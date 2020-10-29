At the moment, all eyes are on the upcoming Board meeting where Nornickel will decide on dividends.

Nornickel (OTCPK:NILSY) performs just like there are no major problems in the world - the company remains almost completely unaffected by the corona crisis. Nonetheless, Nornickel lives in its own little world of specific problems caused by the oil spill. The management and owners seem to be serious about dividend cuts, though even the max fine payment doesn't look like an obstacle to paying high dividends. Therefore, investors should be ready that the decision on dividends to be made soon may be disappointingly decoupled from the company's financials.

Q3 Production Results Overview

Nickel production amounted to 60 thousand tons, which is 8% higher QoQ. The increase was due to the reaching of the production of refined nickel at the Kola MMC to designed capacity and an increase in the production of nickel concentrate for sale.

Nickel production for the 9 months of 2020 amounted to 168 thousand tons, which was at the level of the same period last year.

Copper production amounted to 119 thousand tons, which is 5% lower than in Q2. The decrease was mainly due to scheduled maintenance work at the Talnakh Concentrator in the Polar Division.

During the 9 months of 2020, Nornickel produced 359 thousand tons of copper, which is 4% YoY. The decrease in copper production is mainly due to a change in the structure of commercial products and the redistribution of copper semi-products within the company, as well as a decrease in the processing volumes of concentrate purchased from Rostec.

Bystrinsky GOK continued the planned increase in copper production, which for the 9 months of 2020 amounted to about 46 thousand tons, 48% higher YoY.

Palladium production was 783 thousand ounces (+8% QoQ), and platinum production was 190 thousand ounces (+10% QoQ). The company increased production thanks to the processing of chlorine solution residues at the new refining site of Kola MMC instead of processing raw materials in the Polar Division.

For the 9 months of 2020, the production of palladium and platinum amounted to 2,053 thousand ounces (-9% compared to 9 months of 2019) and 513 thousand ounces (-7% compared to the 9 months of 2019), respectively. The decrease in PGM production can be explained by the higher base in 2019 when Nornickel's subsidiary Krastsvetmet released a work-in-progress inventory with a high degree of availability.

Nornickel vs. Rosprirodnadzor Update

This October, Nornickel finally presented its estimate of the Arctic oil spill ecological damage. According to Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, a subsidiary of Nornickel, the total amount of environmental damage is estimated at 21.4 billion rubles. Rosprirodnadzor estimates the damage to the environment at almost seven times more - 147.8 billion rubles.

For reference, the fundamental discrepancies lie in an unjustifiably estimated ratio of the duration of the negative impact of harmful substances on a water body. Rosprirodnadzor applied the maximum possible ratio of 5, while the company estimates the ratio at 1.1.

The trial between the two parties began on October 12. The court heard the arguments of the parties and postponed the hearings to November 24, so there's no interesting information to share at the moment.

In the meantime, another regulator, the Federal Agency for Fishery, announced its claims to Nornickel. According to the assessment of the Russian Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography, Nornickel needs to compensate for the damage to water resources due to the oil spill in the sum of 40 billion rubles (more than $500 million) which needs to be spent for the reproduction of fry in the affected water bodies of Taimyr, another 3.6 billion rubles ($45 mn) the company must pay as a fine. It's hard to say how justified the estimate is, but another lawsuit for Nornickel is certainly guaranteed.

Dividends

Nornickel's Board of Directors will discuss the recommendation of interim dividends on November 3. The biggest risk I see here is that Nornickel may approve an interim payment from the estimate of $1-1.3 bn for the whole year of 2020. Rumors in the market say that Interros (Potanin's company owning a stake in Nornickel) and Rusal have agreed to cut dividends. A few days ago, Interros proposed to cut dividends to the minimum threshold ($1 bn), and Rusal's CEO Maxim Poletaev made a quite surprising statement that Rusal supports a cautious approach to the payment of dividends by Nornickel.

A cut in annual dividends to $1 bn will reduce the yield from 9-11% in the base case scenario to just 2.5%, which I believe is highly unlikely, considering Rusal's dire need for dividends and extremely negative effect on stock prices of both Nornickel and Rusal.

The Bottom Line

Despite all the speculation about the size of dividends, I think that Rusal's statement is related solely to interim dividends and doesn't mean that Rusal accepts the Interros' option to cut dividends for the whole year. Nonetheless, the statements of both sides raise the level of uncertainty, which already results in higher volatility of the stock.

Even if the company cuts annual dividends for this year to the minimum amount, I think investors can still benefit from this as a consequent market overreaction may allow buying the stock at exceptionally low prices.

