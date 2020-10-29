About a year ago, I wrote an article in which I stated that Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) was highly risky, in spite of trading around its 10-year lows back then. Since my article, the stock has plunged 70%. Due to the highly cyclical nature of the stock, many investors will wonder whether the collapse of the stock has rendered it attractive. However, in this article, I will analyze why Patterson-UTI is still highly risky.

The impact of the pandemic

The pandemic has caused an unprecedented downturn in drilling activity. In August, the average number of U.S. active drilling rigs plunged 73% over last year's period, from 929 to 250, while the Canadian rig count plunged 63%. The U.S. active rig count has edged up slightly in the last six weeks but it is still hovering around an 11-year low level. Patterson-UTI provides onshore oilfield services and products to oil and gas producers in North America and hence it has been severely hurt by the coronavirus crisis.

The impact of the pandemic was evident in the latest earnings report of Patterson-UTI. Its revenue plunged 65% over the prior year's quarter and its average rig count slumped from 142 to 60. As a result, the company posted a loss of -$0.60 per share. Even worse, in the first nine months of this year, Patterson-UTI has posted an aggregate loss of -$3.70 per share. This loss is 138% of the current market cap of the stock and hence it is excessive.

Management recently stated that it expects an essentially flat rig count in the fourth quarter but it also expects some improvement in the business in the first quarter of 2021, partly thanks to the reset of the budgets of oil producers. However, the company is unlikely to enjoy a meaningful recovery until at least the second half of 2021. A second wave of the coronavirus crisis, which is in its early stages, is likely to cause a delay in the recovery of the energy market by at least a few months. In addition, the CEO of Precision Drilling (PDS), another onshore oilfield services provider, has stated that most shale oil producers will not resume their production until the second half of 2021 even if the economy continues to recover without a second wave of the pandemic. Overall, a material recovery in the business of Patterson-UTI is not on the horizon right now.

Other challenges

Patterson-UTI was facing strong secular headwinds even before the pandemic. Thanks to major technological advances, oil producers are now able to extract more oil from a given number of wells. This helps explain the great divergence of the results of Patterson-UTI from the U.S. oil production in recent years. The total U.S. oil output has climbed to new all-time highs every single year since 2015 but Patterson-UTI has posted losses for five consecutive years. In other words, oilfield service providers have been victims of their own success.

Moreover, since the previous downturn of the energy sector, between mid-2014 and 2016, oil producers have become remarkably conservative in their budgets. As many producers went out of business due to their high debt load in that downturn, the survivors are trying to operate within the limits posed by their cash flows. Consequently, they have tightened their budgets in recent years and thus they have negatively affected the business of oilfield service providers.

Given the above, even if the pandemic subsides and the energy market enjoys a recovery next year, Patterson-UTI will still be far from making a profit. The company is on track to post an adjusted loss (of -$2.28 per share) for a sixth consecutive year in 2020. Even worse, due to the secular headwinds facing the company, analysts expect it to keep posting losses for at least another five years. On the one hand, long-term forecasts have a high degree of uncertainty. On the other hand, Patterson-UTI is certainly far from returning to a sustainably profitable trajectory.

Debt

Unfortunately, Patterson-UTI has a weak balance sheet. Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) stands at $1.0 billion and hence it is twice as much as the current market cap of $500 million of the stock. If the company was profitable, it would probably be able to service its debt. However, Patterson-UTI is far from turning a profit and thus its debt is burdensome. The debt load also renders the company highly vulnerable to the ongoing downturn, particularly in the adverse scenario of a prolonged pandemic. While this is not the most likely scenario right now, the high debt load amid the severe ongoing downturn renders the stock highly risky.

Final thoughts

Investing in cyclical stocks during downturns can generate outsized returns whenever their business recovers. However, this strategy should be executed with special attention. If a company has incurred permanent business deterioration, it may cause devastating losses to its shareholders. Unfortunately, this is the case for Patterson-UTI. Its business had incurred permanent deterioration even before the onset of the pandemic. The ongoing downturn has only made things worse. As the company has a high debt load and is far from making a profit, it is highly risky. Therefore, investors should refrain from purchasing it around its 10-year lows.

