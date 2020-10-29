The business is growing quickly, but the valuation multiple implies the cash-efficient economics of a software company, which Fastly lacks.

Fastly had preannounced a revenue miss but the earnings call was still disappointing in our view.

In A Hole, Still Digging

The Content Delivery Network segment is much in focus within our Seeking Alpha subscription service right now. We cover Fastly (FSLY) and Cloudflare (NET) and will likely add the granddaddy of them all, Akamai (AKAM), before too long. Being wizened old folks at our firm we remember when telcos first decided to not embrace perhaps the one and only value-added service they could truly excel at, being, sending stuff faster across networks, and ceded the opportunity to AKAM in the late 1990s. Cue Internet 2.0 (are we in 3.0 yet??) and along come fancier versions of the same, being FSLY and NET.

We'll return to NET in a future article. For now, let's take a look at FSLY. After a dizzying rise, the stock has hit an air pocket.

Source: Ycharts.com

The company pre-announced that it would have a revenue shortfall this quarter following its much-publicized over-reliance on TikTok as a customer. You might expect the numbers to then outperform re-set expectations, and the stock start to stabilize and move back up.

Not so far. FSLY is down 3.5% on yesterday's close. That can be for many reasons beyond our ken but as a particular matter of concern for us, we think the business model is yet to show it can truly scale.

Here's the numbers, including the Q3 just reported.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

A few highlights for you.

Revenue this quarter was lower than last quarter, the first time that's happened in at least 18 months and maybe ever

EBITDA fell back - last quarter it looked like FSLY could turn EBITDA positive on a TTM basis this quarter - not so - now -6% margin TTM.

Capex was truly huge at 20% of revenue this quarter

Stock based comp was heavy and stock issuance heavy too - so there's a fair degree of dilution going on here

Net cash position looks fine for now.

The valuation remains punchy in our view.

The revenue multiples as a function of revenue growth are nothing new in the current Fed-fuelled environment; if, that is, you are a cloud software company with a subscription business model which is either cash generative or expected to become so in the near future.

But FSLY isn't a software company - it's a telecom reseller with a penchant for heavy capex, and a usage-based billing model payable in arrears.

Check the numbers above. Gross margins in the 50s and 60s% not 80%+ that you see in software - that's because of the third party capacity they have to buy as part of their business model. Capex this quarter was, wait for it, 20% of revenue. (That's big even for a full-on telco). And deferred revenue was zero or close to it.

So the stock is asking you to pay a big revenue multiple for a company that has little or no upfront certainty in the revenue line, little or no prepaid contracts, a big-spending infrastructure bill and which in any event pays away nearly a half of its revenue in cost of goods sold.

We don't think that's a 28x TTM revenue or an 18x forward revenue stock.

If we could see capex falling as a % of sales whilst sales accelerated, we could start to believe. If the company didn't keep issuing dilutive stock, that would help. And if the earnings call yesterday hadn't been so certain that it would all be fine ... we could start to believe.

For now ... we can't yet start to believe. For now, we remain at Neutral.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 29 October 2020.

