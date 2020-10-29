FX Weekly: Prepare For A 'VIX-Y' Winter

Macro News

US: Volatility has been rising across all asset classes amid the uncertainty over US elections and a new round of lockdowns in most of the developed economies to prevent the virus from spreading. As expected, the US dollar responded positively to the rise in VIX these last few days, which confirms our bullish view on the greenback in the near term. We saw that in the past 18 months, a cheaper USD has been associated with stronger US equities; a relationship that got even stronger after the Covid-19 shock.

The lack of liquidity from both the US government and the Fed is starting to have its negative effect on risky assets such as equities, and should exacerbate the slowdown in fundamentals. We previously argued that the recovery in business surveys and economic surprise indexes has been mainly attributed to the sharp rebound in equities; with the stock market struggling to continue its momentum, these indexes will fall.

Euro: As expected, European governments have started to announce a new series of lockdowns to protect the hospital system as it could collapse before the end of the year if officials do not impose tighter restrictions. It is being termed a ‘lockdown-lite’ for both Germany and France for the month of November (schools will be opened) as the night curfews imposed in most of the cities have failed to halt social interactions. As the whole of Europe is moving towards a partial to complete lockdown, banks have started to show signs of weakness as it was estimated that nearly 50 percent of the small and medium businesses are in deep financial difficulty. Figure 1(left frame) shows that our aggregate leading indicator has not been showing any signs of pick up in the activity, therefore the lockdowns will increase the downward pressure on risky assets.

UK: Sterling has also started to show some weakness in the past week as it has historically been the most vulnerable currency in periods of elevated price volatility. Despite its cheap ‘status’ (it is 12% undervalued relative to PPP ‘fair’ value rate), we could see more weakness on Cable if equities continue to correct in the short term. In addition, participants have been pricing in a NIRP policy for 2021, which will also weigh on the British pound in the medium term as policymakers have been preparing banks for negative rates. Even though negative rates have not been working for equities in both Japan and in the Euro area, it seems that central banks are slowly running out of options in this deflationary world.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

USD Net Specs

Despite a little decrease in net short specs in the past two weeks, the ‘short dollar trade’ is still very crowded, which is one of the reasons why we think there is strong upside potential on the greenback in the coming weeks. Even though consensus is very negative on the US dollar, we are long USD as we think it could offer an interesting hedge against a reversal in equities in the near term.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: The rise in VIX generates a little consolidation in the euro, which is currently trading slightly above its 1.17 support, which represents the 38.2% Fibo retracement of the 1.0340-1.2550 range. Even though we could see a weaker euro as the risk-off environment intensifies, we prefer to trade the single currency against other major crosses such as the pound.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

EUR/GBP: The pair continues to get support at around 0.90 and currently trades slightly below the 0.9070 resistance, which represents the 23.6% Fibo retracement of the 0.8310-0.93 range. We are still long EURGBP as we think that the current environment should benefit the euro over the British pound.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD/JPY: The yen continues to gradually appreciate against all currencies and confirms its status as the ‘ultimate’ safe haven. The pair trades slightly above its psychological support of 104, a break below that level would bring USDJPY to levels seen during the February/March selloff (the pair hit a low of 101.20 on March 9th) or levels seen in November 2016. We expect the BoJ to start jawboning as we gradually approach the 100 ‘floor’ as we do not think that policymakers are ready to let the yen trade back below the 100 level against the dollar.

AUD/JPY: As expected, the Aussie has also been gradually weakening against the yen as volatility has been rising; the pair is now approaching its ST support at 72.80, which corresponds to the 200D SMA. Momentum looks bearish at the moment and is likely to continue in the coming as uncertainty remains elevated.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD/CHF: We are still short the Swiss franc as we do think that the currency is significantly overvalued and therefore USD/CHF could experience a significant rally from here if demand for the dollar starts to accelerate in the last quarter of 2020.

Chart Of The Week

The analytical framework of currency valuation has been subject to many debates in the past few decades. One of the simplest models is based on the Purchasing Power Parity theory, which stipulates that in the long run, two currencies are in equilibrium when a basket of goods is priced the same in both countries, taking the account the exchange rates. We know that the OECD publishes the yearly ‘fair’ exchange rate based on the PPP theory or each economy.

Based on their calculations, the euro appears to be the most undervalued currency relative to the USD in the G10 world, while the Swiss franc is the most overvalued one (+26%). Hence, if we were to believe that exchange rates converge back to their ‘fundamental’ value in the long run, being long EURCHF is the position with the most interesting risk premia among the DM FX world.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters, OECD

Conclusion

Government officials in most of the developed countries will have to come up with a convincing fiscal plan for the winter in order to avoid a complete meltdown in most of the markets, or all the 'efforts' that have been made in the past 6 months will be completely erased. We are still favoring risk-off assets such as the USD and the Japanese yen in the current environment.

