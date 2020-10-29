The valuation is reasonable, which should allow for more stock price appreciation while investors earn 2.9% from dividends.

The large amount of overweight adults in the United States and other regions provides a significant market for Medifast's growth.

The large number of overweight adults in the world creates a good opportunity for Medifast (MED) to thrive and grow for multiple years. Medifast sells various weight loss and health products designed to help people shed extra pounds. Medifast has important competitive advantages that provide the company with the ability to maintain and increase market share.

Key Stats Provide a Good Market for Medifast

Here are statistics of the high prevalence of overweight adults in the population. The World Health Organization states that the world's obesity rate tripled since 1975. About 39% of adults aged 18 and over are considered overweight worldwide. The United States has a higher prevalence, which makes it a great market for weight loss products. In the United States, 71.6% of adults aged 20 and over are considered overweight and 39.8% are considered obese. Overweight is defined as having a body mass index [BMI] of 25 -29.9 and obese is defined as having a BMI of over 30. This link shows how BMI is calculated based on height and weight.

The high prevalence of overweight people and a high interest in improving health are positive for Medifast in the United States and in other key regions throughout the world. Medifast expanded OPTAVIA into Singapore and Hong Kong in 2019. All of these regions have shown interest in solving weight-related health issues. This provides a great market for Medifast to sell to.

Medifast's Competitive Advantage: Backed by Doctors

Medifast received recommendations from over 20,000 doctors since 1980. Many of these doctors used Medifast for themselves, their families, and recommended the company's offerings for their patients. This gives strong credibility to Medifast's products and weight loss plans.

The effects of Medifast's offerings go beyond weight loss. By improving health and nutrition through Medifast's plans, customers can improve their overall health in the form of reducing the risk of getting various conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

Medifast's clinically proven system led the company to achieve a high 86% customer retention rate. The high retention rate helps Medifast grow at a strong pace as the company attracts and retains customers over time.

source: bigcharts.com

The chart above shows that Medifast's stock outperformed its competitors and the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past 10 years. Most of the outperformance came from Medifast's strong performance in 2020. Medifast's outperformance might continue since the company has the highest expected revenue growth among its peers for 2021.

Valuation and Growth

Medifast WW International (WW) USANA (USNA) Tivity Health (TVTY) Herbalife (HLF) Forward PE 17 14.4 15.7 10.9 14 Expected Revenue Growth 2021 14.6% 5.8% 2.7% 12.6% 5%

source: Seekingalpha

Medifast has the highest expected revenue growth among its peers. However, Medifast also has the highest valuation. Tivity Health's valuation is much lower, but the company is also expected to achieve strong double-digit revenue growth in 2021. So, it is possible Tivity's stock outperforms Medifast's over the next year.

Frankly, all of these companies are likely to experience growth, which can help drive their stock prices higher over the next year. All of these companies have forward PE ratios that are below the S&P 500's (SPY) forward PE of 23.7. I like the fact that Medifast is still trading significantly below the S&P 500. Although Medifast is trading above its peers in valuation, the PE ratio is still in a reasonable range. With that in mind, the stock still has room for further increases while Medifast continues to grow revenue at a double-digit pace.

A near-term catalyst for Medifast's stock could still take place from a series of earnings upgrades that occurred over the past 90 days. Medifast's EPS estimate was upgraded from $7.16 to $8.86 for 2020 and from $8.07 to $10.21 for 2021. Usually, this leads to a boost in the stock price. However, the stock remained stagnant over the past 3 months.

The stock did rise significantly since the March lows. So, it is possible that investors anticipated that EPS estimates would be increased before they were announced. However, the stagnation in the stock price over the past 3 months could have been because the broader market pulled back since the beginning of September. So, I think this consolidation period could be an accumulation phase before the next move higher. By the accumulation phase, I mean that large institutional investors are probably buying up shares over an extended period of time.

It is bullish that the stock traded sideways (slightly lower) while the rest of the market experienced a deeper pullback.

source: stockcharts.com

Medifast's daily chart above shows that the RSI recently began to bounce higher from an oversold level. The green MACD line looks like it is about to cross above the red signal line to confirm a change in trend back to positive. The money flow [CMF] is beginning to rise from a low level, suggesting that buyers are coming back in. It would also be positive to see the stock rise above the 50-day moving average (blue line). The current price could be a good buy-the-dip opportunity with the stock trading about 17% below the 52-week high of $184.

Medifast's Global Expansion Can Fuel Long-Term Future Growth

There is a large opportunity for Medifast to grow globally. Medifast just recently expanded into Singapore and Hong Kong in 2019 where citizens have shown an interest in solving their health challenges. This means Medifast is still in its infancy in the Asia Pacific region and for its long-term global expansion efforts.

Over the next few years, we can expect increased sales from the Asia Pacific region. Then, additional opportunities may present themselves in other international regions over many years into the future.

The global population is up to 7.8 billion. With 39% of the global population in the overweight category, this gives us a global market size of over 3 billion people. Granted, many of these people are under age 18 and would not be a part of the potential market. However, many in the underage group will eventually become adults while the global population continues to grow. So, there is likely to be a large growing market for many years for Medifast and the weight-loss industry.

Medifast's Long-Term Investment Outlook

There is a lot of competition in the weight-loss category. This remains Medifast's greatest risk. Numerous weight-loss systems and product offerings from peers could make it challenging for Medifast to grow market share.

However, Medifast does have a proven system for losing weight which is backed by doctors. There is an abundance of overweight adults in the United States and the world for Medifast to get a significant piece of the pie. This can help Medifast over the long-term to secure new customers and maintain them. The company does have a high customer retention rate, which says something about the sustainability of its products/programs.

With a valuation below the S&P 500, Medifast's stock has room to move higher. The catalyst for the stock to increase is Medifast's double-digit expected revenue and earnings growth for 2021 and beyond. The company's above-average growth is likely to lead to above-average gains in stock appreciation over approximately the next two years and maybe longer. Medifast's global growth efforts can help maintain the company's above-average growth rate for multiple years. Investors also benefit from Medifast's dividend which currently yields about 3%.

I contribute to Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing where we offer a more in-depth analysis of individual companies. Subscribers also get an exclusive SWOT analysis on this company and others (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats), which help investors discern between good investments from poor ones. Try Margin of Safety Investing free for two weeks and get your first year for 20% off. Learn our 4-step investment process that top hedge funds use. Invest with us in a changing world that demands a margin of safety. Click here to find out more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: The article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service [MoSI].

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.