Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) is benefitting from multiple tailwinds that will continue to propel its growth factor. The market continues to discount the uncertainty around its unreleased titles. I believe Take-Two has the resources to record more wins akin to the huge sales recorded from Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto. Take-Two's margins will no doubt take a hit as it fights for more market share. This will also impact earnings contribution to operating cash flow. Regardless, Take-Two has the resources to execute to fruition going by the strength of its balance sheet (net cash position of approx. $2b) and the low capital expenditure requirement of the gaming industry as more consumers opt for cloud platforms and digital subscriptions. I expect its solid momentum to continue to drive multiples expansion in the near term.

Demand

The World’s 2.7 Billion Gamers Will Spend $159.3 Billion on Games in 2020; The Market Will Surpass $200 Billion by 2023 - NewZoo

Take-Two fields a robust pipeline of games and content to propel its growth and momentum factors. This strategy will continue to drive double-digit growth as we exit the year. Titles like NBA2K, Red Dead Redemption, and GTA V continue to record strong bookings. These titles have a broad reach of players, strong momentum, favorable third-party ratings, and a robust content expansion plan set out for them. To diversify its revenue, Take-Two is also working on new titles. Given the favorable macro environment, I expect Take-Two to continue to outperform its growth targets.

Business

Take-Two is planning to roll out new titles, giving it one of the most robust pipelines. These initiatives will impact margins expansion, which has benefited from strong monetization initiatives and a growing trend towards high margin digital subscriptions.

Q2'21 sales and digitally delivered bookings will face tough comps due to the release of Borderlands in the previous year. Borderlands 3 was released in September 2019. Borderlands 3 sold 8 million copies a quarter after its release. Regardless, digitally delivered console games are expected to grow to 63% compared to 51% recorded in the previous period. Recurrent spending is expected to grow by 10%.

We expect digitally delivered net bookings to be flat, driven by growth in recurrent consumer spending, offset by lower digitally delivered sales of Borderlands 3 which launched last year. Source - Q1'21 CC

In Q2, Take-Two expects net bookings to range from $775 million - $825 million compared to $951 million in the previous year. Take-Two is expecting GAAP net revenue of $750 million to $800 million.

We now project digitally delivered net bookings to increase by approximately 3% as compared to our prior outlook of an 8% decline. This growth is being driven by recurrent consumer spending and digitally delivered sales - Source - Q1'21 CC

For the full year, Take-Two expects net bookings outlook range from $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion compared to the previous guidance of $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion.

These impressive growth numbers will be driven by its top titles.

Competitors

Source: NPD

Take-Two is improving its competitive positioning by investing in new titles and content. This strategy is appealing to diversify away from titles like GTA. Its growing presence in the mobile space is also attractive. The recent acquisition of Playdot strengthens its mobile strategy.

Take-Two needs to improve its esports strategy to be at competitive parity with Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Electronic Arts (EA). This will be driven by GTA, which is driving viewership on platforms like Twitch. Other titles driving strong viewership include NBA2K and Red Dead Redemption.

Valuation

Source: Seeking Alpha

Like most stocks still investing in growth, Take-Two scores poorly on value. Take-Two has invested heavily in its top titles in recent quarters. This has led to strong growth. If we use the PEG GAAP (TTM) metric, which is a ratio of the GAAP P/E to diluted earnings growth, we see that Take-Two has compounded earnings faster than the sector.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The solid earnings and revenue growth figures in the table above align with my assumptions. Take-Two has achieved a 5-Y revenue CAGR of 21%, which has driven strong earnings growth. ROE growth has been impressive. The forward revenue and earnings growth projections also align with Take-Two's potential to drive more growth from its titles.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Take-Two's profitability factor has also been impressive. Take-Two's gross margin continues to grow at an impressive rate. The timing of royalty expense impacted gross margin in the last quarter. Lower amortization expenses partially offset this due to the timing of releases.

We expect GAAP net revenue to range from $750 million to $800 million and cost of goods sold to range from $355 million to $381 million. Source - Q1'21 CC

The COGS and revenue guidance provided during the last earnings means gross margins will improve to 53%. This number is still small compared to the attractive margins recorded by EA and Activision Blizzard. I expect gross margin to be more volatile, given the recently acquired assets from Playdot. In addition to the gains from gross margins, operating margin will also benefit from reduced marketing expenses. The improved operating margin guidance will drive GAAP net income of $98 million to $110 million or $0.85 to $0.95 per share in Q2. This represents an improvement from the EPS of $0.73 in Q1'21.

The same goes for operating cash flows, return on asset, and return on capital. Take-Two has significantly raise operating cash flow guidance on strong bookings.

The capital expenditure to sales ratio is supposed to capture future investment in relation to net sales. A low number typically means the company isn't investing enough in its future growth. I believe this number can be misleading for tech stocks that invest in human and innovation capital. These investments have been increasingly paid for in equity, and this isn't charged on the cash flows statement. Rather, these investments impact earnings on the income statement.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Take-Two's momentum factor has benefited from the solid performance of the video game industry and the overall tech sector.

Compared to competitors, Take-Two is growing at a faster rate. However, the market has been swift to price in the strong growth factor. Take-Two also has the potential to improve margins. Though, its robust pipeline suggests margins will remain volatile in the short term. It has demonstrated the ability to grow margins and cash flows. Given its well-rounded Quant factor grades, the potential for multiples expansion remains solid as it releases new titles.

Source: finbox

I am forecasting a 5-year revenue CAGR of 10%+. I expect TTWO's EBITDA margin to remain above 20%. I expect FCF margin to closely track EBITDA margin and the historical operating cash flow margin due to sustainable bookings and improved working capital. This will be driven by its strong monetization strategy and the shift towards digital subscriptions. I expect capex % of revenue to remain in the low single-digit range. If we use a modest WACC of 8% on an exit EBITDA multiple of 13x, Take-Two can easily trade over $170/share. The revenue estimate is conservative as it considers the consumer risk in the gaming space. It also factors in tough comps heading into FY'22. The unpredictability of the success of new titles is also a major factor baked into my growth estimate and discount rate.

If all things play out as planned, the favorable macro environment will drive a reduced risk premium. This will also be assisted by solid revenue growth as Take-Two's revenue compounds above 15% over the next five years.

Risks

Take-Two is investing a lot to gain market share. Some of these titles might not be successful. Given the unpredictability of Take-Two's future titles, the growth story might not pan out.

The video game industry is fickle. The growing adoption of free to play games has lowered the entry barrier for new players. This will continue to impact the competitive strength of leading players like Take-Two.

Lastly, COVID-19 has been a big tailwind to most gaming platforms. This might create a tough comp for studios like Take-Two as we exit the year.

Conclusion

Take-Two plays into favorable macro trends that will lower its hurdle rate. It has planned a robust pipeline of titles and content to grow market share. The market is baking execution volatility and consumer risk due to the unpredictable nature of the gaming industry. I believe Take-Two will keep outperforming, given the ample catalysts propelling its growth factor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.