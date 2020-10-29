ServiceNow posted a far better-than-expected third quarter, with subscription billings remaining far above what the company had initially guided to.

Under the leadership of former SAP (SAP) chief Bill McDermott, ServiceNow (NOW) is marching constantly to new heights. The stock, already up ~65% year-to-date and trading just inches from its all-time highs, has ridden on a wave of strong fundamentals as ServiceNow plows ahead on its target of becoming a $10 billion company (twice its current size) within the next few years.

Already one of the largest pure-play enterprise software companies in the market (slightly larger than Workday (WDAY), and really only behind Salesforce.com (CRM)), ServiceNow has already cemented itself as a foundational piece of software that has become critical in enterprise workflows. The company's technology, classified as "IT Service Management" (ITSM), helps companies design the process flows that lead to smooth service delivery (applicable not just to IT, but to use cases like customer service as well). Just this month, ServiceNow was recognized for the seventh year in a row as the leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant in the ITSM space (as software investors are aware, this is among the most coveted designations to earn as an enterprise software company).

The company also just posted strong third-quarter results that averted a steep deceleration in billings that the company had guided to last quarter. Under its new leadership, ServiceNow has adopted the tried-and-true policy of "underpromise and overdeliver," that has led to a string of beat-and-raise quarters.

Data by YCharts

Last quarter, I cited a neutral opinion on ServiceNow, at the time weighing strong year-to-date results against the company's deceleration warnings plus a stretched valuation.

ServiceNow's stretched valuation has not gone away - in fact, trading just a few percentage points away from its all time highs, ServiceNow's valuation multiple has expanded even slightly further over the past few months. At current share prices just shy of $500, ServiceNow boasts a $92.84 billion market cap and a $90.33 billion enterprise value, arrived at after netting off $4.21 billion of cash and $1.71 billion of debt from ServiceNow's most recent balance sheet. This represents a hefty 16.5x EV/FY21 revenue multiple versus Wall Street's FY21 revenue expectations of $5.49 billion (+24% y/y), slightly more expensive than most other ~25-30% growers in the SaaS space.

Still - given that ServiceNow has kept up its growth pace and avoided the deceleration it hinted at in Q2, I'm more keen to see the bullish side of the ServiceNow trade:

Broad, horizontal software platform that is broadly applicable across industries and use cases; nearly 100% recurring revenue

that is broadly applicable across industries and use cases; nearly 100% recurring revenue Strong built-in brand recognition and traction with the largest corporations, with ServiceNow crossing the point of having more than 1,000 customers with >$1 million in annual revenue just this quarter

with ServiceNow crossing the point of having more than 1,000 customers with >$1 million in annual revenue just this quarter A management team that knows how to take a software company from mid cap to large cap. Bill McDermott technically "downgraded" when he stepped down from SAP to lead ServiceNow, but he comes with the experience of having transformed SAP into a global giant spanning multiple products

I'm still put off by ServiceNow's rich valuation multiple, but at the same time I can't argue with the company's incredibly consistent performance amid a pandemic that has damaged many other enterprise software companies, plus the company's already rich profitability/cash flow profile. The bottom line here: I think ServiceNow's promising third-quarter sales momentum gives me confidence to dip my toes in this stock, but I wouldn't take a gung-ho approach on this name in case the market turns south and sentiment against richly valued growth stocks sours.

Q3 download

Let's discuss in further detail ServiceNow's outperformance in Q3 versus the rather dim expectations it laid out in Q2.

The chart below, taken from ServiceNow's most recent earnings deck, does a good job at laying out the drivers that spurred the beat:

Figure 1. ServiceNow Q3 topline results vs. guidance Source: ServiceNow Q3 earnings deck

Recall that ServiceNow initially guided to 16% y/y growth in subscription billings for Q3. Like for most SaaS companies, investors most closely watch billings rather than revenue because billings represents a longer-term view of a company's sales traction and deals signed, rather than simply the revenue that is recognized in a single quarter. When ServiceNow initially guided for billings to fall to the mid-teens, the stock took a hit as it represented a steep deceleration from Q2's 25% y/y billings growth rate - which would have been a leading indicator for revenue growth, and of course eventually profit expansion, to slow down as well.

This ended up not happening. As seen in the chart above, ServiceNow clocked in at $1.08 billion of subscription billings, $76 million above its guidance - driven slightly by favorable FX movements and slightly as well by elongated contract terms, but mostly by stronger-than-expected sales traction that made up ~70% of the quarter's beat. We note as well that from a total revenue standpoint, ServiceNow's $1.15 billion in revenue (+30% y/y) beat Wall Street's expectations of $1.12 billion (+27% y/y) by a respectable three-point margin.

This beat is an indication that the pandemic has done little to hamper demand for ServiceNow's product. Amid the pandemic, companies have had to make sure delivery of services like remote IT or customer care are executed perfectly, so the coronavirus was no excuse to stop investing in operationally-critical platforms like ServiceNow. As can be seen in the chart below, ServiceNow's 25% y/y billings growth rate in Q3 matched the growth rate in Q2, and ServiceNow is additionally expecting subscription billings growth rates to lift one point to 26% y/y growth in Q4. That's certainly a much better story than ServiceNow was serving up at the end of Q2.

Figure 2. ServiceNow growth trends Source: ServiceNow Q3 earnings deck

There are a couple of other bullish trends to pick out. One is on contract durations, which I had already mentioned as being a slight contributor to the Q3 beat. Some context here is useful to note: many other software companies have seen contract durations shrink versus prior-year levels during the coronavirus. This is because, of the deals that sales teams are still managing to close, companies are being more cautious in committing to long-term expenses and have generally tried to rein in spending.

This was not true of ServiceNow, at least for current clients. While ServiceNow's new customers signed on for an average of 31.5 months (about two and a half years), versus 34.7 months in the prior-year Q3, renewal customers (those who sign up for the same value) expanded to 21.9 months (up from 21.3 months) and expansion customers (customers who add seats or add products, and one fo the most important sources of growth) saw a tremendous expansion to 28.2 months, up from 25.7 in the year-ago Q3. This is an expression of confidence from ServiceNow's existing clients that the Now Platform is a critical part of their business operations that can't be skimped on, no matter what the current environment.

Figure 3. ServiceNow contract trends Source: ServiceNow Q3 earnings deck

ServiceNow also saw a sizable increase in the number of customers who have expanded their annual business with ServiceNow to over >$1 million per year. For the first time, ServiceNow's large >$1 million customers crossed the 1k mark, adding 45 net-new large customers in Q3 - more than 33 adds in Q2, and more than 42 in the prior-year Q3.

Figure 4. ServiceNow large deal trends Source: ServiceNow Q3 earnings deck

ServiceNow's strengths didn't just lie in its strong growth, however. The remote-work environment, cancellation of customer events and the stoppage of traveling sales teams have helped ServiceNow to push down its expense profile.

This helped ServiceNow to bring down its sales and marketing costs as a percentage of revenue to 32% on a pro forma basis (excluding stock comp), down from a more typical rate in the high-30s. This helped ServiceNow push its pro forma operating margin to 26.0%, 400bps above the 22.0% it laid out in guidance and 370bps above Wall Street's consensus.

We note that ServiceNow's "rule of 40 score", adding together its 26% operating margin to the current quarter's 30% revenue growth, yields a score of 56 - far above most other software companies, and another reason why ServiceNow's premium may be justified. For comparison - in its most recent quarter, Salesforce.com (CRM), which I consider the be the closest at-scale comp to ServiceNow, generated a ~20% pro forma operating margin, while its guidance for Q3 (the first quarter that its growth rate will fully comp the prior-year acquisition of Tableau) clocks in at 16% y/y. So not only is ServiceNow organically growing at a faster pace than Salesforce, but its profitability profile is richer as well.

Similarly, ServiceNow has continued to deliver impressive cash flows - year to date, FCF has risen an astounding 41% y/y to $884.3 million, with YTD FCF margins of 27% rising two points from the prior-year period.

Figure 5. ServiceNow FCF trends Source: ServiceNow Q3 earnings deck

ServiceNow's ability to generate >$1 billion in annual FCF, plus its current ~$2.5 billion net cash balances plus a lofty stock price, give the company plenty of firepower to pursue a "growth by acquisitions" strategy which is very typical of SaaS companies that have reached its scale, if it so chose.

Key takeaways

After seeing the strength of ServiceNow's latest results and its terrific execution amid the pandemic (especially its ability to continue expanding profitability and FCF margins while keeping billings growth rates steady), I'm giving in to the bullish trend on this stock. While an expensive valuation still keeps me wary on ServiceNow's overall upside, I think the stock is worth a nibble, especially on any near-term macro dips that aren't driven by any ServiceNow-specific news.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NOW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.