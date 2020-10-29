Buy with both hands going into the company's third quarter earnings release and conference call on November 9. At a very moderate 6x Enterprise Value/Adjusted FY2021 EBITDA ratio, the short-term price target for the shares calculates to $9.

It has been a wild ride for renewable fuel and high quality alcohol producer Pacific Ethanol's (NASDAQ:PEIX) shares so far in 2020. After COVID-19 caused a severe drop in fuel demand, the company decided to idle the majority of its production capacity earlier this year.

Resurrection

The stock was basically left for dead in late March after the ailing company disclosed the engagement of a chief restructuring officer to restructure its balance sheet:

In March, Pacific Ethanol secured a two-month deferral of principal and interest payments on its secured debt through May 20th, as the company works with its lenders to restructure its balance sheet and improve liquidity while continuing to pursue its strategic initiatives. To support Pacific Ethanol in these efforts, the company has engaged a Chief Restructuring Officer, Winston Mar, on a consulting basis.

At that time, the company was at the mercy of lenders which had already waived a number of covenant violations over the past couple of quarters, mostly related to debt incurred in conjunction with the company's 2017 acquisition of Illinois Corn Processing ("ICP").

Photo: ICP Facility in Pekin, Illinois - Source: Company Website

While COVID-19 hurt Pacific Ethanol's core business severely, the pandemic actually caused sales for the company's high-quality alcohol products to increase materially, mostly due to increased demand from producers of sanitizers and disinfectants.

As these products carry much higher margins than the company's core fuel business, the earnings picture has dramatically improved in recent quarters:

Source: Company's Press Releases and SEC-Filings - Note that the Company has provided only selected preliminary Q3/2020 numbers so far

Over the past four quarters, net debt has been reduced by approximately $100 million and this trend is likely going to continue for the foreseeable future, particularly with COVID-19 cases currently at record levels in the U.S. and large parts of Europe.

Kudos to fellow contributor Courage & Conviction Investing for correctly outlining the investment opportunity after the company reported blow-out Q2/2020 results in August despite the easy money apparently having been already made after the stock skyrocketed approximately 1,000% from its March lows going into the second quarter earnings release.

After some profit taking likely caused by the announcement of an up to $30 million "At Market Issuance Sales Agreement" or "ATM Agreement" with H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC, the shares quickly returned into rally mode, ultimately peaking at $11.44 on October 20.

On October 23, the company disclosed the termination of the ATM Agreement after raising approximately $5 million in gross proceeds.

Strategic Realignment and Equity Offering

On Monday, Pacific Ethanol announced a strategic realignment to focus on specialty alcohols and essential ingredients as well as the intent to change its corporate name (emphasis added by author):

Over the past nine months, the company increased production of specialty alcohols used in consumer products and reduced fuel grade ethanol production. The company’s production mix shifted from approximately 85% fuel grade ethanol and 15% specialty alcohols used in consumer products during 2019, to approximately 50% each for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Excluding sales of third-party ethanol marketed by the company’s Kinergy subsidiary, specialty alcohols used in consumer products contributed approximately 45% of the company’s revenues during the first nine months of 2020, compared with only 15% for all of 2019. Specialty alcohols used in consumer products sell at a premium to fuel grade ethanol and require systems, processes and certifications to produce them that are not required for fuel grade ethanol. Going forward, the company will focus on specialty alcohols and essential ingredients for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. Products for the Health, Home & Beauty markets include specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizer, disinfectants and cleaners. Products for the Food & Beverage markets include grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar as well as corn germ used for corn oils. Products for Essential Ingredients markets include yeast, corn gluten and distillers grains used in commercial animal feed and pet foods. Renewable Fuels includes fuel grade ethanol and distillers corn oil used as a feedstock for renewable diesel fuel. As previously announced, the company idled its Magic Valley, Stockton and Madera fuel-grade ethanol distilleries earlier this year while continuing to operate its Columbia distillery. As part of the company’s strategic realignment and new business focus, it intends to sell or repurpose these assets. Any proceeds from the sale of assets will be used to reduce debt, invest in core operations or for general corporate purposes. The company will provide a further update on its third quarter earnings conference call.

In addition, the company provided preliminary third quarter 2020 results and the pricing of a $75 million equity offering resulting in net proceeds of $70 million (emphasis added by author):

Today, the company priced an underwritten public offering of 5,075,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $8.42 per share, representing a discount of approximately 5% to the closing price of $8.87 on October 23, 2020. In lieu of common stock, certain investors will be issued 5-year pre-funded warrants to purchase 3,825,493 shares of common stock at a price of $8.42 per pre-funded warrant. The total number of shares and pre-funded warrants being issued will be 8,900,493. In addition, in a concurrent private placement, the company also issued to investors, for a nominal price, warrants to purchase an additional 8,900,493 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $9.757 per share. The warrants will become exercisable after the six-month anniversary of the offering and will expire on the 18-month anniversary of the offering. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offerings of common stock, pre-funded warrants and warrants is expected to be approximately $75 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the company. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to reduce debt, pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering and for general corporate purposes. Repaying a portion of the company’s senior notes and term loans, which have interest rates of 15% and 7%, respectively, using proceeds from the equity offering is expected to be accretive to 2020 earnings per share on a pro forma basis.

Underwhelming Offering Terms

Unfortunately, a closer look at the offering terms reveals a less-than-stellar transaction.

While the company touted the rather small "discount of approximately 5% to the closing price of $8.87 on October 23, 2020," this does not take into account the value of the 8.9 million warrants concurrently sold in a private placement for a measly $58,000.

As it has turned out, hedge fund CVI Investments ("CVI"), a division of Heights Capital Management specialized on small and micro cap equity financing transactions, appears to be the main participant in the offering as CVI disclosed a large stake in the company on Wednesday. Moreover, CVI purchased all of the 8.9 million warrants at an aggregate price of just $58,000.

Source: SEC-Filing

While the issuance of warrant sweeteners is not unusual in micro-cap equity financing transactions, Pacific Ethanol's market capitalization was close to $500 million when the financing was arranged. Considering the value of the company as well as the strong outlook, there should have been better options available for the capital raise.

Using the Black-Scholes Calculator from mystockoptions.com, the Black-Scholes value of the warrants calculates to approximately $2.80 using an assumed risk-free interest rate of 3% and an annualized volatility of 70%:

Source: mystockoptions.com

Keep in mind that the value depends heavily on the assumed volatility of the stock. Moreover, the warrants issued to CVI will only "become exercisable after the six-month anniversary of the offering." Nevertheless, the example above provides evidence for the substantial value of the warrants.

Adjusting the offering price for the calculated warrant value would result in the common shares having been sold for just $5.62, an almost 37% discount to the October 23 closing price of $8.87.

At least in theory, CVI could decide to sell some or all of its shares purchased in the offering to free up capital for new investments and just keep the warrants thus causing a potential, substantial overhang for the shares.

Quite frankly, I would have preferred the company to raise capital by selling more shares into the open market thus saving millions of dollars in underwriting fees and completely eliminating the need for the above-discussed warrant sweeteners. With the average daily trading volume currently at almost 8 million shares, the potential impact on the share price would have been rather muted.

That said, some of the proceeds from the offering will be used to retire a portion of the company's high-yield debt which despite the increased share count should actually be accretive to earnings per share this year.

Including the 3.8 million pre-funded warrants issued in the offering in lieu of common stock, Pacific Ethanol's new share count calculates to 72.4 million which does not account for the 8.9 million shares underlying the CVI warrants.

Valuation

With net debt reduced to $55 million and assuming $125 million in adjusted EBITDA for next year, Pacific Ethanol currently trades at 4x EV/ Adjusted FY2021 EBITDA which looks cheap for a company which should be virtually debt-free by the middle of next year and with rather stable and potentially even increasing earnings going forward.

The calculation does not take into account next year's anticipated cash generation and potential proceeds from the sale of idle facilities.

Risks

The big question remains: How sustainable is the increased demand for the company's alcohol products and what about legacy competitors potentially executing a similar strategy shift? While on the Q2 conference call, management was highly confident regarding the company's new business prospects, some caution should be warranted.

Hopefully, management will provide some additional insights on the company's Q3 conference call currently scheduled for November 9.

Bottom Line

While COVID-19 has severely damaged Pacific Ethanol's core fuel business, vastly increased demand for sanitizers and disinfectants materially improved earnings and cash flow and ultimately caused a major strategy shift which should lead to strong earnings and cash flows for at least the next couple of quarters.

After a surprise equity offering at less-than-stellar terms on Monday and equity markets around the world selling off in the wake of record numbers of COVID-19 cases, the stock has pulled back almost 50% from last week's peak levels, providing investors a decent change for quick returns.

Personally, I don't expect the demand picture for sanitizers and disinfectants to worsen anytime soon. While at some point going forward a COVID-19 vaccine will likely be available, the need for increased sanitation levels is likely to persist.

That said, long-term investors should keep a close eye on the company's progress over the next couple of quarters and prepare to sell the stock on any signs of lower demand or margin pressures.

For now, investors should take advantage of the recent selloff particularly given the fact that the company is actually a major beneficiary of the ongoing pandemic.

Get long the shares going into the company's third quarter earnings release and conference call on November 9.

At a moderate 6x EV/ Adjusted 2021 EBITDA multiple, my short-term price is $9.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.