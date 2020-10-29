In yet another instance of oil and gas firms merging in order to create value, news broke that Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) had entered into a deal to merge with/acquire all of the common shares outstanding of Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP). This move should not be surprising when you consider that back in June it was announced that Contango Resources, a subsidiary of the larger Contango, would take over control of the operations of Mid-Con.

Even so, while it shouldn’t be a shocking development, it was plagued with uncertainty as pricing in recent months indicated a growing chance of bankruptcy. Surely, that would have opened the door for a chance at bottom-feeding from different players in the space, but Contango elected to snatch up the entire enterprise in a single swoop. This move, while likely undervaluing Mid-Con substantially, does relieve existing shareholders of some pain. It also will help to create value for investors in the combined company over time. In all, it’s a solid move by Contango and not a thoroughly bad one for Mid-Con.

A look at the transaction

The deal between Contango and Mid-Con is a pretty simple one at its core. For each share of Mid-Con that an investor owns, shareholders will receive 1.75 shares of Contango in this all-stock transaction. As the press release announcing the merger revealed, this implies a premium over Mid-Con’s 15-day volume-weighted average price of just 5%. Though that seems small, it’s actually substantially higher than where shares of Mid-Con were trading immediately prior to the announcement. As of the time of the announcement, shares of Contango were going for $1.71 apiece, which meant an effective buyout price for Mid-Con of about $2.99 per unit. Since shares of Contango dipped in response to the news, Mid-Con’s effective buyout price today looks to be about $2.77. This is still 32.9% higher than shares were trading for immediately prior to the announcement.

*Taken from Contango Oil & Gas

A sizable chunk of the $400 million acquisition value of Mid-Con is in the form of debt. As part of this deal, Contango has agreed to refinance the $72.3 million in net debt on Mid-Con’s books. This deal also calls for the firm’s borrowing base to rise from $75 million to $130 million, which is something lenders have agreed to. In connection with this deal, Contango has also agreed to issue 26.45 million common shares of itself at a price of $1.50 per unit. The resulting $39.7 million in gross debt will be allocated in two ways. First, $34.7 million will go toward paying down its revolving credit facility. The remaining $5 million will go toward covering fees and expenses associated with the transaction.

*Taken from Contango Oil & Gas

Upon completion of the merger, shareholders in Contango will own 87% of the combined entity. The remaining 13% will be owned by Mid-Con’s shareholders. Evaluating who wins from this picture, though, is difficult for a variety of reasons. For instance, if we look at PV-10 values involved, it’s clear that Contango is walking away with a big win. Its PV-10 (last it was measured) totaled $190.7 million. This compares to $173.9 million for Mid-Con. In short, Contango is nearly doubling its PV-10 for just 13% of its equity. Some investors might argue that debt matters. That’s probably the case.

*Taken from Contango Oil & Gas

As of the end of its latest quarter, Contango had net debt of $66 million. This stacks up against $151.61 million for Mid-Con. Putting these into the pie, we get Contango accounting for 60.2% of the combined company’s EV (enterprise value) but still only contributing 52.3% of the combined entity’s PV-10. In terms of volume, Contango is bringing just 64.3% of proved reserves to the deal while receiving 87% of the equity value of the transaction.

Another important thing to mention is that the very nature of some of the properties of each firm varies. Both companies have assets overlapping in Central Oklahoma, which will likely be the main result of the $1.9 million in annual run-rate synergies Contango is forecasting from the transaction. This area is where all but 0.3 thousand boe per day worth of output from Mid-Con comes from. All of Mid-Con’s assets are low-decline properties aimed at generating stable, consistent cash flows. These match up well with Contango’s Western Anadarko and Central Oklahoma assets.

*Taken from Contango Oil & Gas

This merger will have one negative impact on Contango as you might have guessed by now. The higher debt being taken on by it from Mid-Con will result in net leverage rising. Net leverage for Contango today is about 1.4. For Mid-Con, management estimated it at 7.2. This will push Contango’s ratio up to 1.8. Generally speaking, investors prefer the net leverage ratio to be about 2 or lower, so the company is right on the edge there.

Another way to look at the deal is through the lens of output. As of the latest data available, Mid-Con produced about 2.8 thousand boe per day of oil and gas, about 93% of which was in the form of liquids. Contango, meanwhile, accounted for 16.1 thousand boe per day, 44% of which is in the form of liquids. This all results in Contango accounting for 85.2% of the firm’s output. Given how close this is to the equity ownership breakdown, it’s likely that management at the firms arranged the deal more on current production than debt or what the combined firm’s PV-10 would be. There is, I suppose, some logic to this.

Takeaway

Right now, I feel conflicted regarding this transaction. On the one hand, Contango has done Mid-Con’s investors a favor by reducing uncertainty and risk, especially in a world where energy prices could temporarily fall lower again. On the other hand, Contango clearly has gotten an excellent deal here. The synergies are decent, but what’s really excellent are just the terms of the transaction, where Contango contributes only a small amount of the combined deal relative to the equity stake in the combined firm it will represent.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.