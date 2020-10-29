Genocea Biosciences, Inc's (GNCA) CEO Chip Clark on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Good morning and welcome to the Genocea Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call.

Earlier today, we issued a press release that outlines the topics we plan to discuss today. This release is available at genocea.com, under the Investors tab.

During the call today, Chip Clark, President and CEO, will provide a brief corporate update and the Company's Chief Financial Officer Diantha Duvall will review the financial results. After the prepared remarks, we will open up the call for Q&A and Chip, Diantha, Tom Davis, Genocea's Chief Medical Officer and Jessica Flechtner, Genocea's Chief Scientific Officer, will then be available to answer your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that statements made during this conference call relating to Genocea's expected future performance, future business prospects or future events or plans may include forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the Safe Harbor protection provided by the Reform Act. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from those forecasted due to the impact of many factors beyond the control of Genocea.

Genocea expressly disclaims any duty to provide updates to its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Participants are directed to the Risk Factors set forth in Genocea's 2019 annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It's now my pleasure to pass the call over to Chip.

Chip Clark

Thanks, Dan. And thank you all for joining us today. Genocea had an eventful third quarter, so let me jump right in. I'll start with GEN-011, our adoptive T cell therapy designed to improve upon the limitations of TIL and TCR therapies. We think of GEN-011 as a new third category of neoantigen T cell therapies. We call the category NPTs or neoantigen targeted peripheral T cells.

In September we announced that the FDA accepted our IND application for GEN-011 allowing us to initiate what we're calling the Titan [ph] study. A Phase 1/2a trial to treat patients who have failed standard-of-care checkpoint inhibitor therapy. The trial will evaluate safety, T cell proliferation and persistence as well as clinical activity. Genocea plans to enroll up to 24 patients across several tumor types in two dose cohorts.

In one, patients will receive multiple low doses of GEN-011 with low-dose IL-2 and without lymphodepletion. In the other cohort, patients will receive a single GEN-011 dose after lymphodepletion followed by high dose IL-2. We believe GEN-011 may offer efficacy, accessibility and cost advantages over TIL and TCR therapy. The efficacy advantage stems from ATLAS, our neoantigen selection platform.

GEN-011 include CD8+ and CD4+ positive T cells only for the ATLAS identified neoantigens driving anti-tumor responses and excludes T cells to pro-tumor Inhibigens. With these T cells we'll target up to 30 neoantigens per patient ensuring a broad anti-tumor attack. There are two accessibility advantages, first by using T cells taken from peripheral blood. We avoid the challenges of extracting sufficient TILs from tumors. Which may make some patients ineligible for TIL therapy?

Second, GEN-011 is HLA agnostic meaning it should work in any patient regardless of their genetic makeup. The cost advantages also derive in part from our use of peripheral T cells. Using such cells we do not need the extra time or cost associated with the sterile tumor resection necessary for TIL extraction. Also our PLANET, T cell expansion process does not engineer the T cells and is robust and high scalable. We of course aim to begin to demonstrate these benefits in the ongoing clinical trial.

Next, I'll turn to GEN-009 our neoantigen vaccine program. In July, we presented initial clinical data for the first five patients from Part B of our ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial. With Dr. Maura Gillison, a renowned Professor at Medicine at the MD Anderson Cancer Center and the lead investigator of the trial. Part B of the study is exploring the combination of GEN-009 and checkpoint inhibitor-based regimens in advanced solid tumors.

Genocea shared follow-up clinical response and immunogenicity data from the same five patients at the European Society for Medical Oncology or ESMO in Virtual Congress, 2020. The incremental findings demonstrated tumor reductions or stable outcomes for all five patients, suggesting GEN-009 vaccination could be used in combination with CPI based therapies to augment their effects.

In addition, 100% patients demonstrated immune responses to ATLAS identified neoantigens. We look forward to reporting additional clinical and immunogenicity data from these and the remaining Part B patients during the 2020 virtual Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer or SITC Annual Meeting from November 9th to 14th. As well as during a conference call on November 9th at 8:30 AM details for this call will be provided in the coming days. Also at SITC, we'll provide a detailed technical introduction to GEN-011 and share new insights on the utility of Inhibigens as identified by ATLAS.

I'll now go on and pass the call over to Diantha to summarize our financials from this quarter before opening the call up to questions. Diantha.

Diantha Duvall

Thanks Chip and good morning, everyone. In July we closed a private placement with a combination of new and existing investors for net proceeds of $74.5 million. The proceeds will be used for continued advancement of GEN-009, GEN-011, investment in ATLAS and general corporate purposes.

Our operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 are as follows; R&D expenses were $7.5 million compared to $6.8 million for the same period in 2019. The increase in R&D is primarily due to an increasing cost associated with GEN-011 and ATLAS partially offset by decrease in cost associated with GEN-009. G&A expenses were $3.6 million compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2019. The increase in G&A is primarily due to increase in rent, legal, consulting and other professional fees.

Other income and expense includes a fair value adjustment for liability classified warrants issued in connection with the 2018 and 2020 private placements partially offset by issuance cost associated with 2020 private placement. And our net loss was $4.6 million compared to $7.5 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in our net loss is primarily due to the fair value adjustment that I just mentioned and the partially offset by the issuance cost in that same private placement.

Our diluted earnings per share reflect an adjustment to both the numerator and denominator attributable to the warrants issued in 2020 private placement. Our financial position for the quarter ended September 30 includes $87.6 million of cash and cash equivalents and we believe this cash will be sufficient to fund our operations to mid-2022.

With that, let's now open up the call for questions. Operator?

Ben Burnett

Just a quick one first on GEN-009, I guess what's been your experience with the manufacturing in Part B and has this been relatively consistent with the Part A experience just in terms of the timeframe, the success rate?

Chip Clark

Hi Ben, it's Chip and thanks for the question. The short answer is yes. It's been quite consistent with Part A. We've made vaccine for every patient. We've reliably been able to make most of the peptides that we wanted for the vaccine and the needle-to-needle time which we previously reported to be in the neighborhood of 16 weeks has been consistent for Part B and of course, we anticipate that with further investment and that scale, we could make that go much faster.

Ben Burnett

Okay, very helpful. Thank you. And may just one more on GEN-001. So I think you've stated the Phase 1/2 just in terms of endpoints you talked about measuring clinical activity in terms of response rate, duration response and so forth. But you've also talked about assessing the degree of tumor penetration. I was just wondering, if you can provide a little color around that just in terms of how you measure this and just curious if you have like an expectation for what you want to see your - in terms of tumor penetration just based on other cells therapies [indiscernible].

Chip Clark

Yes, Ben. So I'm going to turn that question over to Jess.

Jess Flechtner

Sure, thanks for the question Ben. We will be looking in tumors, by immunohistochemistry and by some PCR sequencing to identify how infiltration into the tumors may or may not have changed after treatment and looking to see if there are TCRs that are consistent with those in the drug product. So as for what we expect, we can't say until we see. But if we're successful we anticipate that there will be an increase in infiltration to the tumors relative to the baseline biopsy.

Ben Burnett

Okay and if I can just clarify. These are from a biopsy of the target lesion?

Jess Flechtner

For the patients where we can get a biopsy post treatment, yes.

Ben Burnett

Okay great. Thank you very much.

Chad Messer

Just interested for the Titan [ph] study on the rationale for the two different dosing arms. What data you are or others have generated, have you interested in looking at multi low versus single high doses? And then just any sort of guidance even if it's vague on what we should be expecting about timing on doing something from that trial.

Chip Clark

Chad, thanks for the questions. I'll take the second question and then hand it over to Tom to tackle the first. It's just a little bit too early for us to begin because guidance on the clinical trial and when do we expect data. We want to really see get off the round little bit longer before we make any concrete predictions about the time to data. But I will say that the clinical trials as far as we can tell so far, is getting off to a nice start. So I'll now ask Tom to handle the question of the rationale for the two different dosing cohorts. Tom?

Tom Davis

Thanks Chip and hi, Chad. So the trial design and what you keep in mind that this is a first inhuman trial with a novel technology and there's certainly is always a question about the safety of a new cell production to targeting the novel group of targets [indiscernible]. So close to Phase 1 is looking at a dose escalation with one cohort receiving a lower dose and then the second basically receiving a regimen very similar to what used in the TIL process. Of course the TIL process has been shown to be active, so we are expecting a lot from that particular arm. But I will add that TIL process includes chemotherapy for lymphodepletion as well as high dose IL-2 in order to drive cell growth. And the low dose cohort for us is also intended to determine whether or not we might have activities in patients who cannot tolerate that intense TIL therapy. So I certainly look at both arms as being potential treatment for different patient populations, the lower dose for those who are more sensitive to the toxicity and then the high dose for those who can tolerate it.

As said, the safety will be a key part of any Phase 1. But we're very much looking to see what kind of tumor reductions we can achieve with these treatments. And so I think we'll get a lot of very useful information from both arms.

Chad Messer

Great, thanks. So that's very helpful in terms of setting my expectations for the two dosing arms. So thank you.

Unidentified Participant

Wanted to focus on GEN-011 also specifically on manufacturing. I guess first what is the general time of the process relative to the GEN-009 and then both currently and your future needs with regard to manufacturing. What are your current capabilities to be able to manufacture this highly scalable assets as you've described and what are your future needs for manufacturing? Thanks a lot.

Chip Clark

Yes, thanks Joe. I'll have Jess take the both questions.

Jess Flechtner

Thanks Joe. The time for manufacturing is actually a little bit shorter than what we've done for the vaccine. So we're looking forward to continuing to delivery very quickly and in fact, we actually have a [indiscernible] how to continue to make it faster and commercializable. So we're really excited to get this going. With respect to what we have right now, we are working with contract manufacturing organizations. We're working in a scalable system that is closed, so that we can really rapidly scale up when we need to and so we're confident that we have what we need in place to successfully execute on this trial and we are planning for success and we will be ready to capitalize on success, once we have it.

Unidentified Participant

And with regard to your future needs, how long do you think it'll be in the hands of the CMO versus wanting to bring things in-house?

Jess Flechtner

Well as you can imagine we're working on those scenarios right now, so I'm not ready to make any statements about when that could happen. But we're planning for success and planning for how we'll scale out.

Unidentified Participant

Absolutely fair answer. Thanks Jess.

Daina Graybosch

BioNTech [ph] is also presenting on their legacy Neon program similar to GEN-011. I just wonder what you think or what you'll be looking for in their poster and how we should think about comparing the early data we see from both company

Chip Clark

Daina, we didn't hear the first part of the question. But if the totality of the question was what we're expecting to see from the BioNTech poster.

Daina Graybosch

Yes and how we should think about comparing it to GEN-011.

Chip Clark

To GEN-011?

Daina Graybosch

Because [indiscernible] data from their cell therapy. Neon legacy cell therapy.

Chip Clark

Understood. Well we don't know what they're going to presenting of course but I think in some way there are similarities to theirs between the two programs and that we're both using peripheral blood to expand on antigen for dosing and I outlined the potential advantages such an approach has over TIL therapy and or TCR therapy. I think we remained confident based on the comparative data we've generated in our respective vaccine programs. But our antigen selection platform should make a decisive difference. We've shown comparatively superior breadth of immune response and magnitude of immune response and we think [indiscernible] others well for GEN-011 as well. And so we would expect to be able to include more of the right T cells to more of the right antigens and to exclude T cells to the wrong antigens and therefore, we should expect superior clinical activity going forward. But said, we of course look forward to see whatever progress they may have achieved. I believe they started their clinical trial maybe a quarter before us.

Daina Graybosch

That's great and very helpful. Maybe one more follow-up on this. The other sort of thinking about this therapy that we've been doing is - there's on the TIL side. I guess there's a company Achilles that has clonal neoantigens approach. Of course you think TILs are not peripherals T cells and I wonder how we should think about ATLAS and clonal neoantigens or what you think about that approach.

Chip Clark

Yes, so I'll Jess to speak to how we think about clonal neoantigens and their relevance in this context.

Jess Flechtner

Sure. Thanks for the question, Daina. We think that it is true that clonal antigens are important because they're thought to be necessary and present in all of the tumors because they were responsible for probably the cancer forming to begin with. We believe that we are finding T cells responses to these truncal neoantigens as well as to other neoantigens that maybe unique to each patients tumor and so by definition we will be addressing both. And what we know from our research studies and from our clinical trial patients to-date. When we look at what makes an antigen, an antigen or what the targets are, we actually don't see any enrichment for these types of targets in terms of what the patients are making responses to naturally. And so by having a breadth of responses that we will have in GEN-011 as well as we have in GEN-009 is going to target both truncal and passenger mutation and really, we think have an all-out assault on the tumor.

Daina Graybosch

Helpful, thank you.

Chip Clark

Thank you very much operator and thanks to everyone for joining us today.

