier in the year. The company's stock price fell after earnings and thus, Bert and his wife added 9 shares total this week and Lanny added 1 share! Their P/E ratio is below 10X with a perfect payout ratio of 53%!

2.) AT&T (T) - Bert and his wife continued to build their position in AT&T. They each added 5 shares to their portfolio. The 10 additional shares of AT&T added a ton of dividend income, as the company has a dividend yield well over 7%. Heck, at the time of purchase, their dividend yield was closing in on 8%. AT&T's P/E ratio is below 9X and the company's dividend payout ratio is 65%. Its status as a Dividend Aristocrat speaks for itself, indicating strong dividend growth history!

3.) Pfizer (PFE): Pfizer is the pharmaceutical giant with some of the strongest drug names in the industry. Its brands include Viagra, Lipitor, and Advil, to name a few. Pfizer was declared by us as one of the most undervalued dividend stock to buy just a few weeks ago. Its COVID-19 vaccine recently received a fast track from the government too. The company's P/E ratio is below 12X, with a perfect dividend payout ratio of 47%. Its dividend yield is over 4%, and the company sports a 6% dividend growth rate. Bert added 1 share to Pfizer due to the great news and the company's strong metrics.

4.) Walgreens (WBA): Lanny's wife went to the corner of "Happy and Dividends" for this dividend stock purchase. They added to their position in the Dividend Aristocrat last week. Walgreens competes with rival CVS and will be a major part of distributing treatments to customers during the winter, and when a vaccine is announced. The company's P/E ratio is below 9X, and its dividend payout ratio is 37%. Like the other companies, very strong dividend stock metrics!

5.) Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM): Lanny has been consistently purchasing shares of this ETF weekly. It is a part of his Vanguard investing strategy to ensure he is consistently adding dividend income, regardless of the swings in the market. VYM has a low expense ratio of 0.06%. The dividend yield is 3%+ and the dividend growth rate is usually north of 7%. The top holdings in this ETF contain some of the best dividend stocks! In total, Lanny and his wife added 11 shares of VYM!

Further, what stocks have you purchased lately? Have you purchased the same companies? If not, what dividend stocks are on your radar? What has your investing strategy been in this rising market environment?

