Maran Capital Management LP Q3 2020 Letter

Summary

Maran Capital is a value-driven, concentrated, long-term investment manager focusing on small-cap stocks and special situations because we believe these are the most inefficient corners of the market.

Maran Partners Fund returned +13.6% in the third quarter, net of all fees and expenses, which brings its year-to-date return through three quarters to -1.3% net.

At the end of the quarter, our top five positions were, Clarus (CLAR), Pure Cycle (PCYO), Scott’s Liquid Gold (SLGD), Whole Earth Brands (FREE), and one position that remains undisclosed.

Several portfolio companies have made value-enhancing acquisitions in the past few months, while others have repurchased shares at compelling valuations.