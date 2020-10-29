But there are some bright spots in the darkness, including: a well-covered dividend, a strong balance sheet, and a beneficial demographic outlook.

Due to EQR's year-long leases, earnings probably won't bottom until about a year after the worst of the pandemic recession.

Occupancy and average rent rates are declining, and they are set to decline further in the coming quarters.

EQR's portfolio of mostly urban, mid/high-rise apartment buildings in coastal gateway cities has been slammed by COVID-19, work-from-home, and lockdowns this year.

Investment Thesis

Oh boy, this is a tough one.

Equity Residential (EQR) has been absolutely slammed this year. The apartment REIT has the highest density real estate portfolio of all its publicly listed peers: 56% urban and 44% high-density suburban, and 69% mid/high-rise and 31% garden-style.

Source: March, 2020 Presentation

The coronavirus pandemic, along with the strict regulatory response from local and state political leaders in EQR's markets, has emptied out downtown office buildings, shut down restaurants and bars, and cut off most public gatherings. This has left many urbanites wondering why they are paying top dollar rents to the likes of EQR rather than moving out to the suburbs.

A large portion of them have moved out to the suburbs, or to second- or third-tier cities elsewhere.

Oh, and EQR went into the pandemic with an elevated level of new, competing supply of apartments in many of its markets. The combination of these three factors — pandemic-induced social distancing, government-enforced business regulations, and a pre-existing glut of new apartments — has created the perfect storm against EQR.

Most of the time, weighing the positives and negatives about a stock leads me to lean toward some degree or another of bullishness or bearishness. In EQR's case, as I'll explain below, I come out as a hard "neutral." When stacking up the various positives and negatives against each other, I believe it's still too difficult to tell whether EQR is a good buy right now or not.

The core reason for this uncertainty is that, beyond the good and the bad, there is an "ugly" element to EQR that throws a wrench into the equation.

The Good

(1) Pre-Pandemic Performance.

Before the onslaught of COVID-19 changed everything, EQR had finished off a really strong decade. From 2010 through 2019, EQR boasted:

14.3% total return CAGR

5.0% dividend growth CAGR

3.9% same-store revenue CAGR

2.4% same-store expense CAGR

4.8% same-store NOI CAGR

In 2019, EQR was able to translate $2.7 billion of revenue into $1.7 billion of EBITDA, amounting to a 63% EBITDA margin. The REIT's portfolio was also very well positioned for a decade of economic growth, with 24% of US GDP originating in EQR's select markets.

All of the above lent itself to EQR's outperformance over both the broad REIT index and its closest peer — coastal multifamily REIT, AvalonBay Communities (AVB) — from 2010 to mid-February, 2020.

Data by YCharts

(2) Rent Collection.

Though occupancy is down, as we'll see, the percentage of rents being collected from occupied units has held steady in the high 90s range.

In Q3, EQR registered 97% rent collection, the same percentage as it did in Q2 and in March, 2020. For January and February, collections came in >99%.

(3) Strong Balance Sheet.

Going into the pandemic, EQR enjoyed an "A" credit rating, modest net debt to EBITA if 5.1x, a well-laddered debt maturity schedule, a long weighted average maturity of 9.2 years, a low weighted average cost of debt of 3.78%, and a 5.1x fixed charge coverage ratio.

Next year, 9.7% of EQR's total debt matures, and the debt for this year averages the highest interest rate of any year up to 2030 at 4.62%. With interest rates low, I view this nearly 10% of maturing debt as an opportunity to refinance at a lower rate.

What's more, debt has not skyrocketed during the pandemic thus far. From the beginning of the year through the end of September, total debt rose by 19.2%, but net debt (accounting for cash) rose only 3%.

From Q2 to Q3, total debt to normalized EBITDA jumped from 4.82x to 5.0x, but net debt to normalized EBITDA rose from 4.71x to 4.89x. (Keep in mind, also, that this is based on "normalized" EBITDA, which strips the gains on the sale of assets out of EBITDA.)

Also, EQR has not issued equity for capital raising purposes this year, which I consider another sign of financial strength.

(4) A Well-Covered Dividend.

While EQR is used to operating with a lower dividend payout ratio, its current quarterly payout remains protected even in the midst of the coronapocalypse. With Q3 FFO per share of $0.76 and a quarterly dividend of $0.6025, the third quarter payout ratio came to 79.3%. For the year to date, the FFO payout ratio has been 72.9%.

That's a far cry from 2019's 65% payout ratio, but it's also not broaching dangerously high levels either. I'd say it's a pretty modest payout ratio for a current dividend yield of 5.2%, although the worst of Covid is not yet past EQR.

(5) Demographics.

As I explained in a September article for High Yield Landlord, the current trend of people fleeing big cities and buying homes in the suburbs probably isn't anything that wouldn't have happened eventually anyway, for the most part.

The bulk of Millennials are entering the age at which they are ready to get married or "settle down" with a significant other and contemplate having kids. They are in their prime home-buying years, and the sharp drop in mortgage rates simply brought forward much of what would have happened in the next few years anyway. The combination of the pandemic, working from home, and record low mortgage rates sped up the decision to buy, but it probably did not fundamentally alter very many people's lifestyle goals.

The good news, as illustrated by the demographic chart from EQR below, is that there is a large crop of young people (Gen Zers) who are coming into their "young professional" years and will be able to take the spots of the leaving Millennials.

Source: March, 2020 Presentation

(6) Valuation.

EQR is not as cheap as it got during the Great Recession, but it is definitely cheap compared to any non-recessionary time in the last 15 years.

Data by YCharts

That, of course, is how it should be, given the challenges EQR faces. I won't make the argument here that EQR is undervalued, necessarily, but I do think the REIT's obvious challenges are priced into the stock.

(7) Other Signs of Life.

Management stated on the Q3 conference call that, in October, there have been some scattered signs of life across its portfolio, in terms of modestly improved renewal rates and more applications. They are "heartened by the demand" for their urban apartments and believe that the knowledge economy will ensure long-term demand for their assets. What's more, they indicated that apartment supply growth in their urban metro markets should decline sharply for some period of time, which means less competition for the same pool of renters.

The suburban segment of EQR's portfolio has fared much better than the urban portion, and management indicated on the conference call that they were planning to gradually reposition the portfolio toward a more suburban orientation. EQR's suburban properties enjoy an average occupancy rate two points higher than the portfolio average.

For EQR, recovery is a matter of when, not if.

And in a prepared statement in the Q3 press release, EQR's President & CEO Mark Parrell said:

Looking longer term, we expect that positive developments relating to the pandemic will eventually re-energize the urban centers which have persevered and thrived through many decades and in similarly challenging circumstances. We continue to see the urban locations in our markets as centers of our country’s knowledge industries and expect them to again attract disproportionate numbers of affluent renters once the pandemic ends.

The Bad

Parrell followed these slightly optimistic notes with a grave caveat:

I caution, however, that market conditions remain too volatile and the timing of developments on mitigating the virus too unclear to suggest that we have turned a corner.

And a bit later in the prepared statement, Perrell stated that,

While we are not providing earnings guidance, we do want you to be aware that our financial results will weaken over subsequent quarters, as the full impact from the pandemic works its way through our rent roll.

I appreciate that kind of honesty from a corporate executive. Indeed, it would be hard to sugarcoat EQR's results for the third quarter, or for this year more broadly. I believe the "bad" of EQR's performance can be summed up in a single point:

Occupancy And Rents Are Declining.

In the third quarter, occupancy declined by 1.7 percentage points year-over-year. In Q3, 2019, the portfolio was 96.5% occupied. In Q3, 2020, the average occupancy was 94.8%. Turnover also rose from 16.1% in 2019 to 17.7% in 2020.

Unsurprisingly, effective rent rates are also declining. In Q3, the average rent rate was down 2.6% YoY. Bad debt (owed rent that is deemed uncollectible) also jumped from YTD September 2019's 0.5% to 1.5% in the same period of 2020. And even though applications are up YoY (largely due to increased supply of vacant apartments), blended rent rates (new leases plus renewals) continue to decline.

Source: Third Quarter Report

The biggest hits to occupancy were in the 23% of the portfolio located in downtown San Francisco, Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Boston. EQR's San Francisco occupancy dropped 1.5% YoY. For the Boston metro area, the decline was 2.8% YoY. New York City saw the worst hit with -5.6% YoY. The average rent rate fell 5.0% YoY in Los Angeles, 4.4% in San Francisco, 3.7% in New York City, and 3.0% in Boston.

In other words, people are moving out of big cities, and EQR is having to reduce rent rates in order to attract renters to fill vacant spaces.

That, of course, hasn't stopped operating costs from mounting up, especially during a pandemic when extra precautions must be taken. Expenses rose by an average of 3.0% across the portfolio, while the average rent rate dropped 3.2%.

Management indicated on the conference call that the timing of these bouts of elevated turnover (move-outs) have generally revolved around employer announcements of delays in returning to in-person work at offices, as well as civil unrest in urban areas.

The Ugly

Perhaps the worst realization one gets when studying the way multifamily residential business models work is that the worst, in terms of Covid's effect on rental revenue, is not even close to being past us. There is a long lag between the initial spike of unemployment during a recession to the point at which revenue bottoms.

In the Great Recession, US unemployment peaked in late 2009, but EQR's revenue and FFO didn't bottom until almost a year later, in late 2010.

Data by YCharts

Apartment leases typically last about a year, which is why multifamily REITs' typically don't see much of an income hit in the first quarter or two of a recession, as long as collections stay high. But it's also why they don't see their income begin to rebound until about a year after the worst of the recession has past.

Is the worst of the COVID-19 recession past us? Maybe. If so, then EQR's revenue and FFO would probably bottom in the late Spring of 2021.

But what if the worst is not behind us? What if the cities and states in which EQR operates decide to enforce lockdowns again? What if employers tell their employees to continue working from home until the middle of next year — or later?

The "ugly" of EQR is that it is very difficult to determine whether or not a likely second wave of COVID-19 will just push back the eventual bottoming of rental revenue and FFO. If so, then EQR's income metrics may not reach a floor until late 2021 or early 2022.

Conclusion

I repeat: this is a tough one. I am truly on the fence about EQR.

Based on EQR's pre-pandemic performance and what I believe to be its long-term prospects, shares look attractive at a 5.2% yield and 14.2x expected 2020 FFO. That is a heck of a lot better than the 2.8% yield and 24.5x FFO multiple that EQR traded at back in mid-February. If EQR returns to its pre-pandemic level of performance at any time in the next several years, with dividend intact, then shares look like a steal at the current price.

On the other hand, much uncertainty remains. EQR's financial results will decline in the coming quarters, as admitted by management themselves. We don't know whether to expect the earnings low to come in Q2 of 2021 or a few quarters later than that. It all depends on how the second wave of the virus plays out.

Moreover, if we haven't yet seen the worst for EQR's revenue and FFO, then how safe is the dividend? Decreased occupancy rates of 2-3 points has caused the payout ratio to spike up by almost 15%. If occupancy declines another 2-3 points, that would point the payout ratio around 95% — i.e. dangerous territory.

On the surface, the current price looks like a good entry point for a long-term investment. But then again, what if this time truly is different? What if the return of urban fugitives takes much longer than it has in the past? What if a higher share of employers than we expect decide to make the work-from-home situation permanent? What if the economic recovery is slower than the last one (which was itself the slowest on record)? What if job openings and wage growth in EQR's markets are more sluggish than they have been in the past?

On top of that, what if the second wave of COVID-19 causes more layoffs, another drop in occupancy at EQR's properties, and thus a delay in the eventual bottoming of financial results?

If you, dear reader, can answer these questions better than I can, then you might be able to render a judgement about whether EQR stock is a buy or sell. But as for me, I'll simply continue to hold my current position and wait to see what happens in the coming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQR, AVB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.