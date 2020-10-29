Digital ads have grown at more than 15 percent annually in recent years, and there's reason to believe growth will continue.

Of all the FAANG stocks, I've always thought that Facebook (FB) offered the best prospects for sustainable returns over the long term. At this stage, the company bears no resemblance to the riskier bet of eight years ago. Today's Facebook is a cash machine with a huge moat around its business.

To estimate Facebook's future growth, it's necessary to look at the digital advertising space as a whole. Here, I review the projected growth of the global advertising industry and run a few thought experiments based on Facebook's expected share of ad expenditures. The results show that Facebook stock is actually a lot cheaper than its earnings multiple would suggest.

Digital Advertising Growth

With social media usage surging during the pandemic, it doesn't appear that Facebook's engagement is going away anytime soon. The core Facebook site grew its monthly active user base to 2.7 billion people last quarter, representing 19 percent in less than two years. While FactSet expected daily active users on the site to fall to 1.7 billion, DAUs actually increased to 1.79 billion. The company estimates that 2.5 billion people use at least one of its services every day.

At the end of the day, Facebook's revenue growth is tied to the growth of the advertising industry, specifically digital advertising. Although global advertising will decrease 7.2 percent worldwide in 2020 due to the pandemic recession, digital advertising is expected to grow modestly in the low single digits to approximately $333 billion, according to eMarketer. Internet advertising is continuing to gobble up market share as traditional non-digital advertising declines. This year, digital will surpass 60 percent of the total advertising market.

With ad revenue of $75 billion, Facebook holds around 22 percent of the global digital ad market, a duopoly it shares with Google (GOOG). Analysts often point out that Facebook cannot keep growing sales at a 23 percent CAGR, as the company has managed to do over the last three years. If that happened, Facebook would soon eclipse the size of the entire advertising market, which is obviously impossible.

Yet, the latest reports estimate the digital advertising will grow to $640 billion by 2027, a CAGR of 10.3 percent. And as Ark Invest analyst James Wang observed two years ago, projections have consistently underestimated digital ad growth. In 2014, eMarketer forecasted a $188 billion market for digital ads in 2017, but actual digital ad spent exceeded $232 billion.

As Wang argues, there's no hard ceiling for the ad industry as a whole. U.S. advertising expenditures amounted to about 1.1 percent of GDP in 2020, which is at the lower end of the 1-1.5 percent historical range. Conceivably, the U.S. ad industry could grow another 36 percent.

Valuation

As a thought experiment, let's say Facebook grew earnings at 10 percent annually through 2027. Even at that very low rate, Facebook would grow net income to approximately $45 billion by 2027, up from $23.5 billion today. If earnings grew by 20 percent, they would reach over $81 billion by that time. At a 10 percent growth rate, it would take about 15 years to break even in terms of Facebook's earnings, and just 11 years at a 20 percent growth rate.

A growth rate of 20 percent over the next decade seems feasible. Digital advertising spend as a whole grew at about a 15.6 percent CAGR since 2012, from $104 billion in 2012 to $333 billion in 2020. Much of that growth came at the expense of traditional print media. As social media services like Instagram (owned by Facebook), YouTube (owned by Google), and Snap (SNAP) perfect their video offerings, traditional television advertising could be the next industry to go the way of the dinosaur.

That said, it would probably be wiser to assume a growth rate somewhere between 10 and 20 percent to account for weaker years. In that case, the valuation looks a little bit less enticing, but it certainly isn't insane (unlike some other companies that I could name).

Right now, Facebook's P/E of 35 is only slightly above the market average of 34. Relatively speaking, it's an above-average business selling for an average price. I made a similar point in December 2018 when the stock was under pressure from negative publicity. Since then, it has doubled in value. If you have to own a FAANG stock or even a tech stock, in general, Facebook is certainly a better bet than most.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.