Is this yet another October Surprise? We'll look at the good news and bad news.

Wednesday was brutal on the market as it delivered a giant tumble. Is it the start of yet another October Surprise? There's no way to know as we await the next few market days. With uncertainty all about us, let's sip our coffee calmly and take inventory.

First off, I hear many people expressing concern for the economy and market should the election result in a change of administration. I try to always remind everyone to keep politics out of investing. The fact is that which party or which individual is in power makes very little difference to the market.

Trump vs. Obama: Who has the better record on the U.S. economy?

In the three years before COVID-19, the U.S. economy under Trump performed about the same as it had during the last three years of Obama's presidency. That may not be because the president is not important. It may simply be that the president finds actions to help the economy are needed regardless of ideology.

Also, there are other things beyond the market that are gauges that may be important. Some argue that Obama turned around the Global Financial Crisis faster than a spending conservative would have. Some argue that Trump has led to record job creation for minorities. So, politics may play a role in the broad economy, or again, perhaps its all part of economic conditions driving the political actions. The bottom line remains that history shows the market is not much effected by the party in power.

After yesterday, we are still just a little above a full correction level of 10% pull back from the prior high on the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). On a technical level, it would be actually better to test that level now rather than rebound before the test. A test and rebound would be a bullish sign.

On the other hand, fears we are headed into another virus economy shut down could take us as low or lower than the prior bear market bottom. So be prepared for a wild ride ahead. You might consider writing long-term (six months to a year) covered calls where you can get an acceptable yield so as to ride you this possible coming bear market. On the put side, consider rolling them forward a year for the same reason.

On the plus side, market futures are up about 1% in pre-market trading. Earnings reports from the market dominating FAANG are due out today and expected to look good, and stimulus should be forthcoming soon after the elections.

The VIX (VIX) (fear index) has been rising for the past week but actually held about even yesterday, suggesting this may not continue into a market meltdown.

Should the market continue its tumble into a full renewed bear over the next few days, remain calm. Avoid panic selling or wild speculative buying. Be patient.

Covered Option Strategy

With the market down 8% in the past week and uncertainty ahead, consider writing long term cash secured puts on the SPY index ETF to ride out any bear market for the coming year, giving it time to bottom and recover as stimulus packages, effective treatments, vaccines, and new work place norms evolve. A write (sell to open) of the 414 day SPY puts for 12/17/21 $294.00 strike pays $24.75 premium cash immediately up front, requiring net covering cash of $269.25. This provides an 8.10% annualized yield rate on your net covering cash, while providing time for markets to adjust. If the market should remain down at the end of the contract, you will be presented the SPY units and can then write fresh new covered calls to generate more premium cash and get more time for markets to recover while you continue to wait patiently. You also get the added 10% downside protection from the current market, reaching to full bear market territory for your break-even point.

Closing Thoughts:

I invite you to share your ideas for strategies that are particularly of interest in the current economic and market conditions by joining our discussion in the comment section.

Stay safe and well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My SPY positions include long units, and both call and put hedges laddered out a year to ride out any bear market while providing large cash premium income upfront to weather the period.