The election seems to be the trigger they are betting on.

Someone is making a bet that the TLT drops sharply by the middle of November, which means rates surge.

Someone is making a monster bet that yields soar in the weeks ahead, possibly starting as soon as the election is over. What will move yields could be various situations such as a blue wave sweep, where the Democrats control the House, Senate, and Presidency. President Trump could also come away with a landslide victory, giving him the ability to reach a stimulus deal with the Democrats, boosting US GDP growth.

Whatever the case, the bet was massive, with the open interest levels for the iShares 20+ Treasury ETF (TLT) November 20, $158 puts rising by around 50,000 contracts. The trader bought the puts for around $1.75 per contract. It means that the TLT would need to fall to around $156.25.

But there is more because the trader also sold the $150 puts for the same expiration date, with the open interest levels rising by roughly 50,000 contracts. In this case, the trader took in a premium of about $0.25 per contract. That lowers the amount the trader paid for the $158 puts to $1.50 per contract.

It means the trader sees the ETF falling below $156.50 but staying above $150. It means the trader could earn a profit of between 2.5% to 6.7%.

Technicals Breaking Down

The technical chart for the TLT is rather weak and suggests lower prices may be on the way lower too. The ETF has been trending lower since August 6 and could be heading to its next level of support around $154, with the potential to drop to as low as $148.

There is potentially a double top pattern forming in the ETF as well, a bearish reversal pattern. But to confirm the pattern and what could be a long-term move lower, the ETF would need to fall below support at $154.

The inverse pattern appears in the chart for the 30-Year Treasury rate. In this case, the Treasury rate may have created a double bottom pattern, a bullish reversal pattern. In fact, a move above 1.7% on the 30-year rate could result in Treasury yield moving all the way back to 1.9%.

Factors To Drive Rates Higher

Several factors could lead to this type of move higher in yields. The first would be a re-emergence of inflation, which seems unlikely anytime soon given the direction of commodities like oil.

Another potential mover would be expectations for a return to strong economic growth, which is yet to be seen again. The economic rebound will largely result from the virus's direction and how it affects people's behaviors, jobs, and spending patterns.

The more likely movement in yields will come around fiscal policy from the Federal government. A blue wave sweep is likely to lead to an enormous and comprehensive stimulus plan that may well exceed the current $2 trillion bill be negotiated. It could also result in multiple measures over the next 2 to 4 years, leading to a tremendous amount of spending.

Additionally, if President Trump captures a wide enough victory in the election, it could give him the ability to get the House to agree with him on a new stimulus deal. Meanwhile, he might then be able to pressure the Senate into going along.

Regardless of what happens on election night, it seems some is betting the outcome results in higher rates.

