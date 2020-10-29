So far, the third quarter of 2020 is shaping up to be the best quarter on record for social media stocks. After a rocky year that saw rates on advertising (which still contributes the lion's share of most social media companies' revenue) plummet, both Snap (SNAP) and Pinterest (PINS) have come back with a vengeance in Q3, posting their best quarters in recent memory.

Pinterest was buoyed by many of the same trends that sent Snap skyward: an increase in engagement from users overseas, a dramatic improvement in advertising, and a slimming down of expenses thanks to the remote-work environment that allowed profitability to clock in at record levels. After posting a broad beat to the top and bottom line in Q3, shares of Pinterest have soared more than 20% in after-hours trading.

Last quarter, I upgraded my view on Pinterest to neutral, counterbalancing the company's improving user trends and profitability against the weight of its rich valuation. While acknowledging that Pinterest has executed marvelously in a macro environment that has challenged many other companies to the brink, I still find it difficult to bite the bullet and go long on Pinterest. My personal view on the stock is that while the near term looks rosy, the longer-term outlook is still mired with several land minds.

In particular, here are the key long-term concerns I have on Pinterest:

Saturation in the U.S. The sky is still the limit for Pinterest in under penetrated overseas markets, but in the U.S., Pinterest is already approaching 100 million users (a good chunk of the U.S. population). Incremental net-new user adds in the U.S. have also begun to slow. Due to the fact that U.S. users generate substantially more revenue than their overseas counterparts, domestic saturation will mean revenue deceleration unless Pinterest can materially improve its International ARPUs relatively quickly.

The sky is still the limit for Pinterest in under penetrated overseas markets, but in the U.S., Pinterest is already approaching 100 million users (a good chunk of the U.S. population). Incremental net-new user adds in the U.S. have also begun to slow. Due to the fact that U.S. users generate substantially more revenue than their overseas counterparts, domestic saturation will mean revenue deceleration Pinterest can materially improve its International ARPUs relatively quickly. Shifting competitive landscape. I'm not really keen on investing in any social media platform because of how quickly trends and what's popular can change. Consider the fact that in under one decade, several generations have already determined Facebook (FB) is past the point of being "cool". (Facebook has only survived by buying its trendy successor Instagram, and by adding tertiary products like Marketplace and Workplace). Other upstarts like TikTok have emerged onto the scene in no time at all, and Pinterest has to continue fighting to remain relevant.

I'm not really keen on investing in any social media platform because of how quickly trends and what's popular can change. Consider the fact that in under one decade, several generations have already determined Facebook (FB) is past the point of being "cool". (Facebook has only survived by buying its trendy successor Instagram, and by adding tertiary products like Marketplace and Workplace). Other upstarts like TikTok have emerged onto the scene in no time at all, and Pinterest has to continue fighting to remain relevant. The graveyard of expired social media networks is vast. More to the point above... remember Vine, Yik Yak, MySpace, Friendster or even Google Plus? The first three names on this list, at least, were hot products for a moment. Which of us is prescient enough to say that in 5-10 years that Pinterest's core demographic will still be clinging to it as they are now?

And despite this, Pinterest continues to trade at a very rich valuation. After jumping to >$60 in after-hours trading directly after the earnings release, Pinterest trades at a $38.13 billion market cap. After netting off the $1.65 billion of cash on its most recent balance sheet, Pinterest's enterprise value is $36.48 billion. That represents a 18.6x EV/FY21 revenue multiple versus Wall Street's FY21 revenue consensus of $1.96 billion (+35% y/y; data from Yahoo Finance).

For a company that has still never turned out a GAAP profit, and competes in a very dynamic and shifting landscape, this is a very optimistic valuation. Pinterest trades right in-line with Snap (SNAP), which is trading just north of ~20x forward revenues - but both stocks have seen their revenue multiples advance from their typical low/mid-teens levels. To me, it's difficult to be certain of further upside when Pinterest is already trading so richly.

In my view, the best move is still to remain on the sidelines here. I'd rather miss out on gains in Pinterest rather than risk buying at peak levels.

Q3 download

We can now turn to the details on the latest earnings release from Pinterest that sent the stock to stratospheric levels.

Figure 1. Pinterest revenue trends Source: Pinterest Q3 earnings deck

The biggest callout in the third quarter is that - after a very rocky year that saw revenue growth flip flop between wildly different numbers - Pinterest saw its revenue soar 58% y/y to $442.6 million, dramatically overpowering Wall Street's much tamer expectations of $386.3 million (+38% y/y) by a twenty-point margin. This also represents a massive fifty-four point acceleration versus 4% y/y growth in Q2, which was driven by a compression in advertising rates.

The story here is very comparable to the numbers that Snap posted a week earlier (and we note here that Pinterest stock enjoyed two big bumps - once when Snap reported in anticipation of the strong Q3, and once again upon the actual release). Snap, too, saw substantial acceleration in revenue from 17% y/y growth in Q2 to 52% y/y growth in Q3, and also beat Wall Street's consensus expectations by more than twenty points. And like Snap, two twin drivers drove the acceleration: one, a continued rise in active users (particularly in the international segment), and a sharp recovery in ad rates.

As usual, the core metric that investors care most about is users. Pinterest notched a record of 442 million MAUs in Q3, up 37% y/y (a note here for comparison: Facebook currently has 2.7 billion MAUs, of which there are ~0.2 billion across the U.S. and Canada and ~2.5 billion in the rest of the world).

Figure 2. Pinterest user trends Source: Pinterest Q3 earnings deck

We do have to point out, however, that U.S. growth continues to be the concern. While U.S. MAUs are up 13% on a y/y basis (same growth rate as in Q2), Pinterest is carrying the tailwind of a 6 million net-new MAU add in Q2, but net-new adds in Q3 have reverted back to a slow 2 million pace. Given that ~85% of Pinterest's revenue is sourced from the U.S. (despite being only ~20% of the user base!), Pinterest's revenue growth hinges on its ability to continue expanding U.S. users. Judging by Facebook's combined U.S./Canada MAU base of 198 million, there is certainly still room for Pinterest to expand - but you could also argue that Facebook is more broadly applicable across demographics (Pinterest is strongest in the young/middle-aged women demographic, while Facebook is more broadly distributed) and that Pinterest may be reaching saturation. The 46% y/y growth in international growth is encouraging, but as of now the international base still isn't generating meaningful revenue compared to the U.S. (For comparison, Snap - which reports on a DAU basis, and not MAU - saw 7% y/y growth in North America users, 10% y/y growth in Europe, and 43% y/y growth elsewhere - a similar skew to Pinterest).

This quarter, however, it was the recovery in ad rates that drove revenue growth moreso than user growth. Global ARPU rebounded 15% y/y to $1.03, a four-quarter high that nearly matches ARPU in the prior Q4 (which is a seasonal high point due to holiday ads), driven especially by a 31% y/y rebound in the U.S. Perhaps even more meaningful to note is that after ad rates plummeted in Q1 and Q2 due to the coronavirus and companies pulling back marketing budgets, Q3's U.S. ARPU rebounded ~50% from those pandemic lows.

Figure 3. Pinterest ARPU trends Source: Pinterest Q3 earnings deck

In Pinterest's Q3 shareholder letter, however, the company laid out some observations about its users that may be concerning for future quarters' growth:

We’ve learned more about the users who began using Pinterest during the COVID-19 period. First, their engagement tends to increase when lockdown orders are in effect and wane when the orders are lifted. Second, they typically come to Pinterest for a specific purpose (e.g., building a home office) rather than for general inspiration. This means they tend to search more than older cohorts, a new-user trend that pre-dates COVID but that has accelerated since March. More searching on the platform raises the bar on serving relevant results (particularly more relevant ads), but search engagement also tends to have higher commercial intent, which represents a big opportunity for future growth, particularly as advertisers increasingly seek platforms that are able to deliver sales and conversions."

The concern here goes beyond user growth slowing down post-pandemic - that piece is almost certainly already a given, and priced into the stock. The more nuanced concern right now, however, is that Pinterest's current user activity is skewing toward these "high commercial intent" users that are generating more in ad revenues. Right now these users are a big benefit to Pinterest and likely responsible for a chunk of the company's 58% y/y revenue growth this quarter, but if this type of activity slows down post-pandemic, Pinterest may see deceleration in ARPU and revenue.

For now, Pinterest is still guiding for revenue to grow 60% y/y in Q4, representing a slight further acceleration versus Q3. Pinterest was able to channel its top-line strength in Q3 into profitability expansion.

In particular, as seen in the charts below, Pinterest achieved an eight-point reduction in both R&D spending and sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue:

Figure 4. Pinterest expense trends Source: Pinterest Q3 earnings deck

This helped Pinterest's adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, swing to positive $93 million (a positive 21% margin), despite being at just flat in the year-ago quarter. Pinterest's adjusted EBITDA even exceeded its peak in the fourth quarter of last year.

Figure 5. Pinterest adjusted EBITDA Source: Pinterest Q3 earnings deck

On a pro forma basis, Pinterest's EPS of -$0.13 did beat Wall Street's expectations of -$0.23. But we do note that the company still lost -$94.2 million on a GAAP basis, or a -21% GAAP net margin - reflecting the heavy cost of Pinterest's stock comp, which rose 42% y/y to $130.3 million in Q3.

Key takeaways

There are few bearish indicators that could rain on Pinterest's parade in the near term. User growth, ARPU growth (driven by ad recovery), and bottom-line execution are all trending in the right direction. Looking longer-term and acknowledging the inherent mutability of the social media space, however, I'm hesitant to go long on Pinterest when it is already trading at such rich valuation multiples. As I've noted with Snap as well, now is a good time to exercise caution on Pinterest.

