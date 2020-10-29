Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Hong Kong-listed Chinese flexible staffing firm Renrui Human Resources Technology Holdings Limited (OTCPK:RRHMF) [6919:HK].

Favorable industry dynamics and the company's focus on clients in the new economy sectors are Renrui Human Resources' key investment merits. But Renrui Human Resources trades at attractive consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 18.5 times and 11.5 times, respectively, which represent a significant discount to its closest peer. This is justified by the fact that Renrui Human Resources focuses primarily on flexible staffing services for low to mid-level positions and faces significant customer concentration risks. As such, I see a Neutral rating for Renrui Human Resources as fair.

Readers have the option of trading in Renrui Human Resources shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker RRHMF, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 6919:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $1.4 million, and market capitalization is above $400 million, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own Renrui Human Resources shares listed in Hong Kong include BlackRock, T. Rowe Price Associates, State Street Global Advisors, Polar Capital LLP, and TIAA Investments, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Company Description

Started in 2010 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2019, Renrui Human Resources was the sixth largest provider of human resources outsourcing services in China in 2018 with a market share of 0.8%. Specifically, the company is the market leader in the flexible staffing segment with 31,717 flexible staffing employees hired as of September 30, 2020 and a market share of 2.5% in 2018.

Renrui Human Resources derived 93% of its revenue in 1H 2020 from its core flexible staffing business, with professional recruitment and other HR solutions accounting for the remaining 2% and 5% of the company's top line. Other HR solutions include "business process outsourcing or BPO, corporate training and labor dispatch" services, as per Renrui Human Resources' 1H 2020 results announcement.

Industry Growth Potential And Opportunities For Consolidation

The growth of human resources outsourcing services in a specific market tends to be positively correlated with the country's economic growth over time. While COVID-19 and associated lockdowns have had a negative impact on the economies of many countries including China, the medium to long-term growth outlook is unlikely to change significantly.

According to a 2019 study by market research company China Insights Industry Consultancy Limited or CIC, the market size of the flexible staffing services market in China grew by a CAGR of +26.4% from RMB23.2 billion in 2014 to RMB59.2 billion in 2018. CIC expected the Chinese flexible staffing services market to grow by a CAGR of +24.5% between 2018 and 2023. The growth of the Chinese flexible staffing services market is expected to be driven by factors such as higher demand from growing new economy sectors, demographic trends favoring flexible jobs like an increasing proportion of millennials (as a percentage of total working-age population) and an ageing population, and increased social acceptance of flexible jobs as an alternative form of employment.

Also, the penetration rate of flexible staffing services in China is very low at below 1%. In contrast, the penetration rates of flexible staffing services were much higher at 10%, 4% and 3%, in the US, Japan and the European Union, respectively in 2018. Notably, Renrui Human Resources highlighted in a recent investor call (audio recording and transcript not publicly available) in mid-October 2020 that COVID-19 will likely be a key growth driver for a rise in demand for flexible staffing services in China, as companies increasingly focus on labor efficiency and profit models to cope with the economic fallout due to the pandemic.

Furthermore, the flexible staffing services market is fragmented, suggesting that industry consolidation is likely in the medium to long term, which favors incumbents and market leaders like Renrui Human Resources. As the market leader in the Chinese flexible staffing services market, Renrui Human Resources only boasts a 2.5% market share in 2018, while the top five companies, including Renrui Human Resources, have an aggregate market share of 9.3%.

Focus On New Economy Sectors Is A Positive But Customer Concentration Risks Remain

Apart from favorable industry dynamics as outlined in the preceding section, Renrui Human Resources' focus on clients operating in the new economy sectors is another key positive for the company. The company defines new economy sectors as "industries that rely inherently on technological advancements" and "traditional industries that are being transformed as a result of innovations."

Clients operating in the new economy sectors accounted for 87.3% of Renrui Human Resources' total revenue in 1H 2020, while 84.7% of the company's number of flexible staffing employees as of June 30, 2020 are deployed at new economy companies. Customers in the new economy sectors are naturally the fastest growing companies in China, and Renrui Human Resources is well-positioned to benefit from new economy companies' strong flexible staffing demand.

On the flip side, Renrui Human Resources faces significant customer concentration risks. Its largest five customers contributed 55.6% of Renrui Human Resources' 1H 2020 revenue, and the company's largest client accounted for 39.9% of its top line in the first half of this year.

Renrui Human Resources' largest customer is believed to be Beijing ByteDance Technology Co., Ltd. or ByteDance (BDNCE) best known for its short video app TikTok, as disclosed in the company's IPO prospectus. ByteDance has been in the headlines for the past few months with Trump highlighting that the company is a risk to national security, and its ongoing plans to sell its US operations. Putting such woes aside, there are fears that ByteDance might have too much bargaining power over Renrui Human Resources. At the company's earlier mid-October 2020 investor call highlighted above, Renrui Human Resources noted that "ByteDance's demand continues to grow" and "they have been relatively reasonable on pricing." Renrui Human Resources added that it has most recently signed a new two-year contract with ByteDance at the end of 2019.

Another potential risk for Renrui Human Resources relates to the company's focus on low to mid-level positions which account for more than 90% of its flexible staffing services revenue in the 2016-2018 period. In the company's IPO prospectus, Renrui Human Resources refers to low to mid-level positions as "general positions including office clerks (e.g. receptionists, secretaries, information verification clerks, client service representatives)."

As compared to higher-value mid to high-level professional positions such as IT research & development staff, it is uncertain if demand and pricing for low to mid-level positions can be sustained in the future.

BPO Services Could Be New Growth Driver

Business Process Outsourcing or BPO services only accounted for 4.4% of Renrui Human Resources' revenue in the first half of the year, but BPO services revenue surged by +207.6% YoY from RMB17.2 million in 1H 2019 to RMB52.9 million in 1H 2020.

At its 1H 2020 results briefing (audio recording and transcript not publicly available) in late-August 2020, Renrui Human Resources guided that its number of BPO employees could exceed 10,000 in the future, as compared to 2,140 BPO employees as of end-1H 2020. It is also noteworthy that the company disclosed that the gross profit margin for BPO services is in the mid-teens, which is higher than the high single-digits to low-teens gross profit margin for its core flexible staffing services business.

While acknowledging that there are already established players in the Chinese BPO space, Renrui Human Resources' edge is that it has existing relationships with many new economy clients, which are its existing flexible staffing services clients. Apart from organic growth, Renrui Human Resources is also leveraging on joint ventures to drive the growth of its BPO services business going forward.

Valuation

Renrui Human Resources trades at 18.5 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E and 11.5 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$21.45 as of October 28, 2020. Market consensus expects Renrui Human Resources to achieve ROEs of 12.5% and 20.2% in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

As a comparison, Renrui Human Resources' closest peer, Beijing Career International Co., Ltd. [300662:CH] is valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 58.9 times and 45.5 times, respectively. Sell-side analysts see Beijing Career International delivering ROEs of 17.3% and 18.2% for FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

Renrui Human Resources' valuation discount relative to its peer Beijing Career International is justified by the company's focus on flexible staffing services for low to mid-level positions and customer concentration risks.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Renrui Human Resources include reduced demand and pricing pressure for flexible staffing services relating to low to mid-level positions, a heavy reliance on its largest customer ByteDance, and a slower-than-expected pace of growth for business process outsourcing services.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Renrui Human Resources shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.