CEO is still trading near the bottom of its 52 week range, trading at a discount to book value.

There was a time not so long ago that massive oil and gas companies commanded a premium in both the US and abroad. From the economic slowdown of coronavirus, it may make sense that an oil major is losing some of its appeal. Former Vice President Biden's talk of moving America away from the oil industry is another reason to question long-term American oil holdings.

Today, I'm hoping to skirt the issue by looking at CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO), and see if we can find value to be had in the oil industry. The prices are certainly right, at least compared to historical levels. China is recovering from the coronavirus, and there is no sign that they are stepping away from the oil industry.

Behind only PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and Sinopec (NYSE:SNP), CNOOC is the third largest oil major in China. Their focus is on developing offshore oil and gas, and there are a lot of reasons to want to play in that market going forward. China continues to have strong demand for oil and gas, and China's major claims in the South China Sea give them access to a lot of offshore energy.

That may be a source of some concern, with the US heavily contesting all of China's claims when they conflict with other nations. That said, I don't believe the US will be willing to escalate this into an outright war over someone else's claims, and those nations, notably the Philippines, have been very clear that they don't want to see the matter escalate. Whether this results in a deal or not, I believe ultimately China will get the oil, and that means CNOOC will get the oil.

Much like it was for a lot of things, 2020 started out as a year with a lot more hope for CNOOC than how it turned out. Coronavirus, oil price struggles and so on beat CNOOC up, and while the worst of that is really over, it's not been reflected in the share price.

CNOOC has been all but forgotten by a lot of people. Wrong industry, wrong country, just plain the wrong time. Yet when we start looking at the financials underlying the country, we see something different.

CNOOC is too big and entrenched to be a major growth company, but that doesn't mean they haven't managed to continue on the rise. Their close ties to the Chinese economy mean that as China continues to grow into the leviathan it already is, CNOOC will continue to grow with them.

A recent report also showed a 5.1% increase in year-over-year net production, mostly from new projects. That's just a bit more of that growth, and another encouraging sign that this is a healthy company in a healthy position.

Value and Income

After the price decline earlier this year, any big company is a possible value candidate. Looking at the balance sheets we find that:

cash and equivalents $4.8 billion current assets $29.6 billion total assets $108.8 billion shareholder equity $64.4 billion

This comes down to $144.24 per share, or roughly 0.68 price/book. That's a solid discount for a book that has very limited intangibles involved. A P/E ratio below 10 is another sign of a very nice discount.

But it's less about those numbers being big than what they represent. The total assets include only $2 billion in intangibles and $63 billion in property, plant and equipment. Our shareholder equity is firmly represented by the most tangible assets possible.

Cash generated from operating activities

2017 2018 2019 $14.25 billion $18.6 billion $18.5 billion

Cash flow from operating activities is also very strong, highly important when we start looking at the dividends. $18.5 billion amounts to about $41 per ADS share, which shows a very sustainable situation on the dividend front.

That cash flow is related at least in part on the price of oil. Through the period covered by the free cash flow table above, oil largely stayed around $60 a barrel, and while it cratered in early 2020, it has mostly recovered. CNOOC will have to manage that going forward, but their strong balance sheet puts them in a nice position to do so if they have to delay sales a bit here and there to maximize profits.

It's nice to buy things at a discount, but if CNOOC is unappreciated in a protracted manner, it might be a long wait for a turnaround. That's not necessarily the only way to get a return on investment, however.

Annual dividend for CNOOC since 2010

2010: $5.27 2011: $6.40 2012: $5.53 2013: $7.34 2014: $7.34 2015: $7.34 2016: $4.76 2017: $5.51 2018: $7.64 2019: $9.29 2020: $8.38

At current prices, those dividends would mean a yield of 4.95% in the worst case, and 9.67% in the best. That's a very nice range for dividend return. If we believe the dividend is exceedingly sustainable with the present free cash flow, and with strong operating income it should be, the CNOOC dividend yield is a nice return to receive while we wait for the market to appreciate the company's overall discount, and that price starts to improve.

In conclusion, CNOOC remains deeply discounted from news early in 2020, and the price has yet to recover. This makes it a very attractive pickup for a turnaround, and the years of large dividend return make it a nice income stock while we're waiting for that to happen.

