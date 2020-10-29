If Nike could be a good investment right now is especially depending on how many years someone is planning to hold the stock.

In January 2019, I covered Nike (NYSE:NKE) for the first time. Back then, I already called the stock overvalued (despite a bullish rating), and in the 22 months since the publication of the article, the total return for investors was more than 70%. In this article, I will call Nike overvalued once again and especially focus on the difference between business and investment and how to handle high quality companies that almost always seem to be overvalued but are a great investment over the long run.

(Source: Pixabay)

The following article will be split up in three parts, which are called “The Present” (including a business description, current quarterly and annual results as well as a description of the wide economic moat), “The Future” (including assumptions about future growth as well as an intrinsic value calculation), and “The Past” (including a look at past valuation multiples and the performance of Nike in past decades).

The Present

Nike, Inc. was founded in 1964 by Phil Knight as Blue Ribbon Sports and changed its name to Nike in 1971. The company had its IPO in 1980, and the main business activity is the design, development, and worldwide marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories. The company is selling products for American football, baseball, cricket, golf, tennis, volleyball, walking or wrestling. Nike is basically reporting in three different segments:

Footwear is the most important segment for Nike, and in 2020, the segment was responsible for 66% of revenue and generated $24,947 million in sales.

is the most important segment for Nike, and in 2020, the segment was responsible for 66% of revenue and generated $24,947 million in sales. Apparel is the second most important segment for Nike and was responsible for 31% of revenue and generated $11,042 million in sales.

is the second most important segment for Nike and was responsible for 31% of revenue and generated $11,042 million in sales. Equipment is the third segment that was only responsible for 3% of revenue and generated $1,305 million in sales.

(Source: Nike 10-K 2020)

North America is still the most important market for Nike and generating 41% of revenue ($14.5 billion). The second most important market is Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA region) which was responsible for 26% of total revenue (about $9.3 billion). In 2020, revenue in North America declined 8.9%, and revenue in Europe, Middle East & Africa declined 4.7%. The only region that could increase revenue in 2020 was Greater China. In 2020, Greater China was responsible for $6,679 million, and revenue could increase 7.6% compared to 2019. The fourth region is APLA (Asia Pacific & Latin America) which generated $5,028 million in revenue.

Nike is mostly selling its products by wholesale customers. This distribution channel is responsible for 65% of total revenue, and sales in 2020 were $23.2 billion. The second important distribution channel is Nike’s direct sale to consumers. In 2020, the company generated $12.4 billion in sales through this distribution channel, and the sales from this channel increased 5.3% in 2020. Nike has 338 stores in the United States (212 being Nike Brand factory stores) and 758 international stores (643 stores being Nike Brand factory stores).

When looking at the last quarterly results, revenue for Nike decreased 1%, but due to decreased selling and administrative expenses, the company could increase its bottom line 10%. While the last quarterly results are quite impressive – especially, when considering the macroeconomic circumstances – the results for fiscal 2020 were not so great. Revenue decreased about 4% compared to 2019, and net income declined even 37%, which is a pretty steep decline. But we have to assume that these declines are only temporary as Nike has not only a great business model with a wide economic moat – it also seems to be superior to most competitors.

Competition

Nike is competing with many other companies – especially with the two German companies adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF) as well as with Under Armour (NYSE:UAA). When looking at several different metrics, we see that Nike is superior in most categories – especially the high return on equity and return on invested capital as well as the high operating margin show the superiority of Nike’s business.

(Source: Author’s work based on numbers from Morningstar)

It seems pretty obvious that Nike has a wide economic moat, which is mostly based on the company’s brand name. According to Interbrand, Nike is among the top 15 most valuable brand names in the world, and Nike’s brand name was constantly growing during the last two decades. And if I may quote from my last article:

As I mentioned in several articles, the brand name by itself is not creating an economic moat. Only if the brand name is either increasing the willingness to pay a higher price or if the brand name is reducing search costs, we are dealing with a competitive advantage. In case of Nike, we see both elements. Without entering a discussion if Nike’s products are superior, the customers are willing to pay a higher price for Nike’s products as the brand name is synonymous for many customers with high quality. And the brand name is also reducing search costs as many customers will pick Nike shoes or a shirt over competitor’s products without really thinking about quality or price. Both elements combined lead to a higher revenue as more customers are willing to buy Nike’s products and are even paying a higher price for the products.

Aside from the brand name, the intellectual property rights are also worth mentioning. This includes design, graphics and other original works, which are copyright protected – the “Nike” and “Swoosh” trademarks are probably among the most valuable assets. And the moat is also stemming from cost advantages. Nike is not only market leader, but way ahead of its closest competitor – adidas. When ignoring adidas, Nike’s market share is about six times higher than the market share of all its competitors, and this creates cost advantages. The high expenses for creating new products as well as the expenses for marketing these products can be seen as high fixed costs the company has no matter how many products it sells. By selling much more products than competitors, these fixed costs can be reduced in relation to total revenue, which usually reflects itself in better margins.

The Future

When trying to calculate an intrinsic value for Nike, we can look at simple valuation metrics, which are telling us that Nike is overvalued. Currently, Nike is trading with a P/E ratio of 76 (using GAAP TTM numbers) and with a forward P/E ratio of 45. The stock is also trading with a price-sales ratio of 5.4 right now, which is the highest number at least since the early '80s (I don’t have numbers for the years after the IPO). And to make the picture of the four important valuation metrics complete, Nike is also trading with the highest price to cash flow ratio and the highest price to book value ratio (at least since 2000). Compared to competitors like adidas, Puma or Under Armour, Nike is also trading with the highest price-sales ratio and the highest price to book value ratio of these four stocks.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

But, to calculate an intrinsic value, we rather use a discount cash flow analysis. When looking at the long-term performance of Nike, revenue increased with a CAGR of 13.12%, and net income increased with a CAGR of 14.10% since 1980. While these are impressive growth rates, we also have to point out that growth slowed down in the last two decades. Since 2000, revenue increased with a CAGR of 7.38%, and net income increased with a CAGR of 7.67%. Since 2010, revenue increased with a CAGR of 7.04%, and net income increased only with a CAGR of 2.89%, but these numbers might not be representative of the real growth potential – especially in the last few years, net income lagged. For the next ten years, I think 7% revenue growth seems like a realistic estimate for Nike, which is in line with past growth rates as well as analysts’ expectations (analysts are expecting about 8% annualized growth over the next 10 years). Additionally, we can assume that Nike might be able to improve its margins by cutting costs – this might add another 2% growth to the bottom line, and finally, the share buybacks might also add about 2% growth. Hence, we can assume about 11% growth for the next ten years.

As basis for the calculation, we take the free cash flow of 2019 as the 2020 FCF was extraordinarily low and is not representative for Nike’s cash generating power, in my opinion. However, for fiscal 2021, I am a bit more cautious and will take only the free cash flow of the last twelve months (about $2 billion), and for 2022, we take $4.8 billion as FCF assumption. For perpetuity, I assume 6% growth (as always with wide moat companies). Using these numbers (and a 10% discount rate) leads to an intrinsic value of $95 for Nike. I consider my assumptions very optimistic, but the stock is overvalued nevertheless (by 35%), making me rather bearish on the stock.

The Past

In the last few weeks, there have been several articles about Nike – and only a few of them were bullish. Among Seeking Alpha authors, the sentiment about Nike is rather bearish. Wall Street, on the other hand, is much more bullish with 19 analysts being very bullish and 10 being bullish (among 34 analysts).

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

When reading these neutral or bearish articles and especially when reading the comments, the authors are usually criticized pretty heavily for the bearish view. These commentators simply don’t believe that there might be a bad time to buy Nike or also seem to think it is impossible that a high-quality company like Nike might produce negative returns for the shareholders over several years. But history is telling a different story.

Data by YCharts

After the peak in December 1982, it took about six years before Nike could reach the former highs again and declined as much as 75% in the meantime (the stock reached the bottom in the fall of 1984). This happened during a time where the overall market was running from high to high. And between 1997 and 2004, the picture was similar. It took about seven years before the stock could reach the 1997 high again – despite a bull market that was at least lasting until 2000.

(Source: Author’s work based on numbers from Facunda and Traderfox)

When looking at the years between 1982 and 1988, revenue increased every single year aside from 1987 when revenue decreased 18%. Net income fluctuated much more during this time, but in 1988, net income was twice as high as in 1982, and in 1989, net income was 240% higher than in 1982. And when looking at the entire decade, net income increased with an impressive CAGR of 35%. When looking at the years 1997 until 2004, we can see that revenue seemed to stagnate for some years, but actually revenue declined only in 1999 (8% decline) and could increase in all the other years, but growth was slower. Net income declined pretty steep in 1998 (50% decline), and it took until 2004 before Nike could reach the level of 1997 again.

In these two different timeframes (1982 until 1988 and 1997 until 2004), Nike was definitely facing some problems and growth slowed down (a little bit), but this could easily happen again. And extremely high price-sales ratios or extremely high price-earnings ratios have always been a warning sign. It is not particularly reassuring that Nike is currently trading at one of the highest P/E ratios in its history and especially price-sales ratio is at an all-time high (highest number since the early '80s).

Data by YCharts

And here, we have to differentiate between different “types of investors”. We have to look at the time for which a trader or investor is planning to hold the stock and we have to tell apart investors that are already holding the stock from people that are thinking about buying the stock. To understand my argument a little better, we will look at the 1997 peak of Nike and the following years. I will present four different charts that are basically showing what would have happened when somebody bought the stock at the 1997 peak and held the stock for three, five or ten years as well as the really long-term version of an investor that held the stock until now (not including dividends).

If someone would have held Nike for three years, it would have been a horrible investment with a loss of 55%. And especially compared to the overall market, Nike would have been a really terrible investment.

Data by YCharts

When looking at a hypothetical investor that held the stock for five years, Nike would still have been a horrible investment with a loss of around 20% after these five years and still underperforming the general market by almost 60%.

Data by YCharts

When looking at a 10-year investment (for most people a very long timeframe), the investment would be profitable with about 40% return (which is by the way a pathetic 3.3% annual return), but Nike would still have underperformed the overall market by almost 40%.

Data by YCharts

Only when investing for the long run, an investment in Nike would not only have been extremely profitable (1,250% return – resulting in 12% annualized return), but also with an impressive outperformance of the S&P 500, which gained only 329%.

Data by YCharts

I hope you understand now what I am trying to tell you. How you think about a stock like Nike right now must depend on your timeframe and what type of investors you are:

If you are a short-term investor (planning to hold Nike for only a few quarters or years), then you should run away screaming as the chances are extremely high that Nike will trade lower and you will lose money.

If you rather invest for shorter timeframes and bought Nike maybe a few years ago, it might actually be time to sell the stock and take profits.

If you are a long-term investor thinking about buying the stock, it might be wise to wait a little bit longer as the chance of getting lower prices is quite high.

If you are a long-term investor and if you are already owning Nike, I would hold on to the stock, but you should be prepared for some years where the investment will be “dead money”. However, over the long run, the investment will be extremely profitable.

Conclusion

Don’t get me wrong – Nike is a great business. But the question is, if we should buy the stock right now or if we should wait a few months or quarters and hope for lower prices. Nike is trading for extremely high valuation multiples and also seems to be overvalued when using a discount cash flow analysis. And especially short-term oriented investors might probably buy at the wrong time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.