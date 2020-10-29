Given the demonstrated resilience of the company, it looks substantially undervalued.

Today, Fresenius (OTCQX:FSNUY) (OTCQX:FSNUF) posted its Q3/20 results (slides).

First of all, the all-important guidance. This was the key issue analysts were afraid of, given the previous caveat - the updated 2020 guidance depended on no new lockdowns, while new lockdowns are enacted right during these days. However, Fresenius confirmed its guidance, with the only caveat that it expects fair compensation for any new restrictive measures:

"Based on the Group’s solid business development in Q1-3/20, Fresenius confirms its sales and net income guidance for 2020 including estimated COVID-19 effects. Fresenius projects sales growth1 of 3% to 6% in constant currency. Net income is expected to develop in a range of - 4% to +1%. Fresenius projects net debt/EBITDA4 to be around the top-end of the self-imposed target corridor of 3.0x to 3.5x by the end of FY/20 including estimated COVID-19 effects. COVID-19 will continue to impact Fresenius’ operations in Q4/20. Fresenius recognizes the increasing COVID-19 case numbers, and the associated various containment measures being enacted in many of the Company’s relevant markets. Thus, the Group’s FY/20 guidance assumes no containment measures that have a significant and direct impact on the health care sector that are not appropriately compensated."

The final caveat is better explained in the slides on Germany and Spain:

The conference call will provide more color, but it certainly looks like at least in Germany Fresenius will continue to get fair compensation, while in Spain there won't be any positive or negative surprises for some time, so risks to the company guidance from the caveat seem quite low - at least until year-end. We don't know what will happen in Germany from Q1/21, but I would assume a very high probability of continued support, given the bad financial situation of many public hospitals in the country.

This guidance is quite a surprise and clearly shows how flexibly the company manages to adapt to the new situation, sneaking in elective procedures wherever possible, while still being burdened by the pandemic.

The estimated financial effects of the pandemic are shown here:

Hence, without COVID, Fresenius would have ended within the original guidance range of sales growth between 4 and 7% and net income growth between 1 and 5% in constant currency. We can conclude that its operational turnaround has been successful and should deliver the expected long-term results.

Currency effects on sales in the quarter were quite substantial, mainly due to a heavy devaluation of Latin American and African currencies:

Finally, one of the key concerns related to the large debt load looks much less worrisome today, as 2021 maturities have mostly been refinanced already and financing conditions look excellent:

Moreover, free cash flow was abundantly positive in Q3 and YTD, net debt was down 4% and net leverage decreased to 3.45x:

Looking more closely at the single segments, I will focus on the YTD period, given the extreme quarterly volatility. Lockdowns impacted mainly Q2, while Q3 saw significant catch-up effects. Overall, however, all single business units except the small Vamed unit showed great resilience despite the pandemic:

The impacts on Vamed are best explained by this slide:

However, this business is certain to bounce back immediately once restrictions are lifted.

Kabi struggled a bit in the important North America segment, but did overall quite well. The North American 10% sales decrease in Q3 was "driven by fewer elective treatments and supply constraints for certain products due to temporary manufacturing issues, which outweighed extra demand for COVID-19 related products." YTD, sales increased 1% in this segment.

Total EBIT at Kabi was down 5% YTD at constant currency, despite a slightly positive overall COVID impact.

Fresenius Medical Care posted strong results. Net income was up 15% YTD due to an exceptionally strong performance of the North American segment, which was up 24%. (One year ago there some one-time items had weighed on Q3 results.)

All business units except Vamed confirmed their segment guidance and showed minor decreases or even an increase (Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) of their EBIT margins, which is quite an achievement in this environment.

I continue to be amazed by this market which trades an international first-class healthcare services company based on quarterly results rather than on its long-term prospects. Fresenius was down over 5% on its Q2 results and a widely expected guidance reduction, and the dialysis services company was down by a similar amount as well, despite very solid results and rather upbeat long-term comments. And both continued to trade down thereafter, as COVID cases continued to climb in Europe and in the U.S.

Today, following surprisingly positive Q3 results and an even more surprisingly unchanged guidance, Fresenius is up just 2% in Europe - after losing ~30% of its market cap over the past quarter.

I guess, looking at how the company did in 2020 we can be sure that COVID-19 won't kill it. It trades for ~10x expected 2020 trough earnings and will very likely grow from there. So I don't see why it shouldn't be valued at a market average multiple.

