Summary

Lumen Technologies is primarily a deleveraging story, where, for several years, they have been under a massive, albeit decreasing debt burden.

The heavy covenants of this debt burden have forced dilution and an eventual per-share dividend cut in 2019, causing loss of confidence in management and the current discount.

However, with cash flows from a structurally sound IP transit infrastructure business, this high-yield debt burden will inevitably decline, with the company already taking advantage of refinancing opportunities.

With the tools to become perceived as more financially healthy, we think that being paid to wait for analysts to come to recognize the value is a good move.