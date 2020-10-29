A less risky alternative way to invest in MRCC is available through its 2023 baby bonds that currently have a 7.7% yield to maturity.

Investment thesis

Monroe Capital's (MRCC) management uses conservative estimates in fair value assessments, increasing the reliability of the published NAV figure. The quality of loan collaterals is demonstrated in comparatively low realized losses.

The conservative NAV estimate combined with quality loan collaterals strengthen the investment strategies that rely on the difference between NAV and stock price.

MRCC is trading at a 37% discount to NAV, opening an opportunity for capital appreciation to augment the 15% dividend yield.

Dilution and economic risks exist, but an alternative investment is available for risk-averse investors in (MRCCL), the company's babe bonds, which currently trade at a discount yielding 6% annually and have a 7.7% yield to maturity.

Company management

Theodore Koenig "Ted", Monroe Capital's (MRCC) chief executive officer "CEO", often cites his experience in navigating businesses through economic downturns, which is certainly a valuable attribute in the light of all that is happening right now.

Ted was, in fact, the CEO of Hilco during the dot-com bubble and the CEO of Monroe Capital (MRCC's parent company) during the great recession. Still, no performance records are available. Ted made sure to take off press releases and news feeds that could give a picture of his performance during times of economic turbulence. Press releases and news feed on the MRCC website show documents from the 1970s, but not a single file from the 2000-2002 or 2007-2009 periods.

For this reason, it must be that when Ted say things like

I'm confident that the infrastructure and the organization that we’ve built at Monroe will continue to deliver outsized returns, during this crisis, after this crisis, just as in the last two crises that we've experienced. our access to a large and experienced portfolio management team with experience managing through multiple economic cycles We believe that MRCC is affiliated with a best-in-class external manager, which has decades of experience, approximately 125 highly skilled employees and approximately $9.3 billion in assets under management, which provides us the infrastructure and stability in times like these.

.. what Ted means is that he was there when it happened, and he made few mistakes and learned from them. I understand why someone wouldn't want to post his performance during the financial crises. Wall Street can be very unforgiving. The only reason I am mentioning this is because of his repeated remarks about it, and I had to report this back here.

Revenue

Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Revenue $ 20,642,000 $ 15,002,000 $ 17,985,000 $ 17,330,000

Revenue increased 23% in Q2, compared to last year, placing MRCC in the elite-few list of BDCs that succeeded in increasing income during the lockdown. Before you pop that champagne for finding a hidden gem, I should inform you that the revenue increase is a result of sheer luck rather than as a result of management's talent.

Proceeds from Rockdale Blackhawk's liquidation boosted revenue. Rockdale Blackhawk was a portfolio company that went into bankruptcy in July 2018. A judge ruled on the case earlier this year, and MRCC received full loan principal repayment and all accrued interest.

The revenue boost makes it seem that the management was able to navigate the pandemic outbreak better than its peers, while the truth is, its only chance. The payment could have been in any quarter.

Still, the Rockdale Blackhawk issue points to a praiseworthy attribute of MRCC portfolio; the quality of its loan collaterals. In the four years ending December 2019, MRCC realized ~$30 million losses on bad loans. That's 6% of the average investment at fair value in the period, well below the industry average.

Below are calculations of the ratio of total realized gain/loss to average total investments (at fair value) for the four years ending December 2019.

Company Realized gain-loss/ Total investment (BKCC) -35.74% (FCRD) -23.84% (GARS) -20.63% (BBDC) -19.69% (PTMN) -16.5% (HRZN) -10.05% (GSBD) -9.57% (FSK) -8.2% (OXSQ) -7.13% (TCPC) -6.94% (MRCC) -5.92% (HTGC) -0.01% (ORCC) 0.00% (MAIN) 0.01% (SCM) 3.56% (SSSS) 3.84% (ARCC) 4.11%

Source: Table created by the author. Ratios are the author's estimates based on data sourced from company financial statements.

The low percentage of realized losses to total investments demonstrates a high-quality portfolio. On a different but related note, the fair value of this portfolio is also important. Even in everyday shopping, one looks at both the quality and price of the product, and BDCs are not different.

One sign of NAV reasonableness is management conservatism in assessing the fair value. During times of uncertainty, the higher the write-down the more conservative the investment portfolio.

Below is the ratio of unrealized gain/loss to total investment (at cost) for the six months ending June 30, 2020, of MRCC and its peers.

Source: Table created by the author. Ratios are the author's estimates based on data sourced from company financial statements.

MRCC wrote-off the value of its assets more aggressively than most of its peers. This is a sign that the management is conservative in valuating its assets.

From the discussion above, we can gather that MRCC is one of the first to write-down its assets during turbulent times and one of the last to end up realizing these losses. This is a sign of a high-quality portfolio and a dependable NAV figure.

Discount to NAV

As of June 30, 2020, NAV per share stood at $10.4, while the current stock price is $6.5 (as of Tuesday market close). This translates to a 34.5% discount to NAV, opening an opportunity for capital appreciation augmenting dividend yields.

Dividend sustainability

Earlier this year, MRCC management lowered the quarterly dividend to $0.25 from $0.35 per share. Because RIC rules require MRCC to distribute at least 90% of its income to shareholders, the only impediment to dividend yield is income.

In Q2, MRCC distributed 94% of its earnings in the form of cash dividends (after adjusting earnings for the non-recurring income from Rockdale Blackhawk). This leads us to conclude that the current dividend levels are sustainable.

Dilution

In June, MRCC issued more than a million shares. This is part of fifty million shares authorized and yet to be issued at management's discretion. The share issuance is dilutive and unfortunately common in the BDC industry.

Fortunately, one way to invest in MRCC and avoid the risk of dilution is investing in its publicly traded bonds "baby bonds".

Baby bonds

MRCC's access to the equity market, as well as the portfolio quality, provide a safety net for debt investors. It is unlikely that MRCC with default on its debt in the next few years, based on current financial conditions, opening an opportunity for income investors to profit from current market disruptions.

MRCC lists its 2023 baby bonds under the symbol (MRCCL)

Maturity: October 31, 2023

Interest Payment: Quarterly

Principle: 25$

Interest: 5.75%

Yield to Maturity: 7.7%

Record Dates: The 15th of each of January, April, July, and October

Summary

Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) management uses conservative estimates in its portfolio fair value assessments, increasing the reliability of the published NAV figure.

The conservative NAV estimate combined with quality collateral provides support to investment strategies that rely on the difference between NAV and stock price.

An alternative investment strategy exists for risk-averse investors in (MRCCL), the company's babe bonds, which currently trade at a discount yielding 6% annually and have a 7.7% yield to maturity.

