The rather bullish picture presented by management to the public of Antero Midstream (AM) repeatedly gets interrupted by bearish signals from management. Further muddying the picture is a lack of a public press release about what may be a very embarrassing personal situation. Still, in the business world there is no substitute for total transparency. If that means "hanging the dirty laundry" in the full view of the public news channels, then so be it.

This management has a responsibility to all shareholders, not just institutions. In fact the smaller holders are likely to be the most loyal long-term holders according to a lot of research. Therefore, management should go out of its way to make sure those "buy and hold" shareholders are comfortable with this investment.

Source: Antero Midstream Filing September 2020.

Management of Antero Midstream filed the above with the Securities and Exchange Commission without comment. Investors noticed that the securities were sold to meet a previous personnel commitment with a charity. As noble as this cause may be, it is probably time for management to disclose the reasons for the periodic large sales in the filings.

On the one hand, management presents a bright future picture. On the other hand, stock is being sold to pay taxes and fund charities. Stock sales of any kind from management are an excellent reason for a transparent discussion. This is especially true when the "bright future" sales pitch is involved.

Management just raised the guidance when the third quarter was reported. EBITDA and free cash flow guidance have increased for the year. The distribution coverage was an excellent 1.3 for the quarter and the key long-term debt ratio remained at a very conservative 3.7 (unchanged from the second quarter). In short, business for this midstream could hardly be better while keeping the debt ratio to one of the more conservative numbers of all the midstream partnerships (or companies) I follow.

A similar event happened at ill fated Miller Energy (OTCPK:MILLQ). In this case, the CEO had to sell shares due to a margin call. Not much good happened to the company after that as the company ended up in reorganization.

Antero Midstream management needs to demonstrate both better personal control as well as a comprehensive picture of the future. Periodic large sales by management demonstrate a lack of confidence in the future whether or not that message was intended to be sent by management. The market will pick up on any lack of perceived confidence in the future to abandon the stock.

In this day and age, momentum stories appear to get the most attention from Mr. Market. Both the oil & natural gas industries as well as value stories are in the doghouse. This management has already defended the dividend numerous times. But sales of stock without a satisfactory explanation (even the old "I did not plan or I did not think) will cause some vacillation from those who do less than their full due diligence.

Who Cares About Fundamentals

In this case, the line of attack will become that payout of the midstream because that appears to be the weak spot in the eyes of the market.

Source: Antero Midstream Investor Presentation August 2020.

The market has rarely, if ever paid attention to the very low midstream leverage exhibited by this company. Management pointed out during the second quarter conference call that the debt ratio did not change from the first quarter. That lack of change occurred even though management repurchased shares while paying the dividend. Management maintained that debt ratio in the third quarter.

That still did not stop the questions about paying an unsupported dividend. There were repeated allusions to the dividend coverage being 1.0 for the quarter. There was a distinct lack of reference to the projected dividend coverage for the year. Therefore when management actions differ at all from the future picture, a jittery Wall Street will pick up on those differing actions to keep that stock in the doghouse. That is despite the fact that this management could exceed its cash flow modestly for a relatively long time before the debt load would approach anything resembling a problem that I have covered with troubled companies.

Source: Antero Midstream Investor Presentation August 2020.

The return of capital shown above is above average for the industry. That return of capital is enabled through the coordination with Antero Resources (AR) so that asset idle time is minimized. That coordination probably adds a couple of percentage points (at least) to the return on capital measure.

The latest attempt to make the market happy is the conversion from negative cash flow to free cash flow. The free cash flow is likely to last a couple of years as the industry recovers from the current downturn. In the past, Antero Resources successfully protected its cash flow with a hedging program and then grew volumes aggressively to take advantage of the larger operating size. That rapid growth may come to an end in the next fiscal year.

Since Antero Resources will not be growing at the historical pace the company grew at in the past, then the infrastructure requirements of Antero Midstream are lower. That forecast may change as Antero Resources continues to lower operating costs.

The increasing free cash flow should begin to limit some of the questions about the sustainability of the dividend. The continuing program of stock repurchases should also support the dividend.

Antero Resources Finances

Antero Resources has long come under intense questioning about the debt due. Many assumed that Antero Resources could not repay the debt due.

Source: Antero Midstream Investor Presentation August 2020.

It turns out that Antero Resources never had to repay the debt due. Instead the company raised money as shown above and then repurchased the debt at a discount. This led to the retirement of debt due as significantly less than face value cost to the benefit of shareholders.

In the third quarter management repurchased debt at an average discount of 13%. This pushed the debt erased by repurchasing at a discount past $200 million in savings. That has now made the 2021 bond maturities a non-issue because the amount remaining is a small fraction of the original issue.

The debt retirement finally led a brokerage firm to conclude that Antero Resources could, in fact, repay its debt. Mr. Market finally had to face the fact that there were several debt repayment options. Management happened to choose one that led to current shareholder profits.

Conclusion

Mr. Market was finally putting to bed any doubts about the viability of Antero Resources when the latest sale of Antero Midstream stock was revealed. These periodic sales by key officers are undermining the very positive outlook of Antero Midstream that should publicly prevail.

Antero Resources is busy handling all the imagined "impossible" hurdles put up by Mr. Market. But the holdings of Antero Midstream by Antero Resources do provide cash flow and the periodic sales of shares have provided an important liquidity boost in the past. The market has not valued the creation of the midstream asset adequately despite the periodic sales and the simplification structure.

As the recovery from the coronavirus demand destruction progresses, this issue should become more realistically valued. Leverage ratios are very conservative and the future of the main customer appears to be decent. This issue should appeal to investors accustomed to taking the kind of risks inherent in this security.

