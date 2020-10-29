I believe Rapid7 remains one of the best ways to bet on promising segments in the cybersecurity space.

Rapid7 (RPD) has significantly improved its offerings. It plays in fast-evolving segments of the cybersecurity space. These segments have expanded its addressable market. Rapid7 has the capability to gain market share. Its forward growth, margins, and cash flow guidance are promising. Its growth options are also enticing. Rapid7 has also improved its balance sheet. Its improved margins and cash flows leave little reasons to worry about its ability to meet its interest and future debt obligations. I believe Rapid7 will continue to leverage its brand and experience in the vulnerability management space to cross-sell its new offerings. I will be upgrading to a bullish rating.

Demand

All products delivered as Rapid7 outperformed last quarter. The solid go-to-market motion for security transformation offerings, including IDR (cloud SIEM), Insight Connect, and DivvyCloud, contributed to the overall revenue and ARR growth. Rapid7’s land and expand strategy also delivered as ARR/Customer grew to $41.6k (+20%y/y). The usage of Rapid7’s solutions offset headwinds related to COVID-19. Due to the strong Q2’20 outperformance in addition to the solid momentum of its offerings, Rapid7 comfortably raised Q3’20 and FY revenue guidance.

Rapid7 raised ARR guidance for the full year by $15m at the midpoint to a range of $404m-420m. This represents a y/y growth of 24%. Full-year revenue guidance was also raised to a range of $399-403m or growth of 22% to 23%. Total revenue for Q3'20 is expected to be in the range of $100.7 million to $102.3 million, representing a growth of 21% to 23%.

Going forward, demand will continue to be driven by Rapid7’s strong lineup of security offerings. The recent addition of cloud security offerings to protect cloud workloads, configuration, and network traffic analysis capabilities provides a strong tailwind to its growth momentum. Rapid7 is one of the few players innovating for the fast-evolving DevSecOps market. I view this strategic focus as a strong sign of its ability to drive sustainable growth in the long term.

Business

Rapid7’s platform strategy has been immensely strengthened in recent quarters. The recent debt issuance has provided more capital to accelerate its market share expansion drive. In recent quarters, Rapid7 has unveiled new capabilities to expand the power of its platform.

Cloud Identity and Access Management Governance Module for DivvyCloud

This is part of Rapid7's strategy to expand its presence into the cloud security space. The IAM module improves on the identity security offerings provided by cloud platforms. This plays into the cloud security posture management sub-segment of the cloud workload segment.

Enhanced Endpoint Telemetry for InsightIDR

Rapid7 recently added Enhanced Endpoint Telemetry (EET) to its SIEM solution. This capability gives customers more visibility into endpoints to improve security investigations.

EET makes it possible for InsightIDR customers to see what happened before, during, or after a threat event as well as how an attacker may have landed on an endpoint - all of which can help inform future remediation and response actions. EET unifies this valuable endpoint visibility alongside network, user, and cloud data in InsightIDR, making it possible for teams to continuously uplevel their security programs and monitor their attack surface from a single interface. - Source - Rapid7

In addition to its network traffic analysis capabilities, I believe EET is a way for Rapid7 to distinguish itself in the congested endpoint security space.

I expect cost savings related to offline activities to be reinvested into growing Rapid7’s sales capacity to drive more growth opportunities in the second half of the year. While billings improved last quarter, I remain wary of macro headwinds to billings via reduced contract duration from cloud engagements. I anticipate EPS headwinds due to hiring ramp, higher net interest expenses, expenses from the acquisition of DivvyCloud, and cloud investments. I expect the headwinds to be partially offset by usage expansion and upsell. Despite these headwinds, Rapid7 raised full-year non-GAAP loss per share to be in the range of a loss of $0.14 to a loss of $0.10. This benefits its full-year cash flow from operations guidance of a loss of approximately $15 million. This is an improvement from the -$25m it initially guided. I believe these metrics are encouraging against a backdrop of intense competition in the cybersecurity space.

Competitors

Rapid7's improved competitive positioning continues to pull it away from being perceived as a pure vulnerability management platform. Its growing capability in DevSecOps resembles the strategy being deployed by pure DevOps players such as Datadog (DDOG) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC). Rapid7’s competitive positioning is differentiated via its capabilities in vulnerability management, network traffic analysis, security automation, and threat intelligence. I expect these unique capabilities to endear customers to its brands.

Valuation

Rapid7’s valuation highlights the potential for multiple expansion, which will be driven by its growth factor. While investments to drive growth will continue to impact its profitability and cash flow factors, the growing ARR and margins trend point to a future with well-rounded valuation factors. The additional capabilities in cloud security and network traffic analysis give it a platform that can be mimicked by only a few competitors.

If we look at Rapid7's value factor, we find out that algos/quants consider book value and GAAP metrics. Rapid7 reported an adjusted EBITDA of $7.5m last quarter compared to $2.7m in the previous year. This amounts to an 8.3% EBITDA margin, while Rapid7 is still investing in growing market share. Adjusted-EBITDA excludes certain non-cash items and non-recurring items, including stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, litigation expenses, and acquisition-related expenses. Analysts are expecting revenue to compound to $566m by CY'22. If we apply an EBITDA margin of 20%, this results in a Debt/EBITDA ratio of 4x within the next two years. This ratio is attractive because revenue is still compounding in the mid-teens, largely from its expanded capabilities in cloud security and security operations.

Also, the sales ratios are compared to the sector average. I provided a group of stocks that are better comps in the first valuation chart. From the chart, it is obvious that Rapid7 is not expensive when considering its huge growth factor. This growth factor benefits from its capabilities in cloud security, security operations, automation, and vulnerability management. The cloud security market is valued at $5b-7b. It is expected to grow to about $10b-12b over the next three years. I expect Rapid7 to win 4-5% of the cloud market. This represents an additional $50m-100m in annual recurring revenue, excluding add-ons from automation and SecOps. I believe the added revenue opportunity will come at a huge margin because Rapid7 will be mostly cross-selling to its installed base.

While Rapid7's growth factor is impressive, it is slightly weakened by earnings and cash flow growth. Earnings volatility isn't insightful when a tech stock is still investing in the early stage of its business lifecycle. This is due to occasional accounting expenses from acquisitions and non-cash compensation expenses. Also, Rapid7's recent debt issuance increases interest expense. Despite this scenario, it is impressive to know that Rapid7 is growing working capital and cash flows.

In terms of its profitability factor, most of the profitability metrics are also impacted by the non-linearity of capital investment to grow market share. Two promising metrics are gross margins and Capex/Sales. A 71% gross margin is hard to find in the tech sector if you are not a SaaS stock. The sector median gross margin is 47%. This means metrics like the ROA, ROCE are inapplicable as they only consider the period earnings. The recurring nature of SaaS revenue means these metrics underestimate future earnings to be derived from current capital investments.

Rapid7's momentum factor is impressive. This is partly due to its strong growth factor and the broad market demand for tech stocks. YTD, the stock has outperformed the S&P 500. I believe the market is yet to digest the potentials of the new growth options from its new security capabilities. These growth options will drive more returns in the coming quarters.

Risks

Rapid7’s demand-side risk factors will continue to be offset by its ability to drive multiple product adoption from its installed base. I'm confident in its go-to-market motion. Readers will recall that the Q3'20 guidance baked in macro volatility.

Rapid7's financials point to strong potential for multiples expansion, and its recent debt issuance provides ample liquidity to weather short-term volatility to its operating cash flows. The non-GAAP operating margin and operating cash flow guidance point to Rapid7's focus on improving earnings and FCF.

Pressure from competitors will come from niche segments such as endpoint security. I've also observed DevOps players developing security operations capabilities as a major threat to its growing DevSecOps capabilities. This will be the biggest risk concern next to the frothiness in the tech space.

Conclusion

Rapid7 continues to provide a favorable risk-reward opportunity for growth investors. Investors need to be able to overlook its weak profitability factor and potential headwinds to cash flows due to the volatile macro environment. The current valuation continues to underrepresent the potential in its newly acquired capabilities beyond the vulnerability management space. These capabilities will drive strong growth in the coming quarters. I believe Rapid7 is an attractive investment opportunity to bet on the future of cloud security.

