Steep valuation is a concern but appears consistent with what the market is awarding to SaaS type companies. Given the sticky nature of Axon Cloud, investors can find safety in Axon's long term contracts.

Evidence.com simplifies record keeping, increases the transparency and efficiency of the criminal justice process, and happens to be the need of the hour.

I see several similarities in the Axon growth and expansion story, with what was seen for Netflix a decade ago.

Introduction

This article is an attempt to explain my bullish thesis on Axon Enterprise (AAXN) while pointing out several similarities with what was seen at Netflix (NFLX) a decade ago. While I recognize that Axon and Netflix are very different companies, I believe we can watch and learn from development of successful business models, TAM growth, and establishment of strong moats in the past.

Background

Axon Enterprise is a provider of hardware and software products to law enforcement and law enforcement-adjacent agencies worldwide. The company is known for its leading conducted energy device, the taser which was its only product segment until 2008.

With the primary objective to "protect life" with the taser instead of guns, the company now provides services that aim to reduce social conflict and enable a fair and effective justice system while simplifying agency record-keeping efforts.

Source: Investor Presentation

Axon's impressive double-digit revenue growth is likely to continue ahead due to massive opportunities outside the United States. Further sections of this article will explain the lack of competitors, growing TAM due to international expansion and the stickiness of the cloud platform. I believe Axon's products and services transparency, accountability, and efficiency in law enforcement agencies and global demand for an effective system is likely to benefit the company in the long term.

Source: Investor Presentation

Competition

Back in 2010, internet-delivered video content was still in its formative stages and Netflix only faced competition from Hulu and Google's YouTube (GOOG). Other than this, the DVD rental segment faced competition from Redbox, BlockBuster, and retailers like Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN).

Similarly, the law enforcement technology space doesn't have many players with a range of product offerings like Axon does. We have ShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI), Wrap Technologies (OTC:WRTC), Digital Ally (DGLY), which are still highly specific in their product/service offerings and are much smaller players than Axon is today. There are also body cameras from Motorola and Panasonic, which, in my opinion, still don't compete with the range of service offerings from Axon such as drone cams, fleet cams, and the integration across all its product types with its cloud-based repository, evidence.com.

Expansion of the TAM

In the United States, there are 18,000 federal, state, county, and local law enforcement agencies (Source). According to the company's FY19 10-K, Axon has customer relationships with 17,000 of these agencies (94.4%). At the end of 2019, Axon began to pursue and capture law enforcement-adjacent markets (i.e. the US federal government agencies and military, U.S. and international departments of corrections, and the fire and emergency medical services markets) and significantly expanded its TAM. Axon recently signed a $13 million contract with US CBP to equip 3,800 agents with body cameras.

Source: Investor Presentation

Axon began international pursuits in 2017 by building sales teams in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. In FY19, international sales were 16% of the total mix. Netflix had a similar domestic - international revenue mix in 2011.

Netflix had 20 million subscribers by the end of 2010 and was just getting started with international expansion by introducing its service offerings in Canada.

Source: Business Insider

I believe the international chapter for Axon is just starting. Between 2011 and 2014, Netflix entered major markets like India and Brazil. I believe Axon is in that spot right now, with initiation of taser sales in India.

The Business Model

Netflix started off in 1997 as a DVD rental service. When its streaming service was first launched in 2007, the disc rental subscribers were allowed one hour of streaming per dollar spent on the monthly subscription. This way, Netflix was able to grow the adoption of streaming. Today, a very small percentage of revenues come from DVD rentals ($300 million out of $20 billion from streaming (Source: wired.com)). In 2010, Netflix saw its streaming business surpass DVD rentals, indicating a milestone shift in the adoption of its business model.

Axon Enterprise began with the Taser in 1991 and spent several years perfecting the technology and training officers across the country to use the devices. After 14 years, they began introducing accessories to support additional law enforcement needs such as the grip-mounted taser cameras. In the 6 months of FY20, Axon's software and sensor segment constituted 45% of the revenue mix.

With a 63% CAGR for Axon Cloud, I expect the software and sensor segment to surpass taser sales in the near future and continue its steep growth path.

Source: ZDnet.com

An important difference is that Axon still sees the Taser as a flagship product. In my opinion, Taser sales are the foot-in-the-door opportunities that enable Axon to sell Body Cameras, fleet cameras, drones, and the evidence.com subscription among several other services to their customers in the future.

Stickiness of the subscription model

The number of pay-TV households peaked in 2010 at 105 million; now it's down to approximately 82.9 million" - variety.com

During the previous decade, Netflix was a key factor that led to the downward spiral for cable companies. Netflix offered lower cost entertainment across use device type and attempted to simplify individual access to entertainment. It is quite easy to cancel your Netflix subscription. The key for the company is to be able to add significantly more subscribers every quarter than they lose. According to Antenna Data, Netflix has successfully been able to maintain an overall churn rate far lower than its competitors.

Axon's contracts, on the other hand, are more stable and provide a relatively higher assurance of recurring revenues. It is possible for government agencies to cancel their contract with Axon. However, it requires significant causation.

Governmental agencies generally have the ability to terminate our contracts, in whole or in part, for reasons including, but not limited to, non-appropriation of funds - Axon Enterprise 10-K

This is an area where I like Axon's business model. They have long-term contracts with government entities that are difficult to cancel. Also, when agencies subscribe and begin using evidence.com, I believe their subscription is very likely to continue for the foreseeable future due to difficulties associated with data transfer.

Evidence.com aims to simplify agency record-keeping efforts and becomes a store of a lot of video footage that the agency is required by law to archive for a very long period of time. I think Axon's Evidence.com will be what ITSM (like ServiceNow (NOW) or Atlassian's (TEAM) Confluence) is to the Enterprise IT.

Image Source: Axon Website

In my opinion, most law enforcement agencies do not have the IT infrastructure or the personnel to run their own cloud-based storage service. This means that the cost of transferring evidence.com data is significant.

Axon reserves the right to charge additional fees for exceeding purchased storage amounts or for Axon's assistance in the downloading or exporting of Agency Content- Axon Enterprise MSA Document

The high cost and logistical hurdles to overcome in order to switch away from Axon cloud services are likely to dissuade agencies from pursuing the path.

Conclusion

I believe Axon's growing SaaS segment is still at its early stages. With growing adoption, a larger percentage of the revenue becomes recurring.

Image Source: Investor Presentation

With video data from body cameras, Axon Air - Drones, fleet cameras, etc. evidence.com is well positioned to simplify record keeping and become indispensable for the criminal justice system. I like how taser/body camera sales allow Axon to introduce their other sensors and cloud services to customers. I see a lot of similarity in the growth and TAM expansion story between Netflix (in 2010) and Axon today.

Source: Axon Website

Source: Axon Website

At 10x sales, Axon is priced significantly higher than Netflix was in 2010 (P/S approximately 5).

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, I think the market is valuing companies with SaaS subscription type revenues much higher today than a decade ago due to better understanding of the powerful pricing model and its attractiveness for long-term investors. While the company appears pricey, there appears to be significant growth ahead for patient investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.