Introduction

Capital One Financial (COF) has had a rough year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first two quarters, the bank saw large bottom line deficits mostly attributable to higher provision for credit losses. But over these quarters, Capital One still was able to post quality credit metrics. In Q3, the bank finally posted some solid financial results. With the reserve built up in the first two quarters for expected poor results attributable to the pandemic, Capital One only posted a fraction of provision for losses in the third quarter. Again the bank showed quality metrics in Q3, and while a price-to-tangible book value of 0.88x, I am still adding to my long-term hold position.

Q3 Results

For the third quarter, Capital One posted net interest income of $5.555 billion, which was a decline of 3.17% compared to the prior year. This is due to the net interest margin contracting to 5.68% from 6.73% in Q3 of 2019. The net interest margin decreased in tandem with all other interest rates due to the pandemic and resulting monetary policy. On the other hand, total net revenue increased by 6.06% during the quarter to $7.381 billion. But, the big story for Capital One in Q3 was the provision for credit losses and net income. In Q1 and Q2, the provision for losses was massive and was the reason the bank posted losses. This was expected as Capital One was building the loss reserve, but it seems the bank either overestimated the downturn in business, handled it better than expected, or has revised the projections. In Q3, the provision for losses was only $331 million, a decrease of 92% from the Q2 level of $4.24 billion. This lower provision for credit losses resulted in a third-quarter net income of $2.406 billion, an 80.5% increase from last year. Overall, this quarter shows that the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on financials seems to be winding down.

Credit Metrics

Looking at the net charge-off rate and 30+ day delinquency rate for the Q3 shows the same steady trend as seen in prior months. The net-charge off rate over the last quarter was 1.72%. This is surprisingly down from 2.38% and 2.72% in Q2 and Q1. For Q3, the 30+ day delinquency rate was 2.22%, down from 2.30% in Q2 and 3.16% in Q1.

2020 So Far

Source: Capital One Q3 Earnings Call Presentation

For the total nine months that have passed this year, Capital One has seen a consistent top-line and a troubled bottom-line. Net interest income for the year so far is $17.04 billion, which is only a decrease of 1.35%. Again, much of this is due to interest rate declines that have lowered decreased net interest margin to 6.06%. Total net revenue has been flat at $21.186 billion, while provision for credit losses increased by 126% to $10 billion. As can be seen in the above graphic, the large provision for losses posted over the past nine months has bolstered the allowance coverage ratios to very protective levels. But the downside is this has resulted in very low net income, at just $148 million. After the preferred dividends are paid, the common shareholder receives -$0.20 for 2020 so far.

Credit Metrics

For the total nine months, the net charge-off rate was 2.28%, and the 30+ day delinquency rate was 2.22%. Again, this is down from last year's numbers. In the first nine months of 2019, the net charge-off rate was 2.50%, and the 30+ day delinquency rate was 3.51%. But, as I have mentioned before, we have to look into the pandemic assistance program Capital One has been running to see if there is potential for poorer credit metrics in the future.

COVID-19 Assistance Program

Source: Capital One Q3 Earnings Call Presentation

Looking at the two graphs above shows the most important COVID-19 customer assistance programs. In the Domestic Card segment, weekly enrollments have been relatively flat since Q2. 91% of customers have been current upon a first-time enrollment, which shows a relatively healthy customer. The cumulative Domestic Card enrollments have seen a steady downward trend, and just 0.3% of accounts are currently enrolled. The Auto segment has seen the same general trends as Domestic Card. Weekly enrollments have been steady, with re-enrollments being the reason why. Only 74% of customers in Auto were current when first enrolling in the customer assistance program. Cumulative enrollments in the Auto segment have also trended downward, and just 2.6% of accounts are enrolled today, down from over 6% in April. Overall, the trend is clear, when the nation shutdown Capital One experienced a very high enrollment rate in the customer assistance program, which has tapered off as the economy has opened. What I like most about this is that the high rate of enrollments in March through May hasn't pushed the following month's charge-off or delinquency rates up. This gives me confidence that the bank can manage this current economic environment.

Financial Stability

Starting with operational metrics, the bank had a decrease in the efficiency ratio from 53.49% last year to 52.14% this year. This shows that capital one is operating more efficiently than in 2019 when looking just at underlying costs. The financial strength of Capital One is still prominent. As of the most recent quarter, the bank had a liquidity coverage ratio of 147%, a tier 1 capital rate of 14.8%, and a CET1 rate of 13%. Altogether, these metrics show just how financially stable the bank is and can handle a large downturn in the economy or business.

Valuation

As of writing, Capital One is trading around a price of $74 per share. As of the most recent quarter, the book value and tangible book value per share have been $116.08 and $83.67. Therefore, the bank is trading at 0.64x P/BV and 0.88x P/TBV. I have been buying Capital One as a long-term hold position, and I do believe over the next few years that the bank can return to around the average past five year EPS of $8.06. If that is the case, then Capital One would be trading at 9.18x P/E during a normal period.

Conclusion

Capital One has posted poor financial performance this year due to high provision for losses attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past nine months, this provision for losses has totaled $10 billion and has resulted in a diluted EPS of -$0.20 for the common shareholder. But things are looking up, with the release of the Q3 results and a downward trend in the customer assistance program. In Q3, Capital One only had $331 million in provision for losses, which resulted in net income of $2.406 billion. On top of this, net-charge off and 30+ day delinquency rates have decreased this quarter and over the nine months when compared to 2019. The decrease in these rates is in part due to the customer assistance program, but enrollments in this program have peaked and are trending downward. This is a great sign, as credit metrics have remained stable. Overall, Capital One has not had the greatest year, but the bank is seeing headwinds subside, still has solid financial health, and is trading at a low valuation. As a long-term hold position, I am buying Capital One at $80 or under.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.