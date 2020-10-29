Investment Summary

McDonald's (MCD) is one of the strongest restaurant concepts throughout the globe, hoisting amongst the highest brand value of any modern company. We believe that MCD is in the early to middle stages of an ongoing sales recovery, on the back of several years of declining sales results. This lacklustre performance has not been reflected for shareholders who have enjoyed around 100% returns over the 5-year period to date. This is on the back of buyback programs and ongoing value creation for shareholders over this period, where the stock has recently beaten the previous high of August 2019, in a remarkable comeback since the selloff in March.

Notice returns shareholders have enjoyed over the 5-year period to date, despite volatile earnings results over this period.

This year, shareholders have continued to see the upside, and those holding MCD can take comfort in their exposure to the quick service restaurant (QSR) domain with low opportunity cost over holding alternate names. The chart below illustrates this point, in part.

MCD vs. The Wendy's Company (WEN) vs. Yum Brands (YUM) over the single-year period to date:

This year, management has restarted revenue and investment growth, achieved through a new menu strategy, alongside capital expenditures assigned to restaurant upgrades and ongoing digital integration. In the face of the pandemic, MCD has managed to achieve better than expected Q3 results, evidenced by the Q3 revenues pre-announcement most recently. The strength of the menu promotions strategy delivered double-digit sales growth over same-store sales throughout August and September, possibly the best results achieved from promotions in the past 10-15 years. Additionally, many competitors have suffered large restaurant closures secondary to Covid-19, thus, MCD is well positioned to capture additional market share as the economy and society begin to slowly reopen. Given these points, alongside the capital allocation to technology and restaurant upgrades, MCD sits well ahead of peers in our view, and the recent sales momentum is set to expand into 2021 and beyond.

CEO Chris Kempczinski:

Our third quarter performance demonstrates the underlying resilience of the McDonald's brand. Our unique strengths, including our unrivalled drive-thru presence around the world, advanced delivery and digital capabilities, and marketing scale have become even more important during the pandemic. Our prior investments in these areas position us to further our competitive advantage and enable restaurant crew to continue to safely provide customers our great tasting food. Today's dividend increase reflects our strong financial position and represents continued confidence in our ability to drive profitable growth and long-term shareholder value while still investing in our people and the business.

Of particular note is sales growth within the daytime segment, which includes breakfast. Historically, the breakfast segment has been a drain on liquidity and performance over the past couple of years, so growth here has been impressive. Moreover, growth in this segment should be commended further in light of workplace and traffic disruptions from the pandemic, where in theory fewer would be utilising breakfast services. The third quarter results blissfully offset this hypothesis. Aside from growth in breakfast sales, the major driver of revenue results for Q3 was the Travis Scott meal deal in company with the spicy chicken McNuggets promotion. These results were accompanied by strong drive-through sales, which were at 67% utilisation of FY2019, aggressive pricing tactics that aim to increase market positioning longer term. Sales momentum is expected to continue into coming periods, where it can reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year. We view ongoing sales growth over the next 4 to 5 years, with total revenue growth at a CAGR of 6.5%, and FCF growth at a CAGR of ~27% over this period, based on guidance from the pre-announcement of Q3 results.

Globally, the company reported better than expected sales results across Europe and Australia, although turnover still declined across most of Europe by ~4%. This included Spain, the UK, France, and Germany, where the coronavirus impacted traffic patterns and social restrictions greatly. In Australia, sales growth was positive at ~10% growth, possibly as a reflection of traffic pattern restrictions there, where individuals were permitted to travel via car to various destinations, and the land mass is far more spread vs. European cities. Covid-19 cases were also concentrated into the major urban centres in Australia, where many regional towns and cities have not recorded a single case to date. Strength was seen in Japan, which was offset by weakness in Latin America, however, international developmental across licensed markets enjoyed ~10.1% growth over the quarter. These results exceeded our expectations that were set at the exit of Q2, which is incredibly pleasing from an investor's perspective.

On the charts, we've observed an ascending channel form since the selloff in March, where momentum gathered in a flight to quality in equities, in our view. Returns were enhanced in light of management's decision to continue the dividend and continue expansion for the remainder of the year, albeit at its slowest growth in 44 years. Investors undoubtedly saw the upside in this decision, adding this, amongst many other points, to the company's attractiveness amidst the uncertainty. The ascending channel has continued from March to date, where the stock has bounced away from the floor of support 7 times since around June/July, just prior to the Q2 earnings release. Most recently, we've observed the stock pullback towards support, where it currently lies, perhaps in anticipation for Q3 results. We anticipate this earnings as a short-term upcoming catalyst for growth, evidenced by the pre-announcement of revenues recently.

Notice on the chart below, MCD forming the ascending uptrend of support, where it has bounced away from the support line nicely 7 times since around June.

Momentum has remained steady since the trend began. We've observed momentum remain consistent with pre-Covid levels across the span of this year, minus the selloff period. This has occurred alongside prices moving north, where shareholders have enjoyed returns of around $100/share since March. As momentum has remained stable whilst the trend has continued, this provides an excellent indication for longer-term investors that further upside is likely. Should the stock bounce from support again, from the earnings release in the second week of November, then the case is made for immediate entry, or capital reallocation, in our view. Should the stock pullback sharply and reach (or perhaps even breach) support, we would advocate this as an exciting point of entry, where further upside can be seen where risk/reward is skewed towards the upside.

One can observe the low volatility in momentum YTD on the chart below, where it has remained relatively high over this period.

Shares have recently breached the RSI 70 line, entering overbought territory, however, thankfully, the impact on share price was minimal. We believe that the market views the company as a defensive play, where future growth will continue to be priced in over the coming periods. Considering the divergence between the RSI and stock price, we believe that the investors hold a high bullish sentiment for the stock. Thus, we firmly believe that the current investor sentiment remains bullish entering into earnings season, where further upside is likely to be realised, on the back of an exceptional quarter.

Further, investors have realised these single-year returns on the back of low volatility to the downside. We feel this as critical information for MCD investors, who are generally in for the long haul, like us. With lower levels of downside at play, we view that we are being compensated higher through risk-adjusted alpha. This allows for greater capital appreciation and more certainty on the direction of the stock, plus further demonstrates the market's view of MCD as a defensive play in these times. We can see the low downside risk at play on the chart below, wherefrom April returns have been skewed towards the upside. Longer-term investors should view this information in a positive light, especially those holding portfolios, who will see the additional upside in their risk-adjusted portfolio alpha.

Key Differentiators that may not be considered just yet

We have previously covered MCD (found here) and found many key differentiators that signal further upside for years to come. This includes a capital-light operating model where the owner-operator model has shifted to a 90% franchisee-operated model across premises. It also includes some of the fastest QSR drive-through times on average at ~284 seconds, allowing greater traffic and product turnover in the drive-through segment. We encourage investors to view this research in addition to this report, to obtain the most well-rounded scope of MCD.

Additional factors must be considered for one's analysis, in light of the current economic and social climate. In the US, MCD has unbelievable scale. This includes around 14,000 restaurants, alongside vertical integration networks within the distribution network that span worldwide. These factors enable them to negotiate more favourable terms with all major purveyors and landlords. Such impact benefits the franchisee-owner model, where MCD receives fixed payments via leasing arrangements with lessees, thereby reducing rental yield volatility. The additional benefit extends to outsourced delivery partners, like UberEats and Deliveroo, for example. This was evidenced recently in management's strategy to restructure the exclusive UberEats delivery arrangement that had been in place since 2017. The new structure enables franchisees greater mobility in choices of outsourced delivery service, including DoorDash, Postmates, and Grubhub as partners. The benefits of this exercise contribute to a cost reduction regime, where the commission rate on deliveries can be reduced from the competition, thereby expanding delivery service profitability and appeal.

Furthermore, MCD has consistently shown its commitment for technology integration into the service model. We've seen this via ordering services, including the mobile app. Including delivery into the mobile app also has enabled lower delivery fees, where MCD will continue to build on this model as the pandemic ensues. In fact, MCD now offers delivery in over 25,000 of its stores across 80 different countries. The digital integration, therefore, enables MCD to collect data for more meaningful digital-marketing agendas and also aligns with a new consumer narrative whereby customers no longer need to go to the restaurant to make purchases. With aggressive pricing strategies that have been put in place this year (that have lowered the average cost of many items) in combination of the mobile app plus delivery service, more impulse purchases can be made by consumers in the ease-of-use interface. Customers will likely commit to less considered purchases, as the pricing structure and user interface of the app allow for seamless ordering and delivery. We see all of the points raised above as reducing margin pressures that were faced throughout the pandemic, ultimately, contributing to top-line revenues.

Moreover, MCD's top 5 operating segments include the US, France, UK, Germany, and Canada, based on sales. Within these domains, around 1 billion potential customers, or 75% of that total population, lives within 3 miles/4.8km of a McDonald's restaurant. In light of such a large customer base in such a short distance of a centre, MCD can deliver food faster and at a more enjoyable temperature vs. its competitors. This also benefits the restaurant on a walk-in basis, where customers weigh up their food-decision on a distance and convenience basis. So much is especially true in lockdown. On the delivery front, we feel that this contributes to ongoing levels of customer satisfaction and aligns with MCD's delivery model to obtain more repeat customers and retain existing ones. We've seen evidence of moderate of this success in Western Europe thus far, where double-digit sales growth has occurred annually since 2019.

Valuation

In light of earnings due around the second week of November, DCF modelling has been refrained at this stage. Additionally, total return investors gain in reasoning power from dividend calculations to make an informed investment decision.

As McDonald's is a mature, stable company paying dividends for over 44 years, it is, therefore, appropriate to incorporate a 2-stage dividend discount model into the valuation. We anticipate dividends to grow largely in line with the consensus of analyst estimates over the next 3 years, where it will continue to grow at the 5-year CAGR of 7.6% thereafter. Using the implied inputs outlined in the justified forward P/E calculation below, we arrive at a fair value of $203/share for MCD's stock in the base case. Full calculations are not shown in this article, although as a part of the base case, we see dividend increases across 3 years, with a smaller YoY increase in year 2. In the upside case, we see a fair value of $211/share, which also includes high single-digit dividend increases YoY for the coming 3 years. In our grey-sky scenario, we foresee a significant cut to the dividend increase, whereby we arrive at a fair value of $199. We anticipate to review these numbers in the coming weeks on the back of the earnings release in early November.

To arrive at a price target, we feel it necessary to add weight to our calculations by adding in an additional scenario, to arrive at a range of target values. We've done so in the first scenario by first justifying the FWD P/E, and averaging the consensus FWD P/E with the justified multiple.

Price Target Scenario - P/E justification to our 2021 EPS estimate, base case:

Our 2021 EPS estimate: $8.31

Average of Justified P/E + Estimated P/E: = 29.42x

Price Target = Est EPS x FWD P/E avg = $244.48

Therefore, using this framework, we assign a price target of $244.48 in the base-case scenario, around 9% upside or $20/share. Using a sum-of-the-parts and probability network, we arrive at a similar figure of $241, around 8% upside, using base case inputs. We feel that this represents the premium investors can expect to receive over the coming 12 months, in view of MCD's recent sales momentum, and demonstrated management effectiveness. This is further enhanced by the fact investors will continue to seek yield via total returns in defensive, low volatility equity plays. With the current shape of the yield curve, alongside record low treasury yields, investors will view yield advantages in companies such as MCD. We've seen this YTD, where investors have poured capital into equities of this nature. As long as MCD holds some of the highest brand recognition globally and continues to demonstrate the sales momentum in the face of adversity and commits to dividend increases, then the fundamental framework will continue to bolster MCD's case.

On a multiples front, the company is currently trading at around 49x free cash flow, which is expensive and seems reasonably expensive at an EV/EBITDA of ~22x. We see these numbers coming down slightly over the coming periods, especially on the back of the anticipated Q3 results. We would advocate long-term investors seek comfort in knowing that MCD has demonstrated the capacity to bring these numbers down over time, which may come to fruition as we see more growth in time to come.

With P/CF of 30.6, alongside $7.56 in FCF per share, these are numbers to keep a close eye on also. We believe these numbers in the valuation are justified on the back of high ROIC of 14% (21% annualised) and ROA of 9.9% up until this quarter. To illustrate, although new store openings will be slower compared to previous years, there has been a large increase in new facilities opened throughout China of late. MCD had already opened 150 restaurants in China by June, with a plan to launch a total of 400 by the end of FY2020. Further, the company anticipates to open an additional gross 950 new US stores across 2020, however, this may be contingent on the virus. Similar growth is expected in store openings in Europe, again contingent on Covid proceedings. From company guidance that was provided earlier in the year, it can be deduced that around 1300-1500 new restaurants are on the agenda globally, which will only be fuelled by the outpaced revenue growth of Q3. It's clear, you get what you pay for with MCD.

Risks

Major risks to shareholders and the company stem from the impact of the pandemic, which would further reduce road traffic patterns within the US and other major markets that MCD claims. This would be most apparent in Europe, at this stage, with the virus taking control over there once again. Traffic trends are of great significance to MCD revenues, where a large portion of turnover arrives on the back of drive-through and walk-in purchases, where the company leverages its superior speed of service. With some of the fastest drive-through times on average at ~284 seconds, MCD can service 12.68 customers per hour, 190 customers per day per restaurant via drive-through services, over a 15-hour period (6 am - 11 pm) if running at maximum efficiency. Just before the pandemic, the restaurant saw ~33% of restaurants reporting 3-5 cars in the drive-through at one time. Therefore, one can see the importance of cars on the roads to MCD's operations.

As capital expenditures are estimated to reduce in our model over time, we believe that this presents a risk to the long-term competitiveness of the company. We've seen evidence of just how effective restaurant remodelling and digital integration is through Q3 top-line earnings, therefore it may be wise for MCD to reconsider reducing CAPEX over the years to come. This is offset by the company generating large returns over invested capital historically. However, greater emphasis by competitors on digital remodelling and new service models may be a threat to MCD's operating model. Furthermore, on this technological integration into the service model, there are execution risks that present on the back of the technology rollout. This also includes the uptake by customers, also.

Undoubtedly, all risks that pertain to the QSR industry apply to MCD's case also, including food safety, legislation and regulation, political risks, health trends, currency and commodity risks, interest rates on borrowing, and many more. However, what is not covered in great detail throughout this analysis is MCD's expanding debt load. We have opted to wait until after Q3 earnings to provide greater insight to investors on this, however, this presents a risk in our view also. There is only 1x coverage from liquid assets on current liabilities, and interest expense is covered around 4.3x. Total debt to total capital is 122.9x, and this represents a risk to the capital-light operating model MCD is opting towards. Further insights on MCD's debt coverage and financial health will be provided in our Q3 equity research report, in early November following Q3 results.

Short-Term Catalysts

Upcoming catalysts in the best case scenario include same-store sales recovery across the remainder of FY2020, on the back of the pandemic receding. This is also would mean that international sales recover faster than anticipated, especially throughout Europe. Recent store openings in China are also a short-term catalyst, where the virus seems to be contained well thus far. Furthermore, should the outlook from the virus remain positive, we would view that traffic trends returning to normal as a huge catalyst for the drive-through and breakfast segments, where we have seen exceptional growth to date.

Additionally, with the integration of technology in the service model, we see greater contribution from franchisees, where over 90% of the restaurants lie today. We would see this on the back of the promotions continuing their popularity, especially considering the Travis Scott promotion success this year. Furthermore, allowing franchisees greater mobility in delivery choice, app integration and negotiating more favourable terms with purveyors and landholders, will reduce margin pressures on the franchisee model. This will show on top-line and EBIT level earnings.

Additionally, we firmly believe that the Q3 earnings release will result in a short-term uptick in price, whereby shareholders will continue to see upside into the near future. With robust sales momentum, planned CAPEX increases to enhance customer experience, and potential sales growth internationally, MCD should benefit on the back of an already strong quarter. Guidance for 2021 adds weight to this point. We can see the potential range of price outcomes should MCD continue at current support, whereby the price target we assigned represents around 9% of upside, or $20/share on today's trading. Should the stock bounce away again from support, we view strong appreciation up until $230 in the nearer term. Long-term investors can view this information in light of the longer-term trend, especially if holding MCD in portfolios.

Notice the price range for MCD should the stock continue along the current level of support, and make its next move following the short-term catalysts outlined above.

Conclusion

A stellar Q3 with results to be released in early November demonstrates the superiority of this company. We have discussed some of the main factors in MCD's story to date, although there is so much more to be factored in, notwithstanding the company's dividend history and dividend estimates. We have covered dividends previously (found here) and are glad to justify MCD's inclusion as a dividend aristocrat. Investors should view that analysis in conjunction with this one to get an even fuller picture of MCD's standing. Combined with the commitment to maintain dividend structure and provide value to shareholders, the sales momentum only adds weight to the investment case. This is a long-term holding, whereby investors will continue to enjoy solid returns for periods to come. Added catalysts via innovation and digital integration further enhance this viewpoint. Based on the current trajectory of the company, we assign a price target of $241-$244 using the 2 methodologies outlined above, although we do see the stock as pricey at current levels, with an intrinsic value today of ~$203 relative to today's trading. This dislocation in price and value seems justified in our view, however, particularly as the company should continue to receive high return on capital deployment over periods to come. Those with a smaller risk appetite, who are seeking yield away from treasuries and other fixed income instruments, and who want to reduce downside exposure are ideal candidates for an MCD holding. We look forward to providing additional coverage after Q3 earnings.

