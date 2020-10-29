Nornickel has faced some challenges on the environmental front of late, and political risks should also be considered.

This article is the first of a series covering some of the world’s most outstanding assets in the field of natural resources, and the investable companies that operate these assets. Exceptional assets give these companies a competitive advantage which usually translates into high margins and an ability to weather periods of depressed commodity prices. A unique asset alone does not guarantee success, though, as we will see in some cases.

Today, we are starting this journey with the world’s largest nickel deposit - also richly endowed in copper and platinum group metals – located on the Taimyr peninsula in the Russian Far North. The producer which owns the deposit is MMC Norilsk Nickel ("Nornickel") (OTCPK:NILSY), a mining giant which enjoys record profitability and pays high dividends. A few incidents on the environmental front have weighed on the share price in 2020, creating a favorable entry point for investors willing to invest in a Russian company (through its ADRs - US OTC: OTCPK:NILSY; London Stock Exchange: MNOD).

Source: Nornickel's website

The Asset: Norilsk-Talnakh Deposit

The Taimyr peninsula is located above the Arctic Circle in Russia's Far North, near the Kara See and the Yenisei River (see Polar Division Norilsk on the map below):

Source: Nornickel's website

The remote peninsula, which can only be accessed by air, river or sea transportation, is home to the Norilsk-Talnakh deposit, the largest known nickel-copper-palladium deposit in the world:

The deposit was formed 250 million years ago during the eruption of the Siberian Traps igneous province (STIP). The STIP erupted over one million cubic kilometers of lava, a large portion of it through a series of flat-lying lava conduits below Norilsk and the Talnakh Mountains. Source: John V. Walther (2014), "Nickel", Earth's Natural Resources, Jones & Bartlett Publishers, quoted by Wikipedia

The deposit started being mined in the 1930s, with the creation of the infamous Norillag system of Gulag labor camps which lasted until 1957. Mining activities and the city of Norilsk itself continued to expand afterwards - with the city currently having a population of about 175,000.

The area comprises a number of mines and concentrators, nowadays operated by Nornickel:

Source: Nornickel's 2018 Annual Report

The mining operations include both underground mines and open pits. The Skalisty and Taimyrsky mines below are two examples of local underground mines:

Source: Nornickel's 2019 Annual Report

Meanwhile, the Medvezhy Ruchey (South Cluster) mine is an open pit operation:

Source: Nornickel's 2019 Annual Report

The deposit offers nickel, copper and platinum-group metals (PGMs) in exceptional quantities, and the grades on display are also on the high end for a polymetallic deposit. Palladium's grades in particular are seen to exceed 3.5g/t, and this metal has been a key driver of Nornickel's performance in recent years.

Source: Nornickel's 2019 Annual Report

The Company: Nornickel

The modern company Norilsk Nickel was founded in 1993 and privatized in 1997. In 2016, it was rebranded as Nornickel. Two famous Russian oligarchs control 62% of the shares: Vladimir Potanin through Olderfrey Holdings Ltd, and Oleg Deripaska through EN+ Group (Rusal's owner, of which Deripaska owns about 45%).

Source: Nornickel's 2019 Annual Report

Given the unique natural resources at its disposal, it's no wonder that Nornickel ranks among the world's leading mining companies, with prominent positions in high-grade nickel and PGMs:

Source: Nornickel's 2019 Annual Report

The Polar Division on the Taimyr peninsula remains Nornickel's key producing area, though the company also boasts Tier 1 assets on the Kola peninsula and in the Trans-Baikal region, with the recent ramp-up of the Bystrinsky mine:

Source: Nornickel's 2019 Annual Report

In 2019, two thirds of Nornickel's revenues came from the Polar Division ($8,6bn out of a $12.8bn total). The strength in palladium prices in the past couple of years has reinforced the weight of the Taymyr peninsula assets. Palladium, in fact, has become the main contributor to the company's performance:

Source: Nornickel's 2019 Annual Report

This raises the question of how long the elevated palladium prices can last, and what the impact on Nornickel will be once they subside. In terms of market structure, palladium was in a deficit in the past couple of years. 2020 will be more balanced as global auto sales fall (palladium's main market is catalytic converters), but the company expects deficits to return once demand starts recovering. There could also be a risk to palladium if electric cars were to replace ICE vehicles, but the good thing with Nornickel is that other metals in its portfolio (nickel, copper) would benefit under such a scenario:

Source: investor presentation at BAML conference

This is one of the most attractive aspects of an investment in Nornickel: The company is well-positioned for the 2020s, with the right portfolio of metals. It stands to benefit from the macro trend of electrification, but also from the more stringent environmental regulations being applied to earlier technologies, as illustrated by the increasing palladium or platinum content required in catalytic converters.

The other very attractive feature of Nornickel, which derives to a large extent from its exceptional assets (and to a lesser extent, from relatively cheap labor costs in Russia and a weak ruble), is its position at the low end of the cost curve. In fact, if one considers the nickel cost curve, Nornickel actually has negative production costs once copper and PGM by-products are taken into account:

Nickel cost curve. Source: investor presentation at BAML conference

What about the bottom line? As expected given its position on the cost curve, Nornickel's profitability metrics are excellent, with ROIC regularly exceeding 20%, and even reaching 47% in 2019, helped by favorable palladium volumes and prices:

Source: Morningstar

Recent Developments

Environmental incidents

Despite the strong operational performance, Nornickel made the headlines for the wrong reasons on several occasions in 2020. The culprit was a number of incidents on the environmental front. In May, a fuel spill from a Nornickel storage tank contaminated a neighboring river. It was followed by another spill, this time from a pipeline, in July. The incidents triggered strong reactions from the environmental watchdog, which in September filed a $2B lawsuit against Nornickel. The company has challenged the figures, and can afford to pay the fine in any case, but this has not been a positive year from a PR perspective.

It has to be said, though, that Nornickel does not rank badly in ESG ratings, with a B rating from MSCI. When it comes to carbon emissions, it's worth noting that almost 40% of the company's energy consumption is based on hydroelectricity.

Financial results

Nornickel saw lower production figures in H1 due to the Covid-19 environment. However, financial performance remained strong, as discussed in this article by Danil Kolyako.

The company has since released its Q3 production results, which showed improvements on Q2, with the exception of copper which was held back by repairs at the Talnakh concentrator. Given that metal prices rose during the quarter, one can expect another set of strong financial results in H2.

Source: company's 9M production press release

Risks to Consider

There are, of course, several risks to consider.

Commodity prices, as with all mining companies, have a big impact on Nornickel's results. Given its position on the cost curve, the company is, however, less sensitive to prices than its peers that have higher breakeven points.

Environmental risk exists, as shown by the recent incidents, but looks manageable given the company's profitability.

The main risks, as with many Russian stocks, come from the political environment and the corporate governance. There are several ways in which country risk could affect Nornickel:

higher royalties

sanctions from the US

sanctions from the EU (the recent Alexei Navalny poisoning has strained relations)

in a worst-case scenario, nationalization - this doesn't seem likely at this point since Mr. Potanin is an ally of Mr. Putin

foreign exchange risk: a higher ruble would increase local costs and reduce Nornickel's margins

When it comes to governance, there have been disagreements in the past between Potanin and Deripaska on the company's strategy, though the two seem to have put aside their differences to some extent. There is also a risk for investors in being minority shareholders of a company controlled by oligarchs.

This explains why Nornickel usually trades at a discount to its Western peers. It doesn't mean that Nornickel should be avoided - on the contrary, it can provide a very profitable diversification and high dividends - but investors should size their position in accordance with these potential risks.

Dividends

The cheap valuation and generous dividend policy of Nornickel create a high dividend yield for the stock:

Source: Nornickel's 2019 Annual Report

International investors will be subject to the Russian withholding tax. According to the company, the rates are as follows (in my experience, that's the way my dividends have been taxed), but please check with your tax advisor for more certainty:

Source: Nornickel's 2019 Annual Report

There is a risk that dividends could be reduced in the coming years as the company undertakes a large Capex program. However, the dividend will above all depend on metal prices: If prices remain at their current levels, Nornickel should be able to fund both its investments and its high distributions.

Takeaways

Unique, world-class assets often translate into high profitability and Russia's Nornickel is a case in point. The company builds on its exceptional deposits on the Taimyr peninsula, and a couple of other Tier 1 assets, to deliver strong financial performance and solid dividends. Nornickel is also well-positioned for the energy transition with many in-demand metals like palladium, copper and nickel.

Environmental incidents have weighed on the share price in 2020, making the stock attractive at this point. There are of course some risks, perceived or real, in investing in Russian equities. In my view, Nornickel has its place in a diversified portfolio of mining stocks, or dividend stocks for that matter, provided that the position is kept to a reasonable size.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NILSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.