Upside potential is good here but look for good entry point at or below $2.80 if possible. There are also options available for downside risk protection and income generation via covered call sales.

The company has several other positive catalysts including, scrubbed book value, dividends that need to be paid, a strong housing market, and a strengthened financing structure.

MFA Financial sells at about 40% below its reported book value. Book value was scrubbed following the 1Q Mortgage REIT debacle and is thus a fair representation of actual equity.

Investment Thesis

MFA Financial (MFA) represents a good opportunity to benefit from an improving economy post Covid-19. The company’s management did a good job of navigating the very challenging Q1 Mortgage REIT environment. MFA trades at a significant discount to GAAP and Economic Book Value, has strengthened its balance sheet and funding sources and has significant GAAP earnings that have not yet been distributed to shareholders as dividends. I recommend that investors who want dividends, relative safety and good upside potential add MFA to their portfolio.

The Q1 2020 Mortgage REIT Debacle

MFA and several other mortgage REITS suffered significant impacts to their book value in the first part of the year. Mortgage REITs were under extreme pressure starting in March of this year as their short-term funding sources dried up due to lack of liquidity. The lack of liquidity led to lower valuation of asset prices and margin calls from lenders. This was a self-perpetuating cycle that caused significant losses for many mREITs as they were forced to sell assets at fire sale prices in order to meet margin calls.

Here is a chart that shows the effect that the Q1 mREIT debacle had on 6 publicly traded mREITS.

Stock Symbol 4Q 2019 GAAP Book Value 1Q 2020 GAAP Book value Decline Per Share % Decline Reported for Qtr. Ending (DX) $18.01 $16.07 ($1.94) -11% 3/31/2020 (MFA) $7.04 $4.34 ($2.70) -38% 3/31/2020 (TWO) $14.54 $6.96 ($7.58) -52% 3/31/2020 (WMC) $10.55 $3.41 ($7.14) -68% 3/31/2020 (IVR) $16.29 $5.02 ($11.27) -69% 3/31/2020 (MITT) $2.63 $17.61 ($14.98) -85% 3/31/2020

MFA was also significantly affected but managed better than 5 of the 6 mREITs listed here.

Strong Management

As part of my work for this article I spoke to a long-time industry insider (investment banking) about MFA and its management team. He described them as outstanding and among the best operators in the industry. My view is that the handling of the extremely difficult Q1 mREIT environment and subsequent strengthening of the balance sheet is an example of this outstanding performance that will benefit shareholders long term.

Here is an insightful quote from MFA CEO Craig Knutson from their Q1 2020 Earnings call:

By conducting more judicious and orderly sales, we were able to achieve pricing executions that were higher than the fire sale prices seen in the market amidst forced selling at the end of March. While prices were down significantly from the levels existing at the end of February, our April sales of primarily Legacy Non-Agencies, CRTs and MSR-related assets generated realized gains of over $150 million versus March 31 marks.

Internal versus external management

One area that I have not seen covered extensively in the mREIT space if the difference between internal and external managers of mortgage REITs. What does it mean and why does it matter? In my mind it is really is a question of aligned incentives. Internal (e.g. the company’s own management) has incentives that are more closely aligned with that of shareholders whereas external managers incentives are not necessarily in alignment. A very simple reason is that external managers are largely paid as a % of Assets Under Management. The more reported assets held by the company the better the compensation for external managers. This can lead to two related actions that do not always align with shareholder interest.

Prioritize Growth of AUM over other factors. Minimize reserves as much as reasonable/possible.

In practice both of these actions may not be in the best interest of shareholders and may expose them to additional risk. The incentive of external managers to grow asset size may be in direct conflict with the interest of shareholders. It could for example lead to acquisition of borderline assets (loans and MBS) and a reluctance to be too conservative in adjusting reserves.

Perhaps it’s a coincidence but the two mortgage REIT companies with Internal management during the Q1 liquidity crisis managed with the least amount of damage to Book Value (equity) as shown in the chart below.

Stock Symbol 4Q 2019 GAAP Book Value 1Q 2020 GAAP Book value 2Q 2020 GAAP BV 1H 2020 Decline Per Share 1H 2020 % Decline DX $18.01 $16.07 $16.69 ($1.32) -7% MFA $7.04 $4.34 $4.51 ($2.53) -36% TWO $14.54 $6.96 $6.70 ($7.84) -54% WMC $10.55 $3.41 $3.17 ($7.38) -70% IVR $16.29 $5.02 $3.17 ($13.12) -81% MITT $17.61 $2.63 $2.75 ($14.86) -84%

The performance of MFA is particularly notable because their portfolio did not consist of Agency RMBS. Agency backed securities were the most liquid and had closest value to market at the time that margin calls were taking place during the Q1 Mortgage debacle. Dynex Capital (DX) was better positioned than MFA via its portfolio.

This chart shows internal versus external management and Loan Book Focus and numbers for 6 major mortgage REITs.

Stock Symbol Internal vs External Management Loan Book Focus Loan Focus as % of Portfolio (DX) Internal Agency RMBS 76% (MFA) Internal Residential Whole Loans 94% (TWO) Internal* Agency RMBS 79% (IVR) External Agency RMBS 68% (MITT) External Residential Investments 78%; 44% Non-Performing (WMC) External Residential Whole Loans 51%

* Two Harbors transitioned to Internal management as of September 19, 2020

Just to be clear I am not saying that any of the external managers acted in bad faith or could have foreseen what occurred in the first part of 2020 ,however, it’s hard to argue that external managers do not have financial incentive to grow the size of their portfolio under management.

Additional Catalysts

My belief is that MFA has a very strong management team that has worked in the interest of shareholders. There are additional importance factors to like about MFA.

Book Value fully marked down

The sliver lining of the 1Q mREIT debacle for MFA and other companies is that they were forced to write down any questionable assets and thoroughly “scrub” their book values. MFA goes the additional step of proving both GAAP and Economic Book value. The MFA GAAP book value per share at June 30, 2020 is $4.51 and its Economic Book Value is $4.46. Even using the more conservative Economic Book value at a price of $2.80 MFA trades at about a 40% discount to its book value.

Dividends must be paid

MFA declared a dividend of $0.05 per common shares held on September 30, 2020 payable October 30, 2020. This income related to 2019 and had to be declared and paid in order to avoid paying corporate income tax.

In addition, MFA has GAAP earning of $0.14 through June 30, 2020. In order to avoid excise taxes of 4% the company must declare and pay dividends in 2020 on 85% of 2020 REIT taxable income. Assuming the company makes no additional GAAP profit in 2020 (does not seem likely) the company should be issuing dividends of about $0.12 prior to year-end. This represents an annualized dividend rate of 8.5%.

Strengthened Balance Sheet

On June 29,2020 MFA announced a new financing arrangement with Apollo and Athene as well as Barclays and Credit Suisse. This essentially provided them an additional $2.0 billion in non-mark to market financing. The non-mark to market financing is very important as short-term margin calls were largely the catalyst for the forced sale of assets by MFA and others during the Q1 mREIT debacle.

Now essentially 2/3 of MFA’s loan book is supported by non-mark to market financing. This slide summarizes the significant change to the financing structure of MFA.

Source: MFA 2Q Earnings Presentation

Strong Housing Market

The housing market in the US is currently very strong driven by low inventory, historically low interest rates, and a move from cities to suburbs. Unlike commercial real estate the underlying assets that back the loans held by MFA are very strong. According to the National Association of Realtors home sales jumped 9.4% in September 2020 and 20.9% annually. This is one of just several reports that indicate that demand for residential homes is very strong.

Risks

As with any equity investment there are risks to investing in MFA. I believe that the primary risks to MFA is its loan book and any detrimental change to the housing market that largely underlies their loan book. MFA is internally managed and thus has a very good idea of what is in its loan book. The LTV of the loans is also very good which provides cushion as assets can be sold for recovery if needed.

Loan Book Risks

Loan Book. Here is snapshot of the Loan Book and components including weighted average FICO score of borrowers when available.

Type USD (billions) LTV FICO / Comment Non-QM Loans 2.50 63.60% Wtd. FICO 712, 98.2% Current RPL Loans 2.41 N/A 20% Non-Performing Fix and Flip Loans 0.86 63% Wtd. FICO 720 Single Family Rental Loans 0.49 71% Wtd. FICO 734 Fix and Flip Delinquency Loans 0.18 63% Wtd. FICO 693 Other 0.15 N/A N/A Total Loan Book 6.60

Source: Authors calculation from MFA company reports

I’ll focus on the two largest portions of the portfolio that make up about 75% of their loan portfolio.

Non-QM Loan (non-qualifying loans): These are primarily mortgage loans made to individuals that are self-employed or who use alternative means to insure loan payment (e.g. assets). LTV and FICO scores for these loans are good but during the CV-19 pandemic self-employed individuals like many others have faced a tougher economic environment.

RPL Loans: These are loans that were previously delinquent (90+ days) but have begun performing again. 83% of this MFA portfolio is 60 days or less delinquent and 30% of the portfolio has been granted Covid-19 specific forbearance.

The risk here is that these are not agency backed securities and must be managed carefully by MFA.

Housing Market

By all accounts the housing market is extremely strong. There are, however, some signs of risk as the government has mandated forbearance and no-eviction mandates have helped prop up the market. The rental market appears to be under a lot of pressure currently with this recent Wall Street Journal article highlighting that some 30-40 million people may face eviction once the government moratorium expires. This bears monitoring as a lot of the safety in MFA is contingent upon the assets underlying its loan book.

How to Play MFA

MFA has traded in a tight range for some time. The 20-day moving average is currently $2.77.

I recommend buying MFA at or below $2.80. For the patient investor I believe that its very possible that MFA gets to ~80%+ of book or $3.60 or about +30% from here. In addition, the buyer should receive a quarterly dividend from MFA with $0.14 currently earned but not paid with 3Q and 4Q 2020 still to be reported. MFA reports earnings on November 5, 2020 and the stock may move up or down prior to earnings. Finally, I’ll note that for additional protection and income generation potential MFA has tradable options.

Conclusion

MFA is an attractive option for investors to buy a high-quality residential mortgage REIT trading at a significant discount to book. Dividends should be a bonus along with a valuation closer to book value. For risk management or income generation MFA also has tradeable options. I recommend that investors add MFA to their portfolio.

