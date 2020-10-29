We believe that Xiaomi is a good company to own for those who want to add Chinese-based names with international exposure to their portfolio.

Xiaomi's performance in the first half of the year shows that its business is pandemic-resistant and it has all the chances to continue to create value in months to come.

5G, IoT, and More

Xiaomi is a Chinese-based electronics company that manufactures and ships various electronic devices to customers around the globe. Its main business includes the selling of affordable Android-based smartphones and the company is currently the fourth biggest manufacturer of smartphones in the world in terms of market share. In addition, Xiaomi produces affordable lifestyle devices like speakers, home robots, smart sensors, smart home tools, cleaners, headsets, routers, and others. The company also has a sizable internet business, as it's the owner of a number of online media and gaming platforms and it's able to make a significant portion of its revenues through advertising and subscriptions.

Over the last few years, Xiaomi established a strong foothold in China, India, and Europe, while at the same time it decided to avoid the US market due to the high competition. Currently, nearly half of its revenues now come outside of China.

Xiaomi's recent earnings report shows that its business wasn't disrupted by the pandemic earlier this year, since the company managed to show a stellar performance in the first half of 2020. In 1H, Xiaomi's revenues increased by 7.9% Y/Y to RMB103.2 billion, while its operating and net profit during the period increased by 30% Y/Y and 29.3% Y/Y, respectively.

Source: Xiaomi

In addition, in Q2 Xiaomi aggressively started to expand in Europe and its smartphone shipment in the region increased by 64.9% Y/Y. As a result, at the end of June, Xiaomi had a total of 343.5 million MAU, an increase of 23.3% Y/Y. Also, from April to June, Xiaomi increased the number of its connected IoT devices around the world by 38.3% Y/Y. Thanks to such growth, the overall business performed well and in Q2 Xiaomi's revenues were RMB53.54 billion.

Source: Xiaomi

Going forward, Xiaomi will be able to benefit from the adoption of 5G around the globe. The 5G technology gives people the ability to transfer data at a much greater speed with very low latency. By providing an affordable 5G device Xiaomi will be able to establish a stronger foothold in the smartphone market and add even more customers to its ecosystem. Earlier this year the company already released its flagship 5G smartphone Redmi 10X 5G and it plans to roll out a lineup of new phones in the following quarters.

As for the risks, there aren't a lot of them. While COVID-19 might have some negative impact on Xiaomi in the future, the company's performance in the first half of the year showed that that's unlikely going to be the case. For that reason, we believe that the biggest risk at this stage comes from the US. While Xiaomi doesn't have direct exposure to North America, all of its smartphones run on the Android operating system, which is developed by Google (GOOG)(GOOGL). Considering the fact that earlier this year Google, under the pressure of the US administration, prevented Chinese smartphone maker Huawei from receiving any Android software updates, the same could happen to Xiaomi in the future. While the risk of that happening in the foreseeable future is minimal, there's no guarantee that the company will not be added to the US sanctions list later on if the US-China trade war escalates. Other than that, we don't see any major risks that are associated with the company.

The good thing about Xiaomi is that it doesn't have an overleveraged balance sheet. At the end of June, the company had RMB22.84 billion in cash equivalents, while its total debt stood at RMB23.4 billion. While the debt outweighs the liquidity, Xiaomi could easily refinance it at an attractive rate, so meeting its obligations is not going to be a problem. In April, Xiaomi raised RMB1 billion through the issuance of Panda bonds at a rate of only 2.78%, which shows that it can easily service its debt.

Source: Xiaomi

Another good thing about Xiaomi is that the company aggressively invests in other businesses, which have a high potential to create additional value. At the end of June, the company invested in more than 300 enterprises, which have a total book value of RMB36.8 billion, an increase of 28.4% Y/Y.

So while when compared to its peers Xiaomi could be considered overvalued on the P/E or EV/EBITDA basis, its current rate of growth in our opinion justifies its premium valuation. The major advantage of Xiaomi is that by selling affordable electronics, it's able to aggressively expand and gain more market share around the globe. That's why low margins are not that big of a deal, since the goal here is to grow and the company does that well. For that reason, we're long Xiaomi.

Source: Capital IQ

Disclosure: I am/we are long XIACF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.