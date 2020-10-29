Merck KgaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) had a strong showing at its recent (virtual) Capital Markets Day event, setting out the latest set of medium-term growth drivers to 2022 and beyond. Overall, I came away with a fairly positive view of the company’s prospects going forward. The new targets in Life Science and Performance Materials were especially encouraging, and should provide a timely boost to numbers heading into 2021.

Based on the latest numbers, I think Merck is positioned for medium-term EPS outperformance relative to the sector. As such, I am not surprised that shares continue to trade at a relative premium at c. 44x P/E. However, I think further upside will depend on the success of key catalysts in the pipeline, such as TGFbeta for lung cancer. As I don’t see shares as especially undervalued, I am remaining on the sidelines.

€2bn Pipeline Target Underpins Healthcare Upside

At the event, Merck sized the potential contribution from new product sales at c. €2 billion in 2022, which suggests plenty of upside in the coming years. The bulk of the c. €2 billion sales contribution will come from Tepotinib, Bavencio, and Mavenclad, all of which also have the potential for “significant growth beyond 2022.” This contrasts with the base business, where sales are expected to remain flat until 2022, which is still positive considering the headwind from Glucophage VBP in China.

Source: Merck KgaA CMD Presentation Slides

Management did also highlight its cost control focus, but the fact that the company did not offer specific details on the margin profile of the division beyond 2020 likely indicates the pipeline remains the top priority. As there will likely be some skepticism around the lofty Healthcare pipeline targets, I believe the Bavencio launch and Mavenclad uptake could spring an upside surprise if Merck can deliver on these launches. Considering management’s strong track record on execution, having successfully protected the base business over the last few years, I am positive about the prospects.

Life Science Remains the Crown Jewel; Process Solutions the Key Driver

Within Life Science, Merck highlighted monoclonal antibody production as a key driver, with targeted growth of 11-15%/year to 2024. Meanwhile, the growth in new modalities was also guided to reach over 30%/year through 2024, which will, in turn, drive Process Solutions growth in the “low-teens.” In the near term, management also expects the bolus demand from COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics under development to boost growth.

Source: Merck KgaA CMD Presentation Slides

Meanwhile, EBITDA margins are expected to run at an above-market pace (similar to the target outlined at the 2019 Capital Markets Day). This contrasts with management’s stance on the FQ1 earnings call, where it had refrained from reiterating the 20-30bps annual margin expansion target for the division. It seems that the improving mix should allow for further margin expansion, outweighing growth investments across Asian distribution centers, viral vectors, and gene editing.

Improved Growth Outlook for Performance Materials

On the Semiconductor solutions side, management also sees strong demand, noting “more data leads to more chips,” which in turn, drives demand for the materials and services from Merck. In-line with the strength, the mid-term growth profile has been raised from 2-3% to 3-4% CAGR, on the back of mid to high single-digit % growth in Semiconductor solutions, offsetting a low single-digit % decline in display solutions. Meanwhile, surface solutions are also guided to produce low single-digit % growth. However, Merck is sticking with a c.30% EBITDA margin target despite the stronger top line, reflecting the need for investment in future growth initiatives.

Source: Merck KgaA CMD Presentation Slides

With regard to the Versum acquisition and synergy realization, the company highlighted that they remain ahead of schedule, closing fiscal 2020 with €5 million more cost synergies than originally anticipated. With the synergy target raised by a further c.10%, I expect more positives going forward.

Capital Allocation Update

On capital allocation, Merck no longer sees the need for transformational deals in size. Instead, management is favoring a “string of pearls” strategy, leveraging smaller acquisitions. Should the right opportunity emerge, however, management remains open to larger deals. Debt reduction is also a capital allocation priority, in light of the strong outlook, which is positive for shareholders. Finally, management will also continue to review the existing business structure, but considering the broad-based strength, I don’t see spinoffs or asset sales anytime soon.

Source: Merck KgaA CMD Presentation Slides

On the Sidelines Despite the Encouraging Growth Outlook

Bringing it all together, Merck sees slight to moderate organic sales growth in fiscal 2020, with sales in the range of €16.9-17.7 billion and EBITDA in the €4.45-4.85 billion range.

I am upbeat on the growth outlook and like the company for its exposure to exciting themes within technology and healthcare, along with a compelling pharma pipeline. I believe the valuation premium is justified, but further upside from these levels will depend on the success of key catalysts in the pipeline, which are likely years away. Hence, I am sidelined for now.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.