The opportunity to buy at a lower share price came soon after, and also in March 2020, when the shares traded as low as $121.

Insulet Corporation: Investment Thesis

Back in early October, 2019, with the share price at $162.83, I submitted an article laying out the investment case for Insulet Corporation (PODD) - in my article, "Insulet Corporation: Excellent Growth Prospects - Look For A Lower Entry Share Price." Subsequent to publication of that article, the share price trended lower to $142.19 by Nov. 5, 2019, before a long upward trend to $219.85 on February 2020. Courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic, the share price again fell below $150 for seven trading days in March 2020, hitting a low of $121.00 on March 18. Since then the share price has climbed above its February high to a new high of $255.39 on Oct. 14, 2020. Despite falls over the last couple of days the closing share price of $228.41 is still above February pre COVID-19 high of $219.85. At current share price I can only repeat what I said in October 2019,

Insulet Corporation (PODD) is unlikely to provide attractive rates of return over the next five years unless its P/E ratio remains well above the sector median. The company itself appears well managed with prospects for continuing strong revenue growth and improving margins. The shares, however, appear to be considerably overpriced at present... Part of the share price growth is undoubtedly due to the company starting to generate positive results after years of losses. But another likely cause of share price increases could be very temporary. Insulet has recently completed a new 0.375% Senior Convertible Note Offering redeemable in 2026, with most of the proceeds being used for early redemption of existing 1.25% Senior Convertible Notes redeemable in 2021. The company noted in its 8-K filing of September 3, 2019: "The terms of any repurchases of the 2021 Notes will depend on several factors including the market price of the Company’s common stock and the trading price of the 2021 Notes at the time of such repurchases. The consideration for any such repurchases may include cash, shares of the Company’s common stock, or a combination thereof. This activity could affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the initial conversion price of the Notes. The Company expects that holders of the 2021 Notes that sell their 2021 Notes in such repurchases may purchase shares of the Company’s common stock in the market to unwind their hedge positions in connection with such repurchases, which could increase the market price of the Company’s common stock and the initial conversion price of the Notes."(Note: Bolding by author)

An Update Of The Situation With The 2021 Notes

The early redemption of the whole of the 2021 notes (issued in September 2016) was completed in 2019 using cash from a new note offering and the issue of 1.875 million shares as per this excerpt from page 61 of Insulet's FY 2019 10-k filed with the SEC on Feb. 26, 2020.

1.25% Convertible Senior Notes - In 2019, the Company repurchased its $345.0 million principal amount ($312.0 million net of discount and issuance costs) 1.25% Notes for total consideration of $963.0 million comprised of $663.6 million in cash and $299.4 million representing the fair value of the 1.87 million shares issued. The Company allocated $642.3 million of the settlement to the fair value of the equity component and $320.7 million to the debt component, which resulted in an $8.7 million loss on extinguishment.

It has cost the company $663.6 million in cash and 1.87 million shares to repay the notes for which it originally received $345 million. At the same time, it should be recognized the company avoided significant shareholder dilution by issuing notes rather than shares to raise the required #345 million. The average share price in September 2016 was ~$42.45, so issue of the notes avoided an equity raise which would have required issue of ~8.13 million shares. Issue of 6.26 million shares (8.13 minus the current issue of 1.87 million) at current share price of $228.41 would have a value of ~$1.4 billion. This $1.4 billion compares to the $663.6 million in cash required as part redemption of the notes. That appears to be quite a good deal for shareholders.

Insulet: Historical And Projected Future Shareholder Returns

Table 1 - Insulet: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns, indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Insulet were all positive for eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the past five years and holding to the present. The average yearly rates of return range from 30.6% for investor A to 69.7% for investor F. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results, they are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Oct. 28, 2020. In considering which investor in Table 1 has achieved the best investment returns, we must take into account not only the percentage rate of return but also the "duration" of the investment. Investor F has the highest rate of return at 69.7%, and the investment has grown by $5,639, from $3,000 to $8,639. If Investor F continues to hold but Insulet share price remains around current levels, the percentage rate of return will decrease the longer the shares are held, due to the effect of duration. Investor D's average yearly rate of return at 56.7% is lower than that of Investor F. But due to duration, Investor D's investment has grown by $19,660, over three times the growth in Investor F's investment. Of course, Investor D has had their funds tied up since Q2 2016. Investor F has likely had their funds invested elsewhere between Q2 2016 and Q4 2018. But those funds would have required rates of return ~50% to match Investor D's investment performance. Long duration coupled with high rates of return are very powerful allies for investors. Next, I look at the potential future returns for an investment in Insulet at current share price level. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

Undertaking exercises to determine the current value of a stock is a waste of time when the market continually provides the only current value that matters when it comes to buy a stock. The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price - the only way. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Prices

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS, and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific. Such factors include perceived quality of a stock, Warren Buffett or another well-known investor acquiring or disposing of a position, an event such as Brexit or the COVID-19 pandemic, expected future earnings growth for the stock, and the state of the economy, now and in the future.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of, and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Insulet: Analysts' EPS Estimates

Table 2.1 below reflects analysts EPS estimates around the time of my previous article in October 2019.

Table 2.1 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates Current At October 2019

Table 2.2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates Current At October 2020

Table 2.2 shows actual EPS for FY 2019 of $0.28, which compares to the October 2019 estimate of $0.25. Analysts' consensus EPS estimate for 2020 has shrunk from $0.83 at October 2019 to $0.36 at present. That can be explained by COVID-19 impact. It's a little more difficult to explain subsequent EPS estimate reductions: 2021 down from $1.79 to $1.22, 2022 down from $2.39 to $2.04, and 2023 down from $3.42 to $2.95. As discussed above under the DGI+ Club approach, EPS growth is one of the elements determining share price growth. Based on Table 2.1 and 2.2 estimates Insulet's rate of future EPS growth is fairly uncertain. Uncertainty equates to risk, and as discussed below, increased risk should be matched by an expectation of above average rate of return potential. I would think perhaps around 15% per year return for Insulet might be appropriate. The other element determining share price growth is the P/E ratio.

Insulet: P/E Ratio Projections

Table 3 Detailed Financial History And Projections

Insulet's current P/E ratio is 601.08 as shown in Table 3 above. Apart from providing historical data, Table 1 allows for modeling the impact of different target rates of return on projected P/E ratios. In Table 3 the target rate of return has been set around 15% per year through end of 2024. The table projects required future share prices to achieve that return out to 2024. Table 3 incorporates EPS estimates per Table 2.2 above, and the future projected P/E ratios are derived from the EPS estimates and share price projections. Table 3 shows, based on analysts' consensus EPS estimates, and a target 15% rate of return, P/E ratio can be expected to reduce from the current 601.08 (line 57) to 110.68 by end of 2024 (Line 66). Analysts' estimates only extend to end of 2024 so I have limited the projections to end of 2024. Beyond that date, the P/E ratio will continue to decline, so long as the yearly EPS growth rate is higher than the target share price growth rate. In Table 3 (lines 61 and 66), the EPS growth rate reduces by 58% from 67.2% for 2022 to 27.8% for 2024, but the P/E ratio only reduces by 28% from 153.34 to 110.68 over the same period. If the decline in EPS growth does not slow and remain above 15% in the long term the P/E ratio will likely remain higher than reasonable in the long term. So, the EPS growth rate needs to remain strong in the long term, or expectation for target return must be cut. Table 3 allows me to model for a target P/E ratio at end of 2024 of say 35.0. The results are shown in Table 3A below (some of the lines are hidden to save repetition of data unchanged from Table 3.

Table 3A - Alternative Target

Table 3A shows if the P/E ratio at end of 2024 was projected at 75.0 instead of the 110.68 per Table 3, the target rate of return would need to reduce from 15% to ~5%. I'm attracted to the company, its products, and the way it conducts its business. But if I accept the analysts' range of EPS estimates, the only way I can achieve my desired rate of return of return at lower ending P/E ratios is to target buying the shares at a lower share price.

Review of Equity For Insulet

Table 4

Comments on Table 4 are as follows -

Part 1 - EPS - Actual and Projections (lines 1 to 16)

Part 1 shows the transition of an early stage growth company from losses to profits in 2019. It then shows analysts' expectations of very strong future EPS growth.

Part 2 Share price (lines 21 to 27)

From 2016 to date, Insulet share price has increased by over 500% (line 27), resulting in very strong returns for shareholders, as illustrated in Table 1 above.

Part 3 Equity (lines 31 to 57)

Outstanding shares (lines 31 to 37) have increased by 5.2 million since 2016. This increase includes the 1.87 million shares issued in part redemption of the 1.25% notes. The balance of issues of 3.3 million are related to staff compensation. Net book value (equity) (lines 51 to 57) has grown by $0.2 billion since 2016, due mainly to the share issues for redemption of the 1.25% notes.

Part 4 Market Cap

Market value is 26.60 times book value. This is not surprising as the value of the company mainly derives from the present value of expected future earnings and cash flows.

Part 5 Debt metrics

Insulet currently has total debt of $910 million, which is mostly offset by cash of $844 million to give a net cash position of $66 million.

Insulet Corporation: Conclusions

Based on the closing share price of $228.41 on Oct. 28, 2020, and on analysts' consensus estimates, Insulet appears overpriced at present. At a significantly lower share price, Insulet could represent a valuable investment in a strong company with excellent growth prospects.

