Vestas Takes Bold Steps To Address Burgeoning Offshore Segment
Vestas is acquiring Mitsubishi's 50% stake in offshore segment MHI Vestas in exchange for shares and a board seat.
Vestas is the #1 onshore wind player and focused on becoming the #1 offshore wind player.
Vestas will introduce a new, more competitive offshore platform further reducing LCOE.
Vestas and Mitsubishi plan to collaborate on green hydrogen.
Vestas to acquire Mitsubishi Industries Interest in Offshore Wind Segment MHI Vestas; Mitsubishi to Invest in Vestas; The Two Are Working on Green Hydrogen
- Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) to buy Mitsubishi's 50% interest in the MHI Vestas JV in exchange for 5.049 mm shares of Vestas (EUR 709 mm).
- Mitsubishi will take a Vestas board seat.
- MHI Vestas has annual revenue of approximately EUR 1.4 B (so they're acquiring at about 1x annual revenues). Growth of this segment has been a bit of a feast or famine given the large order sizes but longer lead times. Offshore is really just getting rolling globally and installed capacity is expected to increase significantly in the second half of this decade.
- MHI Vestas has 3.9 GW in firm orders now and another 1.3 GW of conditional orders and 5 GW installed now with 3,000 employees.
- This compares to Vestas' 16.2 GW backlog and 118 GW installed.
- The segment also has 4.5 GW under service contract.
- Total EBIT margins are 4% and we would expect with the benefits of scale to see this expand over the next several years (more leverage of supply chain, more competitive platform - see below, and more capacity under the service contract).
- The deal is expected close in 4Q20 or 1Q21.
- Favorite Quotes Watch:
- “Vestas is the leader in onshore wind, but to accelerate the energy transition and achieve our vision we must play a larger role in offshore wind. On behalf of all of Vestas, I’m therefore very excited that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shares Vestas’ vision to become a leading player in offshore wind energy in the long term and will strengthen our partnership by becoming a large shareholder and part of Vestas’ Board of Directors. Offshore wind is key to creating a sustainable planet for future generations and offers unique growth, and with today’s announcement we underline that we want to be an integral part of both”.
- "Through the agreement, the two companies seek to accelerate their overall growth journey by integrating onshore and offshore platforms and leveraging Vestas’ strengths in both segments. Specifically, this entails a stronger integration between onshore and offshore technology and modular frameworks."
- "The demand for offshore wind energy has accelerated in recent years and is expected to reach around 25 GW per year by 2030." For a good view of what management is thinking, please see the following Wood Mackenzie view of upcoming onshore and offshore wind growth.
- Key Thoughts Supporting The Deal:
- Increases offshore wind exposure
- Leverage synergies between their onshore tech for offshore solutions
- Increase speed of execution offshore
- Benefits of scale (costs and financial partner counterparts).
- Benefits for offshore projects in dealing with a large financial counter-party (these are longer lead times and larger financial commitment projects).
- Vestas plans to introduce a new, more competitive offshore wind platform in the near future. A majority of their installed offshore base utilizes the V164 turbine platform now (~8 to 10 MW turbines) which has been around for several years now. A newer V174 platform is also in service but this is something newer and while management is not ready to give details or speculate on size or performance metrics today, they said they are well along in platform development. They see the new platform as more competitive and key in driving them towards offshore market leadership by 2025.
- Increased focus on Japan. Vestas and Mitsubishi are also forming a sales and marketing JV to accelerate wind onshore and offshore in Japan.
- Last but not least the two noted they plan to collaborate on green hydrogen production. This makes a lot of sense as hydrogen essentially serves as the battery for renewable projects. We are seeing a number of non-wind green space names speaking to the potential of wind and solar + electrolyzer projects and note that Mitsubishi is well-advanced in scalable solid oxide stationary fuel cell systems. Nothing concrete yet but we would expect news flow to pick up in this regard in the next few years.
- Nutshell: Vestas is the global leader in onshore wind now with a 20% share. We agree with management's vision to more directly address the offshore market and see this move as a natural step, having tested the waters so to speak, via the JV, as they look to become the global leader offshore as well (#2 behind at 15% behind Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:SMEGF)). They view the MHI Vestas 2014 to 2020 period as Chapter 1. This deal creates Chapter 2 (2021 to at least 2030) with the second half of the period to really see a ramp as the global offshore market begins to really take off. Our view is that it's a win-win for both teams with Vestas gaining a more straightforward structure and Mitsubishi gaining broader exposure to the overall Vesta story including green hydrogen down the road and a targeted approach to the Japanese wind market where Mitsubishi has particular expertise. Vestas reports 3Q20 results next week.
One last thing - We see BWEN as potentially well-positioned to cost-effectively participate relative to Vesta's current NAM tower construction capacity.
Disclosure: I am/we are long VWDRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.