Summary

The Fund seeks to generate equity-like returns over the long term, take less risk than the market and avoid permanent impairment of capital. We invest across capital structure, geographies, sectors.

The FPA Crescent Fund gained 3.80% for the third quarter and declined -5.12% for the first nine months of 2020. The global MSCI ACWI Index advanced 8.13% in the third quarter, while the domestic S&P 500 Index increased 8.93%.

Long equities held by the Fund returned 4.43% and -11.32% in the third quarter and nine months, respectively, underperforming the ACWI and S&P in both periods.