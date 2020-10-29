Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.'s (CRL) CEO James Foster On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2020 9:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Todd Spencer - Corporate Vice President of Investor Relations

James Foster - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

David Smith - Corporate Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Windley - Jefferies

John Kreger - William Blair

Eric Coldwell - Baird

Tycho Peterson - JPMorgan

Robert Jones - Goldman Sachs

Erin Wilson Wright - Credit Suisse

Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore ISI

Daniel Brennan - UBS

Patrick Donnelly - Citi Research

Jack Meehan - Nephron Research

George Hill - Deutsche Bank Research

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

Operator

[00:00:04] Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Charles River Laboratories third quarter earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are to listen only mode. After the speaker presentations, there will be a question and answer session to ask a question during the session. We need to press one on your telephone. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. If you require any further assistance, please press star zero. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today. Todd Spencer, corporate vice president of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Todd Spencer

[00:00:42] Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Charles River Laboratories. Third quarter TWENTY TWENTY earnings conference call and webcast this morning. Jim Foster, chairman, president and Chief Executive Officer, and David Smith, executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer, will comment on our results for the third quarter of Twenty twenty. Following the presentation, they will respond to questions. There is a slide presentation associated with today's remarks, which is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at Erzsi River Dotcom. A Web webcast replay of this call will be available beginning two hours after the call today and can also be accessed on our Investor Relations website. The replay will be available through next quarter's conference call. I'd like to remind you of our safe harbor, all remarks that we make about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company constitute forward looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated during the call. We will primarily discuss Nunga financial measures, which we believe help investors gain a meaningful understanding of our core operating results and guidance. The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results from operations and prepared with accordance in accordance with Gap, in accordance with regulations. You can find the comparable gap measures and reconciliations on the investor relations section of our website. In addition, today's remarks will also include estimates of the covid-19 impact on the company. Certain methodologies and assumptions assumptions are related to how we develop. These estimates can be found on slide three. I will now turn the call over to Jim Foster.

James Foster

[00:02:25] Thanks to our good morning. Global pandemic is continuing to adversely affect our world. Yet through these challenging times, the biopharmaceutical industry is distinguishing itself by leading the way in scientific innovation that will be vital to finding a cure for covid-19. And Charles River, we have never been so essential to our diverse and growing client base, and we remain fully operational and continue to enable our biopharmaceutical clients to move their programs forward across a wide range of therapeutic areas, including covid-19 resilience through the pandemic has served to enhance our position as the partner of choice for our clients early stage research needs as we continue to differentiate ourselves through our broad portfolio of scientific expertize and our superb client service. In the second quarter, we were encouraged that our research model's clients were returning to their facilities and recommencing the scientific research more quickly than anticipated, this favorable trend continued to the third quarter with a V shaped recovery as clients across North America, Europe and Asia resumed more normalized research activities. The accelerated Oremus recovery was a key component of our robust third quarter financial results, which exceeded our expectations. covid-19 had a very limited impact on our other businesses in the third quarter. Aside from microbial solutions, which continue to work through its backlog of delayed instrument installations. In fact, we continue to generate new business opportunity to share gains, particularly with academic clients. In addition, we are winning incremental work as clients increasingly choose to outsource in order to utilize our more flexible and efficient drug development solutions, which is benefiting our biologics discovery, safety assessment and Jem's businesses. These factors contributed to our robust third quarter performance, which included record revenue, non-GAAP earnings per share and free cash flow now provide additional details and the third quarter results.

[00:04:53] We recorded seven hundred and forty three point three dollars million in the third quarter, eleven point three percent increase over last year, or greater organic revenue growth of seven point eight percent was driven primarily by the strong performance of our DSA and manufacturing support segments. Both of which improved their organic growth rates compared to the second quarter levels and were consistent. Without long term targets for these businesses in the high, single and low double digits, respectively, Arabesques also contributed to organic revenue growth, returning to growth just one quarter after reporting an 18 percent organic decline at the height of covid-19 related client disruptions and academic psychosis closures. The operating margin was twenty two point seven percent, an increase of three hundred and thirty basis points year over year. This reflects meaningful operating margin improvement across all three business segments, primarily as a result of leverage from a strong topline performance, a continued focus on operating efficiency and cost controls associated with covid-19. We were extremely pleased with the strong operating margin performance, which reflected the underlying margin potential across our businesses. We also benefited from lower discretionary cost due to covid-19 related restrictions, which included travel. Earnings per share were two dollars and thirty three cents in the third quarter, an increase of thirty seven point nine percent from a dollar sixty nine last year, which exceeded our prior expectation of high single digit improvement. The record EPS is driven by exceptionally strong operating performance as we emerge from the second quarter, which we believe will be the worst of the covid-19 financial impact. A lower tax rate also contributed based on the third quarter performance.

[00:06:57] We are increasing revenue growth and non-GAAP earnings per share guidance for twenty. We now expect organic revenue growth in the range of five to six percent or seventy five basis point increase at midpoint non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be between seven dollars and seventy five cents and seven thousand eighty five cents, which represents a 60 cent increase and midpoint and a 15 to 16 and a half percent increase year over year. The revenue headwind from covid-19 is now expected to be approximately 70 million dollars for the year, which is below our prior estimate of one hundred million. Most of this revenue loss occurred in the second quarter and we expect to exit the year with the revenue impact from covid-19 essentially behind us. Guidance assumes that there will be no new stay at home orders or widescale disruptions to our operations or our clients research activity. Through at least the end of the year, but should this change, we will be ready to take action to mitigate the impact, as we did earlier in the year.

[00:08:04] Have now like to provide you with additional details and the third quarter segment performance, beginning with our. All right, that's revenue in the third quarter was one hundred fifty nine point one dollars million, an increase of two percent on an organic basis, primarily as a result of strong demand for research services, as well as for research models in China. A recent cell therapy acquisition team, Acheron Solaro, each had excellent quarters and contributed eleven point one percent to the reported Aranesp revenue growth rate. covid-19 had only a modest impact on one.

[00:08:47] Covid-19 had only a modest impact on our research models business in the third quarter research model revenue growth in China rebounded.

[00:08:58] And is approaching the historical trend for the business. As expected, China recovered earlier than other geographies as clients resumed more normalized research activity after returning to their sites in the middle of the second quarter. Despite a slight lag in Western markets, demand for research models in North America and Europe also improved significantly on a sequential basis as clients resume more normalized research activities during the third quarter, particularly in Europe, where we also benefited from some stock orders as clients returned to the site. In the third quarter, client order and transfer research models in Western markets move closer to pre coded level. And we're only moderately below prior year level. As we exit the year, we expect ordering trends in North America to fully recover as well. We are pleased with the V shaped recovery and arms business to date and see other favorable trends that are also quite encouraging. We believe that we will continue to benefit from market share gains, including from academic clients, as we gain business from new academic principal investigators.

[00:10:12] Or, Piers, when we when we reopen this site. Academia has been a strategic focus to drive enhance our mass growth with tailored initiatives targeted for the unique needs of the client base. We have always contended that a global scale, superior client support and biosecurity initiatives have differentiated our research models, business in the marketplace, leading clients to choose shells over for the early stage research needs. We believe our resilience and ability to remain operational during the pandemic underscores these attributes and have led to new business opportunities and market share gains due in part to competitive dislocation. The research model services businesses, specifically jobs and insourcing solutions, also continue to benefit from the long term trend of clients externalizing more of their work. This trend has been reinforced during the covid-19 pandemic as clients increasingly seek the flexibility and efficiency of utilizing our sites and staff instead of their own. The jobs business had another strong quarter as it benefited from incremental outsourcing opportunities. The Jem's clients who previously managed their I colonies in-house. They opted to outsource work to the covid-19 restrictions at their own sites, saw the benefits of outsourcing, and we expect that many will have us retain this work. He MacAir also rebounded nicely in the third quarter, as we mentioned in August, he MCIs donor clinic reopened in May and demand from its cell therapy clients improved meaningfully at the end of the second quarter, coupled with the acquisition of Celera, which was completed in August. Cell therapy revenue increased more than 20 percent in the third quarter, reaccelerating towards a 30 percent five year target.

[00:12:05] For these businesses, Celera has enhanced our access to high quality human derived cellular products, both from healthy donors and patient populations, and expanded our geographic reach with donor sites in both eastern and western United States. We firmly believe that our ability to supply cell therapy developers and manufacturers with these critical biomaterials will lead them to remain with us through discovery, early stage development and manufacturing support processes. We continue to view the cell and gene therapy stays as a high growth market, which we need to continue to strengthen our capabilities in order to meet clients increasing needs and further enhance our growth profile. The Army's operating margin meaningfully improved by one hundred and twenty basis points to twenty seven point seven percent in Q3, the year over year increase was principally driven by the benefit from operating efficiency initiatives, including cost controls implemented in response to the covid-19 pandemic BSA revenues for one hundred sixty one point two dollars million in the third quarter and eight point six percent increase on an organic basis over the third quarter of nineteen. We are pleased that the DSH performance was in line with the long term high single digit growth targets of the segment as a discovery and safety assessment. Businesses experienced a negligible impact from covid-19 in the third quarter. The growth is driven by both biotechnology and global biopharmaceutical clients. Although biotech clients were the primary driver of broad based client spending across the entire biopharmaceutical industry is reflective of the global focus on scientific innovation and the need for our clients to utilize more flexible and efficient early stage outsourcing solutions to discovery services.

[00:14:04] Business had another exceptional quarter, with broad based growth across early Discovery CNS and oncology services. We are winning incremental business as clients outsource programs that they have historically kept in-house, as well as some covid-19 related projects. We believe our integrated discovery portfolio and scientific expertize and flexible work arrangements can encourage more clients to partner with us to counteract the challenges of covid-19. We believe our continued success and our client's willingness to outsource more of the discovery programs will be predicated on our ability to continue to add innovative discovery capabilities to meet our client's critical research needs, which we are actively accomplishing through our strategic partnerships, as well as our ability to forge collaborative relationships that enable our clients to work with us in a flexible new. As a result of one of these relationships, we received a milestone payments from an integrated drug discovery partner in the third quarter, which contributed to the top line growth and operating margin performance. While milestone based client relationships represent only a small portion of our discovery business. We believe that our ability to structure working arrangements to meet our client's needs and deliver the targets of molecules they seek to develop will lead to more discovery outsourcing opportunities in the future. We are pleased to have discovered more than 80 novel molecules for clients since its inception of our early discovery business. Safety Assessment Business continued to perform well with sustained growth in steady volume.

[00:15:45] Bookings and backlog activity remain robust with strength and specialty toxicology and VLT bio analysis, as well as 17 therapies. Each of these areas differentiates Charles River from our smaller competitors. We're also seeing increased demand for infectious disease programs, including covid-19 not seeing any corresponding spending reductions in other therapeutic areas. We believe this demonstrates both the strength of the early stage funding environment clients, increasing use of outsourcing to ensure the continuity of the research. The DSA operating margin improved by three hundred and ten basis points year over year in the third quarter twenty five point two percent, with meaningful contribution contributions from both the discovery and safety assessment businesses. Several factors drove the improvement, including operating leverage and strong top line growth, continue to focus on operating efficiencies and cost controls associated with the covid-19 pandemic. The Discovery Milestone Payment contributed approximately 50 basis points to the margin improvement revenue for the manufacturing support segment, with one hundred thirty point two dollars million and eleven point five percent increase on an organic basis over the third quarter of last year. And also in line with our long term growth target for the segment. The Biologics Testing Solutions business had another excellent quarter and the revenue growth rate in the microbial solutions business improved from the second quarter level as we anticipated. Last quarter, we commented that microbial solutions was it was affected by the blade instrument installations at certain client sites were inaccessible to the covid-19 as expected, the backlog of instrument installations was gradually reduced.

[00:17:37] In the third quarter, we gained access to additional client sites and conducted some installations virtually. But other sites remain inaccessible as certain clients maintain the covered related visitor restrictions. We believe microbial revenue growth will continue to gradually improve as we complete additional instrument installations with the rate of improvement contingent upon our ability to access client site. The biologics business reported another exceptional quarter of strong double digit revenue growth, principally driven by two factors robust market trends and increasing utilization of our new capacity. Last year, we opened and transitioned into our new biologics site in Pennsylvania, which more than doubled our capacity in the region. We have been selling this new capacity in Twenty twenty due in part to robust client demand for testing cell and gene therapies and covid-19 therapeutics. We believe cell and gene therapy and core biologics testing will continue to be significant growth drivers for years to come, and that we will benefit from these trends and take market share because clients see the value in our extensive portfolio services to support the safe manufacture of their biologics program and because we have available capacity to accommodate client demand. The robust biologics growth and higher utilization of the new Pennsylvania site, as well as the elimination of duplicate costs from last year's transition to the new site where the primary drivers of the two hundred seventy basis point increase in the manufacturing segment, third quarter operating margin to thirty nine point one percent. The avian business also contributed, and we continue to be pleased with the benefits from enhanced operating efficiency and in microbial solutions business as a result of process improvements.

[00:19:35] Third quarter performance is indicative of several important factors that are leading portfolio of early stage and manufacturing support solutions continues to resonate with clients even more today than ever before. That early stage market trends are strong, that our clients appetite for outsourcing has become increasingly robust, and that we have the vision and experience to manage through challenging periods. We believe that clients outsource more work to us this year because they trusted the resilience of our business model and our ability to remain fully operational and also our ability to partner with them to advance their programs when they face significant covid related disruptions. As clients resume more normalized research activities, we believe they are actively reevaluating the longer term outsourcing strategies. The covid-19 pandemic has proven the ease and flexibility of partnering with a large, stable S.R.O. like Charles River, as well as enhance reliability as clients seek greater research, efficiency and continuity. Therefore, we believe biopharma clients are already committed to outsource more than they did prior to the pandemic. Biotech funding levels were particularly strong in the third quarter, surpassing the hundred dollars billion year to date biotech IPO activity is accelerating and year to date funding through September has already exceeded last year's total. We believe that biotech funding is particularly significant for our clients because many of them are merging of smaller biotechs with programs in the discovery of preclinical development stages.

[00:21:14] That said, we see evidence from our clients, including global biopharma, that they are emphasizing greater investment in their preclinical pipelines, the favorable market environment aids us and driving our top line growth. But it's only one of the factors that we believe will continue to drive our strong financial performance. Operating margin expansion is also a key component of our strategy. We believe the exceptional third quarter margin improvement is 330 basis points, and our ability to expand operating margins in three of the last four quarters demonstrates the underlying operating leverage in our business and our continued focus on driving efficiency. We expect to be near 20 percent target this year, essentially one year ahead of expectations. In order to continue to enhance the value to clients and our growth potential, it is imperative that we continue to expand our unique portfolio of potential products and services to more comprehensively support our clients research needs. Strategic acquisitions have always been our preferred use of capital. We are continuing to evaluate new opportunities after a pause in the second quarter. That continues to be an abundance of M&A candidates available. And we will also increasingly employ our strategic partnership strategy to stay current with new technologies and modalities and add innovative capabilities and cutting edge technologies with limited upfront risk. Before I conclude, I'd like to announce two recent appointments. First, earlier this month we appointed George Celotto to our board of directors. George is currently senior vice President and Chief Information Officer at election time, served as a serving. Twenty five years of George is unique view from the client perspective and his technological expertize will be invaluable.

[00:23:06] He's a dynamic leader in the technology field and we look forward to leveraging his insights as we continue to invest in our information technology platform and digital enterprise. I am pleased to welcome George Mitchell to this board. I'd also like to congratulate Vicki Kramer to her promotion to executive vice president and Chief People Officer Vicki joined us last year to lead the human resources function as a senior vice president during her time with Charles River. She has developed and executed a strategic HRR plan that includes identifying and implementing worldclass processes, developing and rewarding talent and optimizing the organizational design. Most recently, Vickki has been instrumental in the company's covid-19 strategy, ensuring our people are receiving the support and resources necessary to navigate this challenging time. Congratulations. We believe that the strength and resilience of our business model, differentiated, differentiated portfolio and our wavering focus on the client experience have enabled us to enhance our position as the leading early stage zero to the covid-19 crisis. Our success would not be possible without the collective efforts of the dedicated child service staff. So I'd like to again express my sincere appreciation to them for their hard work and unwavering commitment that allows us to continue to fulfill our mission every day. I'd also like to thank our clients and shareholders for their continued support. And David, to give you additional details on third quarter results and updated Twenty twenty guide.

David Smith

[00:24:49] Thank you, Jim, and good morning. Before I begin, may I remind you that I'll be speaking primarily to nongay results which exclude amortization and other acquisition related charges, costs related primarily to our global efficiency initiatives, venture capital and as a strategic investment performance. And so, to the delight of many of my comments, will also refer to organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency translation. We're very pleased with our strong third quarter results, including high single digit organic revenue growth and meaningful operating margin improvement to higher revenue and 330 basis points year over year margin increase contributed to earnings per share growth of 38 percent, as did a lower tax rate. These results reflected improved organic revenue growth across all three business segments from the second quarter level and operating margin expansion both on a sequential and year over year basis. I would like to start by discussing our operating margin performance at twenty two point seven percent in the third quarter. It was one of the highest levels in the company's history. We believe that the underlying operating leverage in our business is the primary driver of the improvement, benefiting from greater operating efficiencies and cost controls. Cost controls associated with covid-19, including restrictions on travel and other discretionary costs, contributed to the third quarter operating margin performance. Reflected in our operating margin, guidance is a benefit of approximately 40 million dollars from covid-19 related cost reduction initiatives and cost controls, which is unchanged from our prior estimate. As we discussed last year, we expected to benefit from the scale of investments that we made in staff capacity and infrastructure, as well as our recent acquisitions as the synergies gained traction and the profitability of the acquired businesses improved.

[00:26:45] We believe that these initiatives and our continuing focus on operational excellence and cost management are the primary drivers of the operating margin expansion for the full year twenty twenty we expect to be near our two year operating target of 20 percent effectively a year ahead of schedule. In addition to higher revenue efficiencies and cost controls, the operating margin improvement in the third quarter was also driven by leveraging of corporate costs, unallocated corporate costs for the third quarter with forty point seven dollars million or five point five percent of total revenue, a 50 basis point decline from six percent last year, a five point seven percent year to date. We continue to expect unallocated corporate costs to be approximately five point five percent of total revenue for the year. Total adjusted net interest expense in the third quarter was eighteen point seven dollars million, an increase of one point three dollars million year over year, reflecting higher balances and a higher interest rate in Twenty twenty for the year. We expect adjusted net interest expense to be one million dollars lower than our prior guidance in a range of seventy five to seventy seven dollars million. During the quarter, we repaid approximately 245 million dollars of debt, reducing our total debt balance to two billion dollars. This resulted in the reduction of our gross leverage ratio to two point six times at the end of the third quarter and our net leverage ratio was two point three times as a result of three times leverage ratio.

[00:28:17] We will benefit from interest savings on our variable rate debt, reducing the rate by 25 basis points to Leibel plus 125 basis points. We are pleased that we were able to quickly repay debt to bring our leverage to our targeted level below three times after borrowing from the same account acquisition earlier. And the strategic acquisitions to support our long term growth strategy will remain our top priority for capital allocation, absent any acquisitions in the near term. We intend to repay debt. The third quarter non-GAAP tax rate was twenty one point nine percent, representing a 170 basis point decrease from twenty three point six percent in the third quarter of last year. The lower tax rate was due primarily to two factors discrete tax benefits associated with foreign tax credits and the higher than expected access tax benefit associated with stock based compensation, which occurred because a higher stock price in the quarter generated more equity exercise activity based on the favorable third quarter tax rate and an expectation of additional discrete tax benefits in the fourth quarter. We are reducing our full year non-cash tax rate outlook by 225 basis points at that point to a range of nineteen to nineteen point five percent compared to our prior outlook of 21 to 22 percent. Our Twenty twenty tax rate outlook includes substantial benefits related to stock compensation and other discrete tax items that are expected to lower this year's rate.

[00:29:49] However, over the longer term, we continue to expect our tax rate will be in the range of our low to mid 20 percent target. As we previously communicated last year's Investor Day, free cash flow was one hundred fifty one point one million dollars in the third quarter, a substantial increase from one hundred twenty point seven dollars million in the same period last year. The increase reflected the strong underlying operating performance of our businesses and working capital improvements. As a result, we've increased our free cash outlook for the year to approximately 450 million dollars from our prior guidance of 350 to 365 million dollar contracts with twenty six point two dollars million in the third quarter, a decrease of nine million dollars from the prior year. Our expectation for CapEx remains at approximately 130 million dollars for the full year. With respect to our full year and twenty twenty guidance, as Jim mentioned, we are increasing our revenue growth outlook to a range of five to six percent on an organic basis and nine point five to ten point five percent on a reported basis. Reflecting the third quarter performance. We also expect to achieve meaningful margin improvement, which, combined with a lower tax rate, is driving our higher full year earnings per share outlook to a range of seven point seventy five percent to seven point eighty five percent. Our full year outlook for segment revenue growth is also more favorable, particularly for the Army segment. Given the recovery we are seeing in the business for the Army segment, we now expect a mid single digit revenue decline on an organic basis and a mid single digit revenue growth on a reported basis.

[00:31:31] But the DSA segment, we continue to expect high single digit organic and low double digit reported revenue growth for the manufacturing segment, we expect high single digit revenue growth on both a reported and organic basis. To tell somebody about other financial guidance can be found on slide 42, with one quarter remaining in the fourth quarter. Outlook is embedded in our guidance for the full year. On a year over year basis, we expect organic growth in the mid to high single digit range and reported revenue growth in the high single digit range. Longer earnings per share is expected to increase at a low to mid single digit rate in the fourth quarter. We are extremely pleased with the operating margin expansion that we have generated through the first three quarters of twenty twenty, particularly in the covid-19 crisis. The fourth quarter has represented the highest quarterly margin over the last two years, but this year we have tempered our expectations primarily because the covid-19 revenue impact will not be behind us until we exit here. And the covid related cost control benefits will also further moderate the third quarter. We believe we are well positioned to finish the year strong, including with the achievement of a full year operating margin near 20 percent target. And I'm excited for the prospects as we look ahead at Twenty twenty want to build you.

James Foster

[00:32:56] That concludes our comments. We will now take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[00:33:02] Ladies and gentlemen, as a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please, press star, followed by the number one on your telephone to withdraw your question, press to pound key. Please stand by while we compile the Q&A roster and also please limit yourselves to one question. Again, that star one. And your first question is from the line of Dave Windley with Jefferies.

David Windley

[00:33:29] Hi, thanks. Good morning. I wanted to focus on, Jim, your comments about clients moving toward outsourcing more, committing to outsourcing more. You mentioned that at several points in your prepared remarks. And I know that early on in Twenty twenty, with the covid pandemic beginning to impact, you were certainly talking about Charles River keeping its facilities open and operating in that, providing some some benefit and some motivation to use Charles River more. I'm wondering if you could flesh out the conversations that you're now having about that kind of temporary situation, moving to a more permanent situation in terms of outsourcing? And should we expect that this would manifest in a bigger kind of headline type deals? Or will it just show up in the revenue growth rate on a on a kind of a gradual, organic basis?

James Foster

[00:34:28] Thanks. Thanks for that. We we've been able to demonstrate in large measure because of the inflection point that the virus has given, provided unfortunately it exists, but really magnifies the power of our portfolio and magnifies the criticality of outsourcing to clients who maybe didn't fully appreciate it.

[00:34:56] And so at a time when I had difficulty running their own operations, opening them, getting getting them moving, having facilities closed, not being able to depend on themselves, we remained open and providing these services for them across pretty much across the whole portfolio. And so I think people that were either skeptical or had some kind of historical precedents to do things internally now where they have been enjoying the benefits of not having their study slowed down because because they couldn't do their own work. Hopefully we're doing it as quickly and I think and a lot of cases more quickly than our price points, I'm sure a better and a lot of cases assigned as science is actually deeper. And so we think actually the more prolonged this goes on and the more sort of hesitancy and concern they have about their own infrastructure, the more pronounced the strength of our capability is. So we're definitely seeing it as we called out in the prepared remarks. We're definitely seeing it in Jem's. We're definitely seeing in biologics are definitely seeing it in safety and discovery. So most of our service businesses, we're seeing it and there's no reason to not believe and this is based upon client input, that never one will retain a meaningful amount of the work that has been outsourced to us on an ongoing basis. Clients have historically preferred it or will get some input from from some of them. They're rethinking their strategy, that they're discussing the cost of their infrastructure and that, you know, that we're a part of the conversation. I would I don't know this for a fact. I wouldn't want to mislead you to think we're going to have some huge amounts, snow, some major pop, although we could have a client that has not so much at all that could do that. I think that's less likely and more likely that it will continue to be a gradual but persistent across clients that have historically used us for outsourcing and some that have used us less.

[00:37:13] And and I guess the last thing I would say, as we continue to enhance the portfolio, which we surely will through these complex strategic deals that we're doing and through M&A, that will make us even a more attractive resource for the clients to satisfy needs, which they thought for whatever reason, that they could only satisfy internally.

David Windley

[00:37:36] Excellent. I'll stick to my one. Thank you.

Operator

[00:37:38] Thanks, Dave. Your next question is from the line of John Kreger with William Blair.

John Kreger

[00:37:45] All right, thanks very much, Jim, question for you about the research models, business, as is the third wave plays out, do you think there's a risk that we could you could see a fall off in model order flow similar to what you saw in Q2 or or do you think client attitudes will have changed this time around? Thanks.

James Foster

[00:38:05] Yeah. So it's kind of a question of our time. We know one doesn't know for sure, of course. And this virus is, as predicted, right? Second wave already in the fall and winter as it gets colder with increased infections and et cetera. So we think two things. The principal impact our arms business, although other aspects were impacted, but the principal impact was academic.

[00:38:37] Major academic medical centers across the world, particularly the US and Europe, closing abruptly two or three weeks.

[00:38:45] And so we know that no one there sorry that that happened in retrospect, that that was that wasn't a thoughtful response on their part. Of course, they did understand this virus very well. And now that they do and now that they see the impact of that, we're quite confident that the academic medical centers have made arrangements and the very structure, how they work, how the PPE to how they stagger shifts, how they utilize fluids, et cetera, that they'll be able to withstand this this apparent and already increase in the incidence of infection.

[00:39:22] So we don't think they're going to have a major dislocation again. And they'll they'll all take a deep breath. We don't know what I'm about to say. We don't know. But I would be very surprised.

[00:39:38] Again, given the education that everybody has about the importance of math and social distancing and being careful who you hang out without sort of hanging around without sort of work and staying home and you're sick, all of these things, I would be surprised if five small biotech companies and large pharma companies shut portions of their sites for any meaningful period of time, if at all. So I don't overstate it.

[00:40:09] I mean, I thought right now and of course, we are in the midst of the second wave of the second wave of the first wave and a new second wave for sure. We still think we're going to exit the year pretty much at a at a at a historical run rate for research models, both products and services that China will be strong and services will be strong in the US and Europe, which would be beleaguered by covid will not be. And we think it's highly unlikely that there'll be a major sort of I mean, unless there's a major shutdown across these sites, which we can't imagine what the rationale would be given the learning curve that we all have in all these institutions have has had so highly unlikely to be very helpful.

John Kreger

[00:40:57] Thank you.

Operator

[00:41:01] Your next question is from the line of Eric Coldwell with the.

Eric Coldwell

[00:41:06] Thanks very much. He mentioned the academic share gains, said particularly strong there. I'm curious if you could talk about what's driving share gains within that client base versus competition, number one. Number two, you you highlighted that there were some stock ups, I think, specifically in Europe as institutions came back online, hoping you can talk a little bit about how those stock ups impacted the quarter and what's the knock on effect of that? How does that lead to future growth, future comps? How does that really play out in the academic marketplace? Thanks very much.

James Foster

[00:41:45] So the stocking up is as a result of clients being sort of out of business and working for some period of time and getting back to work and wanting to repopulate colonies and begin their internal work as quickly as possible. Number one, it's challenging to do a number one. That's not something that you continuously do. So I don't think that's a continual process. I think that they stock up to get back to some steady state of operations that they were in prior to covid. So we're happy to have it. We geared up for that, by the way, Eric.

[00:42:24] So we purposely prepared for that because we anticipated that there'd be this kind of pent up demand and it would have been very frustrating for our clients if we said, well, you know, we reduced our animal colonies during the during the second quarter because business was slow and we just simply can't provide those animals to.

[00:42:43] So it was as anticipated. The academic chicanes was quite it's quite interesting. So you have you have several things going on. You have academic medical centers that did some things internally that, you know, we obviously would say that are necessary. So they would do a lot of the scale up of the genetically engineered model colonies themselves, both in the molecular mode, the molecular biology and the actual production on their own. And we would say that's a parochial way to run your academic institution. And we do that every day and we do that in a much larger scale than you. And we can do that at a lower price point and we can deliver the animals to you and some sort of Just-In-Time basis whenever you need them. To be weekly, could be monthly, could be daily, so we've demonstrated that now they're getting used to it. Wow. So we have a bunch of people and a bunch of space breathing animals for our work because we want to start things of studies immediately. And we've seen we've seen that we haven't we haven't done that. They also some of these academic institutions had their own colonies of specialty strains that Dr X had developed some years ago or whatever for whatever therapeutic area Dr X or Y was working on. And they just got used to, again, being parochial and and housing those colleagues. And so that's also a silly use of this space and pretty risky because I don't think they have the biosecurity environment to breed animals and keep them pristine. And if they have some sort of internal outbreak, they can really hurt themselves.

[00:44:31] So, again, they had to they actually outsourced those colonies to us and we have them. And on the GM side, they outsource the breeding work and the microbiology work to us. And we have it. I can't tell you that nobody will bring it back in-house because there's a fair amount of parochialism. But I can tell you that. We're getting just that the workers were retaining the work, we're getting into that to work and we're getting a lot of feedback from clients saying we're so appreciative that you're that you're up and running. We didn't realize how seamless this would be to you to do the work at your site and provide the animals to us at our site. And we actually don't feel like we've given up control. And as we've probably discussed with you and everyone else on this line up so many times, the principal thing that gets in the way of outsourcing for academic or pharma or biotech clients is this perceived loss of control over whatever mostly time this stuff has to be down the hall or across the hall. And I think we've demonstrated now for years now that that's that's that's kind of an anachronistic view of the world and and isn't necessary and isn't a smart way to work. So we're quite confident that our academic share opportunities, which we've been actually working for years, is and will continue to accelerate because we've demonstrated this pretty unique value that we can provide them and we would anticipate that that should continue to grow.

Eric Coldwell

[00:46:08] Jim, that's a really excellent detailed discussion. And I don't mean to overly parse the semantics, but this your discussion sounded more like penetration into existing accounts as opposed to perhaps taking share from other providers servicing those accounts. And maybe it's a combination of both. But to me, that sounded more like a penetration opportunity, selling new things that were done in-house to existing clients. Is there also anything potent where you're taking share from other providers?

James Foster

[00:46:42] I think I think it's both. I think what we heard from our clients, this is just our perception is that particularly when covid hit, they were disappointed in some of our competitors ability to get the animals to them, to price to provide services, to provide services to them or indeed even be open. And and as far as I know, you know, because you know as well, some of our competitors, while, well, good competitors, have a limited geographic footprint. So we asked my competitors with, you know, a couple of sites where we have a dozen or more sites. And so it's one of those sites was closed even for a short period of time. And that was one of was more proximal to the clients. That would be a disruption in service. And so for sure, we again, we exemplified what we've said for years, which is that, you know, we have this big international infrastructure and you can count on it even during tough times like covid or a hurricane or tornado or whatever. So, yes, we definitely got to demonstrate that. And we heard that from clients with regard to specific competitors that who weren't able to support them, in some cases, competitors who had the lion's share of the work. They kind of called the sheepishly and said, I know we don't do work with you, but we're stuck. Can you help us? And then, of course, the legacy of that is that we get some or all of the work going forward. I think it's both. I think it's probably actually more sheer penetration of work that was done in-house at the clients, which is actually in some ways more exciting because that wasn't available to anyone. That was just, as I said before, this kind of internal historic ethos where they said, man, we just got to do the work ourselves. And this has been a disruptive to that thought process.

Eric Coldwell

[00:48:42] Jim, thanks very much. Impressive results. Good luck with the future.

James Foster

[00:48:46] Thanks.

Operator

[00:48:50] Your next question comes from the line of Tycho Peterson with JPMorgan.

Tycho Peterson

[00:48:55] Hey, good morning, Jim. Question on DSA, actually, till you find the milestone that you received, I'm just curious if your discussions are shifting more toward embedded milestones in future work. And then it looks like, you know, another infectious diseases are helping drive safety assessment. And I'm wondering, you know, would you say if you could just talk about the percentage of bookings and, you know, covid tailwinds and how you think about the burn of that work, the climate related work for desexed?

James Foster

[00:49:24] So I don't think we said in the prepared remarks this time, maybe we did. So we want to be careful to say that we are really pleased and proud to be doing so much covid work for so many clients. I think that some drugs and vaccines, hopefully we get to market. We will probably have worked on. So we're proud of that. It's it's definitely some incremental revenue across multiple business streams, including including safety, maybe particularly safety. So pleased to have it. It's just not a meaningfully large number. So we just want we just want to be clear about that. And I think that's actually a pretty good thing that that business is still so strong across so many different therapeutic areas and therapeutic modalities with a slight enhancement from covid. And by the way, we try to get covid clients priority when we do the work and the DSA stuff, and particularly about discovery, milestone work and particularly the milestone that actually paid out. Again, we try to be very flexible in listening and be open to the notion that a client wants to work with us in a milestone basis. I wouldn't say we like it or don't like it. We don't necessarily pursue those types of deals. If a client wants it and we think it's a drug, we think we think the molecule that has products because we have deep scientific capabilities and we can use to analyze these things. Well, now we're open to taking a smaller amount of money up front and a larger amount of money going forward. For some clients, that's just a necessary way that they want to work.

[00:51:21] And if we don't work with them, they'll go to the competition. Sometimes we let them do that. Sitting on who the client is and what they do with the molecule is. But we are open to we have a small number of those deals. So we don't overstate it. We're happy with them. Obviously, we help them out. Don't pay out some well, some won't. This one did. And that's obviously a really positive thing. Will that client come back and want to do another deal with us with a milestone? Probably that worked out really well for both of us. Doesn't mean we'll do the milestone deal if you don't like the particular structure. So I'm not sure it necessarily necessarily portends more of that work to come, but we are open to it. But I want to be clear that because I know that some people find the milestones, the concern with regard to our panel and our business structure. And so I think, as I say, the majority of our work is you pay us really well with our services up front. We do the work. And you passed with a small number of them, sort of you pay you pay us as we both go together. And it's that both go together portion that's it's critical because we definitely endear ourselves to our clients who think of us as having some skin in the game and literally being a partner with them. And for those clients where that's important, we're likely to be more open to it.

Tycho Peterson

[00:52:51] Ok, and then on manufacturing biologics, obviously, you doubled your capacity. I know it's filling up quickly. Are you able to just give us an update on where you are in terms of that capacity being filled and how you think about that, that for next year?

James Foster

[00:53:04] Yeah, it's a very, very big site, Tiko, and so it will be a few years, I hope, faster, but we have a few years before that so that I mean, the business is growing very quickly. So that's a good thing. You know, there's a causal relationship between the growth rate of that business and available capacity. And while we had a good year and biologic last year, it was not as good because we were capacity constrained in addition to that big Pennsylvania side, which is kind of the principal driver of growth. We did have incremental space at several other sites that we had in Europe, not particularly Ireland and Germany. And we would continue to probably add space, certainly in those two sites kind of continuously and be very thoughtful and prepared to make sure that well in advance of when we think we will max out in Pennsylvania to add a substantial amount of incremental space because so we can stay ahead of it. It's a pretty good sized by biotech client support point of view. We have a big, big scientific infrastructure, so a sort of expanding around. That would be a smart thing to do than, you know, a totally new site elsewhere. We also have a small biologies component in Massachusetts, which obviously is close to Cambridge based and Boston based biotech companies. So capacity is in very good shape right now and certainly will be for 2021.

Tycho Peterson

[00:54:38] Great, and then just lastly, hop off to him, I'm wondering if you're willing to comment on twenty one at all. I know you don't normally at this time, but a lot of your peers have at least talked qualitatively. The streets got you going just under 10 percent extra, able to talk at all about how you're thinking about the set up for next year.

James Foster

[00:54:56] I think all I would say about 20 one, because it is pretty much. So for us, we usually do it during our February call, which is when we will do it again and give you greater clarity. I think what I would say now just kind of directionally is.

James Foster

[00:55:21] We don't see any indications that the current demand curve pretty much across the entire portfolio will be any different if the funding.

[00:55:43] But for that, those companies have a lot of time to work, not just in covid, but outside of covid cell and gene therapy, being a big driver of growth, this outsourcing thing that I was just talking about earlier with one of your colleagues, I think that that will hold us in good stead because we'll see more outsourced work. Obviously, we have a good company, I hope, with the second quarter of our mess. So I think I think that that should be beneficial for us. Hopefully we see the ability to to install more units with microbial that with which have been held up because of our inability to get to our clients. But the overall demand for. Our services across the portfolio should be should be consistent, so that should give you a good sense of at least where we think the top line directly is moving. OK, thank you so.

Operator

[00:56:46] Your next question comes from the line of Robert Jones with Goldman Sachs.

Robert Jones

[00:56:52] Great, thanks for the question, yeah, Jim. Clearly, you know, Arms is probably the one segment this year that, you know, was a little volatile because the covid, I think, you know, manufacturing support in DSA, you know, held its own, fared pretty well. You know, certainly this quarter seems like things are getting back to normal across all three segments. Yeah. If I think about the margin opportunity from here for those businesses, you know, assuming things hopefully stay relatively normal as we as we look forward, you know, manufacturing support and arms specifically, you know, performing very well already above the long term guidance. You know, from a margin standpoint, could you just maybe help us think through where the margin opportunity could be on the forward across the businesses, but I guess in particular as it relates to manufacturing support and arms?

James Foster

[00:57:40] So, David, let's take that.

David Smith

[00:57:43] Yes, so while James already mentioned that we don't want to get into too much detail about Twenty twenty one, because that's not our normal cadence, what we would say about the margin is that we are still, of course, focusing on achieving that 20 percent. And this year we expect to be very near it. We still believe there is potential to go beyond the 20 percent. That is something that we've made public before and we still stand by that statement. But at this stage, I think it would be too premature to get into detail. But I would say that there were two key drivers that we had outlined back in September last year at our investor conference, one of which was the TSA. And we've seen in Q4 a 240 basis point increase, Q1 over Q1 was 340, Q2 over Q2 to 10 in this quarter. We've seen another 310 basis point increase. So we are now getting into the zip code of that sort of mid 20s with DSA. So we're obviously very pleased with that. We had called out that the way we got there was through integrating our acquisitions, generating synergies from those acquisitions, eliminating redundancies and just leveraging on the staff capacity that we have. The second driver that we've called out is leveraging our unallocated corporate costs. And over the last several years, we've been bringing that down about 50 basis points as a percentage of revenue and continuing to do that into this year as well, getting the leverage from the sort of way we built our backoffice units. So, yeah, I guess we'll see more in in February in terms of the specifics as to where we think we would be going next.

Robert Jones

[00:59:26] Ok, great. I appreciate that, thanks, David.

Operator

[00:59:30] Your next question comes from the line of Aaron Wright with Credit Suisse.

Erin Wilson Wright

[00:59:36] Changed in terms of your view on the acquisition and partnership opportunities and this is the pandemic, and would you say the pipeline is larger or versus a year ago or what are you seeing out there from a pipeline standpoint? Thanks.

James Foster

[00:59:54] So we're really enthused about the strategic partnership strategy that we have, and we have nine deals across a whole host of cutting edge technologies from artificial intelligence to next generation sequencing and on and on.

[01:00:12] And they're they're wonderful relationships to actually do living due diligence on these on these companies, some of which we for sure will buy.

[01:00:24] And we will have really in-depth knowledge of how the businesses operate responsibly out of clients, how robust the technology is. And we expect that to buy some of them. We expect that they will give us a competitive advantage because most of these technologies are unique and highly proprietary. So there's a lot of those. So we have nine signs. We probably have an equal number and a conversation. And, you know, pretty far along some stage, some some some early discussions. So, you know, we probably will have a universe kind of on a consistent, ongoing basis of 20 years. So these all kinds and some of them, well, some of them will fail. Some of them will continue as as joint marketing relationships and some of them will be will the acquisitions. So so that's that's a really strong source. I would say that the pipeline to straight up M&A is is remains quite good. I would say most of the sellers of private equity firms, which means that all of the companies are for sale. At some point you have to try to get in sync. From a timing point of view, I can make a generalization. Well, what our expectations are with regard to margins, because as in the asset and the competition for that asset, but we you know, we we feel that we have refined methodology to value these businesses. And we have a strong balance sheet right now with reducing leverage. Our leverage has come down, I think, to the mid 2s. We have a bunch of conversations going on now, as we always do, across several different products and services across different parts of our portfolio. I would say, even though you didn't specifically ask us that, none of the things we're looking at are very large.

[01:02:21] I'd say a couple of modest size and some are small, but they all would very much improve and enhance the quality and competitive strength of our portfolio. We have no artificial goals to buy a certain number of companies or to add a certain amount of revenue. But we do have a very strong strategic goal to continue to grow the portfolio. And we think that we don't just think we know that our portfolio, aggressive in particular, has become our principal distinct competitive advantage. So we want to continue to to enhance that advantage.

Erin Wilson Wright

[01:02:57] Okay. Thank you. Sure.

Operator

[01:03:01] Your next question comes from the line of Elizabeth Anderson with Evercore ISI.

Elizabeth Anderson

[01:03:11] This is a manufacturing operations were helpful in talking to digitalization in the new Pennsylvania side as we move forward. Is there any other puts and takes there that we should think about or in terms of using that three to. No, sort of like a like run rate number to go forward with at this point?

James Foster

[01:03:33] I probably would be careful because the Q3 numbers, since it was exceptionally strong quarter, but you know that this is a market that's probably low double digit growth. We have to close the business in, you know, the bow. I think both of these both of these businesses have the capability to continue to grow a low double digit rates. We don't sort of, you know, sort of break them out. I think the market dynamics are really strong for both of them. I think covid enhances it more for both of them. I think selling gene therapy enhances it. Even more than that, I think are passing biologics absolutely. Has meaningfully increased our prominence in that space.

[01:04:24] I think our expanded manufacturing capability, the M&A that we've done, the new new pieces of equipment, software enhancements that we've added to our microbial businesses has has made us a leader in bacterial contamination and detection.

[01:04:48] And so, yeah, the I don't know if you want to lock on to any particular quarterly run rate, because, as we say, almost every quarter we don't have a linear business. We like we like you all to look at our business on an annual basis. I think I would like to call it on an annual basis has been quite accurate for the last few years. But we think that we have a strong market demand and the right infrastructure to continue to take advantage of market demand and to take share across both of those markets. So we would expect manufacturing, which obviously has an exhilaratingly high operating margin and very high growth, top line third quarter to continue to be a really strong business for us for a long time.

Elizabeth Anderson

[01:05:37] But that's very helpful.

Operator

[01:05:42] Your next question comes from the line of one, Evan Daniel with Bank of America.

Unidentified Analyst

[01:05:51] Follow up on the M&A pipeline as we look into the pipeline. Are you focusing on service oriented assets or what is your point of view on the numerous technology oriented assets that are out there trying to disrupt the drug discovery, clinical development space? I mean, given your addition of George through the board and his prior experience and information technology, should we expect Charles River to become more involved on the technology side of things?

James Foster

[01:06:20] I think you should expect Charles River to continue to utilize data in more impactful ways, both to operate our business more efficiently, to connect with clients more efficiently, to design better studies with hopefully better outcomes for our clients and to hopefully use all of that data to accelerate the work that we do for our clients. So, yes, we have both products and service businesses that we're looking at. I don't think we have a preference for wine, even though our business is you know, we our lineage is a product and our current portfolio is principally services that must be 75 or 80 percent services right now. Of course, he Cancellara Solaro product businesses are extremely high growth and good operating margins.

[01:07:11] So the animal business is the microbial business as the Avon business. And so we're good at product, we're good at driving efficiency in manufacturing and delivery of those products. But also we have obviously a larger and significant service component where I also think we've done a very good job in driving efficiency and better connectivity with our clients.

[01:07:34] So we're looking at both. We don't we haven't sort of sought one out over the other. There are definitely some products, businesses that would like to add and hopefully will. And there is probably more opportunity in the service just to just to put a punctuation on.

Unidentified Analyst

[01:07:54] Thank you, Jim. Congrats on the quarter. Thanks.

Operator

[01:07:58] Your next question comes from the line of Dan Brenin with UBS.

Daniel Brennan

[01:08:06] So microbial solutions part, I know that business has been a little more impacted due to covid, as you talked about, any could you could you maybe give us a little more color on the extent of that impact? How much is that hampering growth? Any color about kind of the rate of improvement that we could potentially see as we go forward?

James Foster

[01:08:25] Yeah. So, you know, it's a tough one to call an extremely well-run business with really terrific demand. And it's it's been as the business has been as strong as we've seen it. You know, we have these three product product lines that all of which I think there's a meaningful demand for, as I said a moment ago, selling gene therapy and covid have definitely enhanced the demand. You know, we sell these systems that have reagents or cartridges associated with them. So it's got this razor, razor, razor blade capability or structure. And I think that that aspect of it continues unabated for systems that are out there. And so, you know, people continuously need to use these reagents as they do testing to see whether the drugs have been contaminated. What's the source of the contamination is so it's a steady business, highly profitable business with with, I think, good growth metrics.

[01:09:32] We have a fair number of systems, mostly large systems that are very complicated, where we usually go in and do an install.

[01:09:41] People go in, our people go into the client, and the client has to work with us for some period of time to understand it, understand the software and understand how to qualify the system. Put on regulatory.

[01:09:56] And so we have we have two issues now. One is that sites are closed and sites are just closed or sites are closed to outside people. And so we as we just reported in the third quarter, we have some of those sites are closed, open. And we we were able to work out virtual installs, some clients for some of the less complex systems, particularly for clients that understood them. But you hit a little bit of a wall there. I do think that out of necessity, in my analogy, would be that the FDA is auditing childcare. So and the USDA's auditing the childcare facilities. Clients are auditing offices virtually, which is something they've never done before. And they probably don't like it. But that's the way we have to do business or R&D development grinds to a halt. So I do think that in the I'm not going to say likely or unlikely event, I don't know, I'm assuming that the sites that we hope will open don't or target so get so red hot that they just don't allow outsiders in. And the clients really need out there to make sure that what they manufactured is is safe enough to be sold to the clinical trials or to end this market, that I'm confident that both we and them in concert will figure out a way increasingly to virtually do this. It will be it will feel less elegant and more awkward and probably take longer, but it's possible. So we're working on that real time to provide a simple solution. And and I think those clients need it more, hopefully will figure out a way. I don't want to give a prognosis on what I think will be past that, because it's impossible and it's the only remaining legacy, a manageable one, I might add, but. The only remaining legacy kind of headwind legacy from covid, which we're delighted with, that we're moving so well, but still with this.

Daniel Brennan

[01:12:12] Ok, thanks, Jim.

Operator

[01:12:16] Your next question comes from the line of Patrick Donnelly with Citi.

Patrick Donnelly

[01:12:24] You know, it's been one of the big beneficiaries of some of the covid work, just talk about how you're prioritizing some of that work versus what's in the portfolio. And then also just kind of thinking about that over the next few quarters. You know, you generally just going to see some of the early work and that fades as you get more towards the vaccine commercial process. Just trying to think about the durability of some of those telling.

James Foster

[01:12:46] I let the summit and I have a delay, the first few words of everybody's question, so what did you what was the question that was going to the safety side just around some of the covid work, the durability just given.

Patrick Donnelly

[01:13:00] You guys tend to be a little on the earlier side in terms of seeing some of the rounds. Just wondering as we go through the next few quarters how that trends.

James Foster

[01:13:07] Yeah. So I just want to emphasize the fact that it's a subtle, relatively minor amount of revenue. I think it's more about the pride than the financial impact. Yes. These drugs and vaccines that get into the clinic will have to have been safety tested first. They don't have to do it with us, but lots of them are. So we're seeing the benefit of that, a pretty, pretty healthy number of drugs and vaccines in development, many of which aren't in the clinic yet. So. So without getting too specific, we still are enjoying some of the benefits of that. And we'll continue to to I think it's so minor and so subtle that these drugs hopefully move through the clinic and get approval into the market. And I think it'll only be around for a certain number of them. I mean, you know, assuming they're effective covid therapeutics, I don't know how many one needs. Right. Or effective vaccines. I don't know how many. So I so unless unless effective drugs or vaccines are elusive and none of these things work and they just keep making new ones and having more shots on goal, I think we sort of whatever minor positive impact we're getting, we sort of move beyond that. I don't think it will be discernible. I think our business is so big now that this is a pretty modest part of what we do. And even if even safety, which, of course, is our biggest business. So as we said before, happy to have the work yet we're happy to do the work as long as it's available. We probably will go through that through some period of time.

Patrick Donnelly

[01:14:57] Ok, thank you, Joe.

Operator

[01:15:01] Your next question comes from the line of Jack Meehan with me from Research.

Jack Meehan

[01:15:09] Good morning. Hey, Jim, there's been some discussion around some supply chain constraints when it comes to non-human primates just being shipped around. I was curious if you've seen any of that and how you manage through it.

James Foster

[01:15:28] So an important part of research and a whole host of areas, particularly for large molecules, and have to model that's been employed for years. Supply sources are. Pretty much external, and they're coming from places like China and Mauricio's, Cambodia and Vietnam, and so we work really hard to have multiple supply sources from multiple geographies and multiple suppliers within those geographies and have close working relationships with them to ensure exceptional veterinary oversight and and supply numbers that are consistent and possibly and hopefully always well in advance of when we need these animals because it's such an important resource.

[01:16:26] And so we we have always worked really hard at ensuring that supplies of supply overall supply, the numbers have ticked up over the last few years. So more suppliers are necessary and we feel really good about our supply situation. I would like to have certainly a sufficient number of animals to the balance of this year and well into next year. And it's it's a continual dialog with the suppliers to try to match the supply with what we anticipate need will be based on what we hear from our clients. But I think we're doing very well with sourcing and.

Jack Meehan

[01:17:11] Thanks, Jim. Sure.

Operator

[01:17:15] Our final question comes from the line of George Hill with Deutsche Bank.

George Hill

[01:17:20] Yeah, good morning, guys, and thanks for taking the question. I'll keep this brief as it relates to kind of the cost reductions, the margin improvement as a result of covid, some of it, I'm sure has to be temporary. Have you guys kind of quantified how much of the cost basis comes back as what kind of resumes to normal versus how much you think is a permanent improvement? And then maybe, I guess kind of I don't know. You're not talking about Twenty twenty one, but what should the next margin target look like?

James Foster

[01:17:48] We'll take that question. Yes, so I'll cover both the revenue and the temporary cost reduction.

David Smith

[01:17:54] So, you know, when we sort of spoke to you in May, we thought that we could have a revenue impact as high as 250 million in a sort of downside case. When we spoke in August, we felt good about what we saw in Q2, that we will reduce that down to 100 million. And now with the strong Q3 result, we got that down to 70 million headwind. And of course, as you know, that's mainly in research models, a little bit to do with microbial and the inability to get the instruments installed. So. When we look at the temporary cost reductions, that's also come down, when we last spoke, we said 14 million and we're still holding to that 40 million. The majority of those cost savings came in Q2. What I what I can share is that the amount in Q4 is going to be about half that of what we saw in Q3. So that's beginning to tail off now in terms of the temporary cost reductions. Of course, as we bleed into Twenty twenty one, we may still see some benefits in terms of less travel than we used to do. But by and large, much of those cost reduction initiatives are now behind us. So in terms of your question, in terms of headwinds as we go in, clearly, clearly, there's a little headwind still legacy from Q2 where most of those savings took place. But broadly speaking, we're exiting with with the exception of travel, much of it now behind us.

George Hill

[01:19:26] Thank you.

Todd Spencer

[01:19:29] Great, thank you for joining us today on this morning's conference call. We look forward to speaking with you at several upcoming investor conference. This concludes the conference call. Thanks.

Operator

[01:19:39] Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, you may now disconnect your lines.