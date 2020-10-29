Well, for one thing, by being on the right side of change, XOUT has generated alpha, beating the broad market index.

Even though they are all lumped into the same category, all smart beta ETFs are not created equal.

What is Smart Beta?

What is Smart Beta? Smart beta investing seeks to combine the benefits of passive, rule-based investing with active management. The goal of smart beta is to generate alpha (excess return above the benchmark) either through better portfolio construction, such as a more optimal weighting scheme and/or by rule-based, quantitatively-driven security selection.

The term smart beta is used to broadly define a set of investment strategies that emphasize alternative index construction rules to traditional market capitalization-based indices. Smart beta aims to capture market inefficiencies in a rules-based and transparent framework.

One of the popular implementations of smart beta has been alternative weighting schemes that tilt on style or fundamental risk factors such as volatility, liquidity, quality, growth, value, size, and momentum. These products can weight securities based on their exposure to a single fundamental factor or multiple factors.

Single-factor approaches isolate specific factors such as momentum and volatility. Then the issue becomes when to use them (factor timing) and how to combine them at the portfolio level.

Multi-factor approaches hold the appeal that you can combine factors that are non-correlated in their price movements, such as value and momentum, and get a nice diversification effect. But, of course, the problem with multi-factor diversification is that sometimes factors that are not historically correlated end up moving in the same direction.

The other problem with factor investing is that it is not transparent. You can run an analysis after-the-fact and see what your style and risk exposures are, but it is not evident just looking at the portfolio. One of the most appealing aspects of ETF investing is transparency. Smart beta investing clouds that transparency.

Smart Beta strategies have their fans, as demonstrated by $1 trillion in total cumulative assets. But the reality is, that even though smart beta seems "smart" and offers a cheaper alternative to active management, many smart beta implementations fail to add alpha at all.

Recent Criticism of Smart Beta Approaches

A new paper entitled The Smart Beta Mirage reveals that hundreds of smart beta strategies fail to live up to their backtested results once packaged and sold as ETFs. The average above-market return for smart-beta strategies is 2.77% per year before they are listed. That flips to a loss of 0.44% after fees once they become ETFs, according to researchers Yang Song at the University of Washington and Shiyang Huang and Hong Xiang at the University of Hong Kong.

Source: The Smart Beta Mirage; Shiyang Huang, Yang Song, and Hong Xiang accessed via SSRN.com

Although we have all seen the disclaimer, "Past results are not indicative of future performance", backtesting is still the best tool available to gauge future performance in developing new investment products. However, evaluating the 700 U.S.-listed smart-beta ETFs, about 60% have undershot their indexes since the start of this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The median fund has lost about 1.5% on a total return basis compared with a more than 10% gain for the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF.

Another recent academic paper published in the Journal of Portfolio Management by Wenguang Lin and Gary Sanger called Is Smart Beta Still Smart under the Lens of the Diversification Return? argues that the outperfor­mance of these strategies is completely explained by the diversification returns embedded in the portfolio rebalancing inherent in all such strategies. Per their argument, efficient factor tilts explain none of the ETF outperformance, but their research is focused on traditional style factors that tend to rotate in and out of favor and cancel each other out. This is "deworsification", not diversification.

Criticism of smart beta is nothing new. Smart beta investing still has many advocates that argue that smart beta approaches are designed to work over the long-term and periods of underperformance and deviation from the benchmark are an expected outcome. The so-called "father of smart beta", Rob Arnott argues that the absence of a generally accepted definition of "smart beta" has given license to a wide range of smart beta implementations - some good, and some, not so good.

XOUT as Smarter Beta

We agree with Rob Arnott that not all smart beta is created equal. So, let's take a closer look at the ETF named by ETF.com last year as "Best New Smart Beta of Factor ETF" GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT).

How is XOUT's innovative approach different from its smart beta competition?

Smarter Weights

XOUT uses a smart beta approach that excludes companies deemed likely to underperform rather than picking outperformers. It takes the largest 500 U.S. names by market capitalization and eliminates the bottom 250 deemed most susceptible to industry disruption (more on that later). Here's where it gets smart. By not blindly holding all the names in the broad market index like traditional passive investing approaches and eliminating the losers, the extra weight gets redistributed on a cap-weighted basis to the winners. That means a larger relative weight is applied to industry disruptors like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Netflix (NFLX), Apple (AAPL), and no weight to perennial losers at the mercy of industry disruption and long-term decline such as General Electric (GE) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Top 10 Holdings in ETF APPLE INC 8.69 MICROSOFT CORP 7.27 AMAZON.COM INC 7.11 ALPHABET INC-CL A 4.91 FACEBOOK INC-CLASS A 3.72 WALMART INC 1.85 JOHNSON & JOHNSON 1.79 TESLA INC 1.72 PROCTER & GAMBLE CO/THE 1.62 MASTERCARD INC - A 1.56

Source: Bloomberg, as of 10/23/2020

Smarter Factors

How does the XOUT model identify the factors of disruption? It does not use traditional "factors" like value or momentum. Instead, it has arrived at a set of seven very transparent, very sensible fundamental measures to help identify companies failing to meet the challenges of technological disruption, trapped in long-term secular decline.

Source: GraniteShares

Would you want to own a company that:

Is not increasing its sales?

Is firing instead of hiring?

Is not investing back into itself?

Is buying back shares, but borrowing to do so?

Is not profitable?

Is not meeting earnings expectations?

Is run by demonstrably poor management?

Unlike other smart beta approaches that rely on esoteric style and risk factors, XOUT's model is simple and transparent, based on simple fundamental metrics utilized by sell-side and buy-side analysts to pick stocks.

Maybe We Aren't So Smart?

The XOUT model is designed using the insights of Wall Street veteran David Barse, the former CEO of Institutional manager Third Avenue Management. After years of being an active manager, he humbly acknowledges that "picking winners is tough to do." Ultimately, Barse concluded that it is probably easier - and more important - to focus on what to leave out from a portfolio, rather than what to include, literally flipping the investment paradigm upside down.

How smart are we as investors? Do we genuinely believe the efficient market hypothesis that markets are efficient and have no alpha opportunities? That is the assertion of truly passive investing advocating for blindly holding all the names in the index.

In the area of technological disruption, there is evidence that companies who can successfully navigate change and skillfully provide technology-based solutions, can and will succeed to the detriment of their competitors. ARK's active ETF platform's success is proof that investors on the "right side of change" will be rewarded with alpha opportunity. The COVID-19 era has also demonstrated, the pace of change is non- linear, capable of accelerating exponentially at a dizzying speed.

Empirical Evidence of Success

Like most smart beta ETFs that make it to market, the index behind the XOUT strategy had a good backtest. The backtest is available in the Index White Paper on page 11. Over its 5-year backtest period, it consistently beat the broad market on average by 3% per year. Again, past performance is not an indicator of future performance, as recent research has pointed out, so how has the ETF done "out of sample" since inception and net of fees where the rubber meets the road?

Since its inception on October 7, 2019, the GraniteShares XOUT US Large Cap ETF has outpaced the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) by more than 11.2%, up 31.52% vs. 20.3%.

Source: Bloomberg, as of 10/23/2020

So, XOUT is one ETF doing what many smart beta ETFs fail to do, beat its backtest and its benchmark. Its unique approach to eliminating the losers and re-weighting the winners based on technological disruption and long-term secular change appears to be working. This has especially been the case in a year bifurcated between the virtual and physical world. Clearly, in 2020, XOUT has been on the right side of change.

Disclosure

EQM Indexes assisted in the creation of the XOUT U.S Large Cap Index (XOUTTR) tracked by the GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF. EQM Indexes does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment fund or other investment vehicle that is offered by third parties and that seeks to provide an investment return based on the performance of any index. EQM Indexes makes no assurance that investment products based on the Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. EQM Indexes is not an investment advisor, and makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in any such investment fund or other investment vehicle. A decision to invest in any such investment fund or other investment vehicle should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth on this website. Prospective investors are advised to make an investment in any such fund or other vehicle only after carefully considering the risks associated with investing in such funds, as detailed in an offering memorandum or similar document that is prepared by or on behalf of the issuer of the investment fund or other vehicle. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by EQM Indexes to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice. It is not possible to invest in an index.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: See additional disclosure