ROBO's Director of Research Jeremie Capron joins the podcast and offers an in-depth look at the Robotics space - and the painstaking research process he believes sets ROBO apart from its competitors.

ROBO Global was first to market in this space, launching its flagship ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) all the way back in 2013.

But with the proliferation of funds offering exposure - there are six funds with the word "Robotics" in their names - choosing the right one can be challenging.

With the global robotics and automation space expected to quadruple in size over the next five years, it seems like an obvious theme for ETF investors to be over-allocated to.

By Jonathan Liss

One of the complexities of building focused thematic indexes is that you must essentially invent your own sets of rules and definitions from scratch. Unlike with broad sector funds - think the 11 Sector SPDRs - where an indexer can simply piggyback off the work of the Global Industry Classification Standard (or GICS), there is no official playbook for indexing up-and-coming industries. Adding to the complexity, many newer tech-driven themes are both rapidly-evolving and multi-disciplinary, cutting across various sectors in ways that belie easy classification.

Enter ROBO Global, the brain trust behind the ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index and accompanying ETF (ROBO). A decade ago, before most investors had ever seriously thought about robotics and automation, ROBO Global was building out a team of robotics and automation experts to come up with a rules-based index that would allow investors to gain true exposure to the theme. The result was the launch of the ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF in August of 2013 - years before the proliferation of funds dedicated to this space began.

According to projections released by Fior Markets earlier this year,

the global robotics market is expected to grow from USD 37.81 Billion in 2017 to USD 158.21 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 19.11% during the forecast period 2018-2025. Adoption of robots across a wide range of industries including defense & security, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare & electronics, requirement of skilled workforce, introduction of industry 4.0 driving automation, increasing safety concerns across industries, higher demand from the oil & gas industries and provides better quality products and services are the factors driving the robotics market.

ROBO's Director of Research Jeremie Capron joins the podcast and offers an in-depth look at the Robotics space - and the painstaking research process he believes sets ROBO apart from its competitors. For those already familiar with this spaces' massive upside potential that want to cut straight to the chase, you can skip straight to the 31 minute mark, where Jeremie and I go under ROBO's hood in great detail, including a lengthy discussion comparing the $1.4 billion ROBO ETF to it's top competitor, the $1.8 billion Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ).

There are 6 direct competitor funds in all - I've created a direct comparison between the 6 funds that Seeking Alpha Premium subscribers can access directly through this link:

Each of these funds is somewhat different in the way it attempts to offer comprehensive exposure to a rapidly growing - and rapidly changing - theme. It is up to investors to ultimately figure out which of these ETFs is best positioned to deliver outsized performance over the next decade. I hope this conversation gets you at least part of the way there.

Show Notes

3:00 - Defining the robotics and automation space: What makes it such a compelling investment opportunity?

7:00 - What's the current market size of this space? What are reasonable growth estimates?

9:15 - What still has to be overcome technically to achieve real growth in this space?

16:15 - Will the current pandemic supercharge robotics growth across a wider range of industries?

20:45 - Are there concerns about robotics, job loss and the human toll that is likely to take. Do these concerns enter into the company selection process?

25:45 - What is the selection process of the ROBO index?

28:45 - Passive indexing vs. active management: How much human bias is in the ROBO index selection process?

31:30 - Under the hood: Weighting methodology, sector breakdown, reconstitution frequency

36:00 - Why is the expense ratio a relatively high 95 basis points?

38:45 - Breaking down the key differences between ROBO and BOTZ

43:45 - Beyond ROBO: The ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ)

46:30 - The ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) - Underlying methodology and how it differs from other Med-Tech ETFs?

49:30 - A couple of examples of stocks in this index: (TDOC), (OTC:PIAHY), (LVGO), (ILMN), (CRSP), (EDIT)

