While Xpel's ceramic coating sales are still a tiny portion of overall revenue right now, it's one of the largest markets the company has products for.

Introduction

Approximately two weeks ago, Xpel (XPEL) announced an all-new product stack of Xpel Fusion Plus ceramic coatings. The company already had a basic ceramic coating product but has now expanded the line to five products specifically for Paint & PPF, Wheels & Calipers, Glass, Upholstery, and Plastic & Trim. Xpel also launched Fusion Plus Marine ceramic coating for boats and other watercraft.

I go over the new products and what they mean in the following video:

Ceramic Coating Market

The global Ceramic Coating Market in 2019 was estimated to have generated $9.3 billion in sales in 2019 by GMInsights. This is expected to grow at over 8% per year until 2026 when the market will exceed $13 billion.

Source: GMInsights

Xpel's products address the automobile & transportation industry. While this is the largest market for ceramic coatings, other industries combined exceed the ceramic coating market of the transportation and automotive industry. Xpel has demonstrated the ability to move into other industries beyond automobiles with their window films, which now has a line up for commercial and residential buildings. Thus, Xpel not only has an opportunity but a proven willingness to grow into an absolutely massive market with ceramic coatings and diversify across many industries.

Source: GMInsights

Opportunities for re-investment are high, and Xpel is a company that earns an already high ROIC (see my article titled Xpel's Insane Annualized 60% Return On Invested Capital Metric). This ultimately means that shareholders could see profits compound at unusually high rates for quite some time yet.

Xpel's Ceramic Coating Sales Are Just Beginning

Xpel's main products today are paint protection film and window film/tint. Ceramic coating, as far as I'm aware, is included in the Other category in the company's notes to financial statements, which separates product sales out by category.

Source: Xpel Q2 2020 10-Q SEC Filing

Xpel only does around $1 million in sales per quarter in this category. This is clearly much smaller than window film, which did nearly $6 million in sales in Q2, and vastly smaller than PPF, which did nearly $25 million in sales in Q2.

Xpel will report Q3 results sometime in November, but since the company didn't launch the new products until Q4 of this year, we won't see any sales of the new products until the company reports Q4 and full-year 2020 results in early 2021. Nonetheless, I expect management will at-least have a comment on how the new products are performing upon initial release during the Q3 earnings conference call. This should ultimately provide more information for one to make an educated assumption on 2021 ceramic coating sales. Right now, I'd expect somewhere between $4 million and $7 million in sales (20%-100% growth) in this category in 2021. This is still going to be a very small part of revenue overall, but should see a growth rate higher than PPF and competitive with or higher than window film, meaning ceramic coating over time, should make up a more meaningful portion of both sales and profits for Xpel.

Conclusion

Xpel's new lineup of ceramic coating products provides an opportunity for the company to further diversify its product offerings. Xpel should be able to leverage existing relationships with installers and dealerships to quickly ramp sales of ceramic coating as an add-on feature. While sales are still likely to be relatively small overall, these new products could grow into a more meaningful source of revenue and profits for Xpel over the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XPEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Xpel is my single largest stock position and makes up a majority of my net worth.